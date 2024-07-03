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MSL Global Ltd Share Price Live

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16.85
(-0.30%)
Jul 10, 2026|09:31:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.5
  • Day's High17.7
  • 52 Wk High29.9
  • Prev. Close16.9
  • Day's Low15.99
  • 52 Wk Low 16.03
  • Turnover (lac)1.37
  • P/E7.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.22
  • EPS2.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36.09
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

MSL Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹16.5

Prev. Close

₹16.9

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.37

Day's High

₹17.7

Day's Low

₹15.99

52 Week's High

₹29.9

52 Week's Low

₹16.03

Book Value

₹39.22

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36.09

P/E

7.28

EPS

2.32

Divi. Yield

0

MSL Global Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2025

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6 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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19 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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MSL Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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MSL Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Jul, 2026|08:20 PM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jul-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.25%

Non-Promoter- 2.45%

Institutions: 2.44%

Non-Institutions: 81.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

MSL Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

21.41

8.7

8.7

8.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

60.45

147.85

45.04

45.06

Net Worth

81.86

156.55

53.74

53.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.28

-0.16

-0.11

-0.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

1.09

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.09

0

0

Other Operating Income

6.2

0.07

0.45

Other Income

0

0

0

MSL Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

1,020.45

36.866,24,6504,839.50.618,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,915.55

211.653,03,184.1816.010.0846.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

1,044.4

24.292,42,965.463,013.570.8412,302.04447.62

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,160.1

47.691,57,295.3763.423.211,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

241.85

226.61,54,117.3380.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT MSL Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Salim Pyarali Govani

Executive Director & CFO

Sasuan Bukhari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Harsh Pradip Javeri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Meghna Savla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Raj Kumar Vaisoha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhavik Ashokkumar Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kratika Sharma

Registered Office

37 National Storage Building,

Plot No 424-B SB Road Mahim(W),

Maharashtra - 400016

Tel: -

Website: http://www.mslsecurities.com

Email: mslsecurities@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Madhusudan Securities Limited was initially incorporated as Madhusudan Investments Limited in 1982 and attained the present name on September 29, 1995. Earlier, Company was engaged in the business of ...
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Reports by MSL Global Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the MSL Global Ltd share price today?

The MSL Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of MSL Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MSL Global Ltd is ₹36.09 Cr. as of 10 Jul ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of MSL Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MSL Global Ltd is 7.28 and 0.43 as of 10 Jul ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MSL Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MSL Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MSL Global Ltd is ₹16.03 and ₹29.9 as of 10 Jul ‘26

What is the CAGR of MSL Global Ltd?

MSL Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.78%, 3 Years at 24.54%, 1 Year at -21.90%, 6 Month at -23.98%, 3 Month at -12.25% and 1 Month at -6.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MSL Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MSL Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.25 %
Institutions - 2.45 %
Public - 81.30 %

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