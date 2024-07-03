Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹16.5
Prev. Close₹16.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.37
Day's High₹17.7
Day's Low₹15.99
52 Week's High₹29.9
52 Week's Low₹16.03
Book Value₹39.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36.09
P/E7.28
EPS2.32
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
21.41
8.7
8.7
8.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.45
147.85
45.04
45.06
Net Worth
81.86
156.55
53.74
53.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.28
-0.16
-0.11
-0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
1.09
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.09
0
0
Other Operating Income
6.2
0.07
0.45
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
1,020.45
|36.86
|6,24,650
|4,839.5
|0.6
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,915.55
|211.65
|3,03,184.18
|16.01
|0.08
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
1,044.4
|24.29
|2,42,965.46
|3,013.57
|0.84
|12,302.04
|447.62
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,160.1
|47.69
|1,57,295.3
|763.42
|3.21
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
241.85
|226.6
|1,54,117.33
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Salim Pyarali Govani
Executive Director & CFO
Sasuan Bukhari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Harsh Pradip Javeri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Meghna Savla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Raj Kumar Vaisoha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhavik Ashokkumar Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kratika Sharma
37 National Storage Building,
Plot No 424-B SB Road Mahim(W),
Maharashtra - 400016
Tel: -
Website: http://www.mslsecurities.com
Email: mslsecurities@yahoo.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Madhusudan Securities Limited was initially incorporated as Madhusudan Investments Limited in 1982 and attained the present name on September 29, 1995. Earlier, Company was engaged in the business of ...
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Reports by MSL Global Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.