MSL Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
21.41
8.7
8.7
8.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.45
147.85
45.04
45.06
Net Worth
81.86
156.55
53.74
53.76
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
81.86
156.55
53.74
53.76
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
28.6
112.83
0.31
0.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
51.9
43.71
53.43
53.5
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
55.15
55.15
55.15
55.15
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.25
-11.44
-1.72
-1.65
Cash
1.34
0.01
0
0.01
Total Assets
81.84
156.55
53.74
53.76
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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