MSL Global Ltd Summary

Madhusudan Securities Limited was initially incorporated as Madhusudan Investments Limited in 1982 and attained the present name on September 29, 1995. Earlier, Company was engaged in the business of garments, fabrics, accessories, etc. The management of the Company has proposed an alteration in change of name of the Company to MSL Global Limited.During the year 2011, the Company had changed its Main Object to deal with Readymade or made to measure garments as regards the takeover of Business of Weekender from Primus Retail Private Limited vide Agreement dated 04 February, 2011.



The founder promoter Mr. K. S.



Reddy and associates had transferred/ sold their shareholdings to Mr. Salim P. Govani and his Associates.



The new acquirer Mr. Salim P. Govani also acquired 20% shares by offering existing shareholders Rs.



76/- per share to increase his promoter shareholding. He took over the management of the Company and was appointed as Promoter director on 21st April 2015 along with his team in 2015.During the year 2022-23, the Management carried out investment activities and earned capital gain on the sale of investments.Further, in 2022-23, the Company had paid Rs. 12 Crores to Primus Retail (P) Ltd.



pursuant to the BTA and Shares were issued for consideration other than cash prior to the transfer of Brand & Business assets. The Primus Retail P. L.



has been declared under liquidation, hence, the advance of Rs. 12 Crores became doubtful in nature during the year 2023. The Management had ventured new business ideas and had proposed to invest 51% in Compliance Kart Private Limited.



During the year 2025, the Company invested Rs. 457.45 lakh and acquired 20.66% of share n Compliance Kart Private Limited and balance investment to be done in piece meal basis. Further, the Management has increased its holding to 75% during the financial year 2025-26.