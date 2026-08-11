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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
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Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
126
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
2.46
0.07
0.07
0.07
Reserves
200.68
282.15
177.79
149.77
Net Worth
329.14
285.72
181.36
153.34
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
3,138.36
2,349.5
1,821.61
1,394.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,138.36
2,349.5
1,821.61
1,394.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.65
5.29
5.25
4.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,088
|45.41
|4,90,594.66
|2,631
|1.96
|16,514
|209.49
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,524
|78.27
|2,93,875.1
|975.12
|0.79
|6,363.27
|27.53
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
446.5
|51.2
|1,51,027.06
|1,324.33
|0.34
|5,996.21
|55.47
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,612
|51.2
|1,35,175.29
|576.38
|1.61
|4,791.88
|192.68
Marico Ltd
MARICO
865
|68.49
|1,12,310.42
|460
|0.46
|2,794
|44.73
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Thangamuthu Sathishkumar
WTD & Executive Director
Sathish Kumar Anitha
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CEO
RATHNAM KONDAPPAN PALANI
Independent Director
Radha Venkatakrishnan
Independent Director
Mallika S Janakiraman
Independent Director
N Subramaniam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PRAKASH S
SF No.43/1-4 Pattakaranpalayam,
Perundurai,
Tamil Nadu - 638057
Tel: 91-424-2533 248
Website: http://www.milkymist.com
Email: investor@milkymist.com
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Summary
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Reports by Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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