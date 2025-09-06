AGM 30/09/2025 Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025 to Tuesday, 30th September, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 42nd Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/09/2025) Please find enclosed herewith voting results for 42nd AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.10.2025)