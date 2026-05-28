Board Meeting 28 May 2026 19 May 2026

Madhusudan Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 28th May 2026 at 04.30 P.M. at the registered office of the company inter-alia to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results/Statements of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended on 31st March 2026 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2026 and took note of the Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

Madhusudan Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuance of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 13th February 2026 at 04.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company inter-alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results/Statements of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2025 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. With respect to the Closure of Trading Window it is hereby informed that the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys Securities shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the Financial Results. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 9 Dec 2025 9 Dec 2025

With reference to above captioned subject matter and pursuant to Reg. 30, read with Reg.33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, 09th December, 2025 which commenced at 5:00 PM and concluded at 5:30 PM., have inter alia considered and transacted the following business: As per the attached file.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Madhusudan Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 14th November 2025 at 04.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company inter-alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results/Statements of the Company for the Quarter & Half-Year ended on 30th September 2025 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Friday, 14th November, 2025 has approved Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the Quarter & Half-Year ended on 30th September, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2025 10 Oct 2025

Approved the allotment of 68,57,334 Equity Shares of Face Value Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 8/- each to Non Promoters pursuant to conversion of Convertible Warrants (Third Tranche) which were issued and allotted on Preferential basis on 11th April, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025

Madhusudan Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuance of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th August 2025 at 03.30 P.M. at the registered office of the company inter-alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results/Statements of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2025 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. With respect to the Closure of Trading Window it is hereby informed that the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys Securities shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the Financial Results. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Thursday, 13th August, 2025 has approved. The Board Meeting commenced at 04.00 P.M. and concluded at 05.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2025 19 Jul 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., July 19, 2025, passed a resolution to increase its holding by additional 24% in its subsidiary Compliance Kart Private Limited by subscribing to Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) at a price of Rs. 555.88 per share, aggregating to an amount of Rs. 9,99,98,920.84. Post this completion of the investment, the company will hold 75% of the paid-up capital of Compliance Kart Private Limited. The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, with respect to the above acquisition is given in Annexure enclosed herewith. The Board Meeting commenced at 04:30 pm and concluded at 06:00 pm Kindly take the same on your records and oblige.

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2025 10 Jul 2025