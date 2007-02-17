MV Electrosystems Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LG Electronics India Ltd
LGEINDIA
1,542.9
|62.21
|1,04,727.79
|692.73
|0
|8,053.55
|112.93
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
13,918.6
|68.54
|85,101.29
|498.1
|0.07
|1,079.62
|529.76
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,286
|47.9
|80,704.43
|298.43
|0.78
|6,509.97
|151
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,310
|122.77
|43,345.9
|82.2
|0.31
|3,739.65
|240.69
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,684.9
|83.7
|34,644.04
|162.93
|0.5
|3,862.88
|148.83
No Record Found
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