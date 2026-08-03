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MV Electrosystems Ltd Share Price Live

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611.7
(-1.97%)
Aug 7, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open665.5
  • Day's High686.5
  • 52 Wk High624
  • Prev. Close624
  • Day's Low593.05
  • 52 Wk Low 520
  • Turnover (lac)84,118.49
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,668.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

MV Electrosystems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

₹665.5

Prev. Close

₹624

Turnover(Lac.)

₹84,118.49

Day's High

₹686.5

Day's Low

₹593.05

52 Week's High

₹624

52 Week's Low

₹520

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,668.88

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

MV Electrosystems Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

MV Electrosystems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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MV Electrosystems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|09:02 PM
Aug-2026Aug-2026Jul-2026Nov-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 76.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 76.91%

Non-Promoter- 23.08%

Institutions: 23.08%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

MV Electrosystems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

10.23

9.14

7.32

0.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0.06

0

Reserves

52.34

8.77

9.15

12.39

Net Worth

62.57

17.91

16.53

12.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

MV Electrosystems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LG Electronics India Ltd

LGEINDIA

1,586.5

63.951,07,649.91692.7308,053.55112.93

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

14,200

69.5386,332.38498.10.071,079.62529.76

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,288

47.8980,698.15298.430.786,509.97151

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,285

120.2142,440.9382.20.313,739.65240.69

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,514

75.2631,150.6469.360.563,198.27148.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT MV Electrosystems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sanjeev Mehta

Executive Director & MD

Pankaj Rastogi

Independent Director

Vipin Sharma

Independent Director

Kanika Bhutani

Non Executive Director

MOHIT VOHRA

Non Executive Director

Amit Dhawan

Non Executive Director

Sumit Dhawan

Whole-time Director

Rahul Dhawan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sanjay Kumar Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sourabh Bansal

Registered Office

1207/89 12th Flr Hemkunt-,

Chambers Nehru Place,

Delhi - 110019

Tel: +91 92 1199 9711

Website: http://www.mvelectrosystems.com

Email: cs@mvelectrosystems.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

MV Electrosystems Limited was originally incorporated as MV Electrosystems Private Limited on July 03, 2009 at Delhi as private limited company. Subsequently, Company was converted into a public limit...
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Reports by MV Electrosystems Ltd

Company FAQs

The MV Electrosystems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹611.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MV Electrosystems Ltd is ₹1668.88 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of MV Electrosystems Ltd is 0 and 4.82 as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MV Electrosystems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MV Electrosystems Ltd is ₹520 and ₹624 as of 07 Aug ‘26
MV Electrosystems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of MV Electrosystems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.68 %
Institutions - 16.08 %
Public - 26.24 %

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