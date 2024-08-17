Mindvision Capital Ltd Summary

Kailash Ficom provides consultancy, share broking, and share trading services in India. It also engages in leasing and hire purchase activities. The company is based in Vadodara, India.Kailash Ficom was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on October 16, 1981 in the state of Gujarat as Kailash Pulse Mills and was converted into public limited company with a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name of the company on February 25, 1993. It then changed its name to Kailash Ficom by passing special resolution at an Extra Ordinary Meeting held on January 4, 1993 and obtained fresh certificate of change of name from the Registrar of Companies on February 25, 1993.The company is promoted by Mishrilal Betala and Sagarmal Betata who have an experience of 25 years in pulses manufacturing and trading. Presently the main business areas are spread across Rajkot, Dahod, Godhra and Indore.