Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹665.5
Prev. Close₹624
Turnover(Lac.)₹84,118.49
Day's High₹686.5
Day's Low₹593.05
52 Week's High₹624
52 Week's Low₹520
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,668.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
10.23
9.14
7.32
0.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0.06
0
Reserves
52.34
8.77
9.15
12.39
Net Worth
62.57
17.91
16.53
12.62
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LG Electronics India Ltd
LGEINDIA
1,586.5
|63.95
|1,07,649.91
|692.73
|0
|8,053.55
|112.93
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
14,200
|69.53
|86,332.38
|498.1
|0.07
|1,079.62
|529.76
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,288
|47.89
|80,698.15
|298.43
|0.78
|6,509.97
|151
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,285
|120.21
|42,440.93
|82.2
|0.31
|3,739.65
|240.69
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,514
|75.26
|31,150.64
|69.36
|0.56
|3,198.27
|148.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sanjeev Mehta
Executive Director & MD
Pankaj Rastogi
Independent Director
Vipin Sharma
Independent Director
Kanika Bhutani
Non Executive Director
MOHIT VOHRA
Non Executive Director
Amit Dhawan
Non Executive Director
Sumit Dhawan
Whole-time Director
Rahul Dhawan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sanjay Kumar Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sourabh Bansal
1207/89 12th Flr Hemkunt-,
Chambers Nehru Place,
Delhi - 110019
Tel: +91 92 1199 9711
Website: http://www.mvelectrosystems.com
Email: cs@mvelectrosystems.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
MV Electrosystems Limited was originally incorporated as MV Electrosystems Private Limited on July 03, 2009 at Delhi as private limited company. Subsequently, Company was converted into a public limit...
Read More
Reports by MV Electrosystems Ltd
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