Mount Everest Trading & Investment Ltd merged Management Discussions

Mount Everest Trading & Investment Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions
MOUNTEVEREST TRADING AND INVESTMENT LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:
The Company is yet to map out a firm trading business. Therefore, till such
time the other operations commence, the Company is only deriving income
from making investment in debt and capital markets through reputed mutual
funds.
OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:
The improved performance of the capital markets along with robust and
stable economic growth has also given a push to new opportunities. However,
due to sheer unpredictable nature of the markets, it makes investments a
risky proposition. Any investment company has to live with a fear of
falling markets and movement of the indices. By designing a portfolio, the
threat can be reduced that can also absorb the short-term rise and fall of
the markets without affecting the value of the investments. In the Long
term though, the risk of fall in the investment values is always looming
large. It is only the prudent judgment coupled with intuitive approach of
the management that can mitigate the risks of depreciating investments in
the long run.
The Company is exploring various options to enter into trading business as
well as take on some new activities on a long term basis.
SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE:
During the year, the Company earned a profit of Rs. 323.45 lacs from
investment business.
OUTLOOK:
With the growth of Indian Capital market, there is ample scope for
investment opportunities in Indian Financial sector. The Company follows
the policy of balancing long-term investments with short term
profitability. The investment business is being carried with own funds,
dividend etc. and shall not be raising public deposits to carry on the
investment business activities.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
Your Company has adequate internal control systems commensurate with the
size and nature of the business and are well supplemented by reviews and
M/S procedures to provide reasonable assurance that all assets are
safeguarded, transactions are authorised, recorded and reported properly.
DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL
PERFORMANCE:
Financial performance, which has been given in the Directors Report, needs
to be viewed in the above backdrop.
CAUTIONARY NOTE:
Certain statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis section may
be forward-looking and are stated as required by applicable laws and
regulations. Many factors may effect the actual results, which could be
different from what the Directors envisage in terms of the future
performance and outlook.