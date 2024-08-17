iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mindvision Capital Ltd Company Summary

11.05
(-0.45%)
Apr 9, 2018|10:27:12 AM

Mindvision Capital Ltd Summary

Kailash Ficom provides consultancy, share broking, and share trading services in India. It also engages in leasing and hire purchase activities. The company is based in Vadodara, India.Kailash Ficom was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on October 16, 1981 in the state of Gujarat as Kailash Pulse Mills and was converted into public limited company with a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name of the company on February 25, 1993. It then changed its name to Kailash Ficom by passing special resolution at an Extra Ordinary Meeting held on January 4, 1993 and obtained fresh certificate of change of name from the Registrar of Companies on February 25, 1993.The company is promoted by Mishrilal Betala and Sagarmal Betata who have an experience of 25 years in pulses manufacturing and trading. Presently the main business areas are spread across Rajkot, Dahod, Godhra and Indore.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.