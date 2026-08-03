MV Electrosystems Ltd Summary

MV Electrosystems Limited was originally incorporated as MV Electrosystems Private Limited on July 03, 2009 at Delhi as private limited company. Subsequently, Company was converted into a public limited company and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 26, 2021 was issued by the RoC.Presently, Company is engaged in the design, development, assembly and manufacturing of electrical & power electronics equipment used in railway rolling stock including IGBT based 3-Phase Drive Propulsion equipment for electric locomotives, switchgear panels for railway coaches & EMUs, cable protection & management products and electrical components, systems & sub-systems.The Company was founded by Mohit Vohra, the Founder Promoter with focus on railway industry. The Company began production for cable protection & interconnected products at Unit I in 2018.



The Company advanced into higher-value engineering by initiating the indigenous design and development of propulsion equipment, a core system integral to locomotive performance in FY20. It supplied 3-Phase Propulsion Equipment to CLW and commissioned for service trials by West Central Railways in 2023. Further, it completed trial run of 50,000 km for the 3-Phase Propulsion Equipment supplied by the Company to CLW, Indian Railways and received final inspection certificate in 2024.



The Company has entered into a Business Cooperation Agreement with PNC Technologies Co. Ltd., South Korea for period of three years, to collaborate exclusively for the manufacturing, supply and distribution of Auto Fault Locator system for 25 KV Rail over-head electrification line across the country. This marks the entry into the Rail electrical infrastructure products.The Company is now a part of the ongoing transformation in Indias rail infrastructure, driven by the Government of Indias focus on 100% electrification of broad-gauge routes, Make-in-India procurement mandates, and the expansion of railway network, including introduction of high speed trains.



The Company is focused towards research, design & development of electrical equipment & power electronics systems for usage in railways industry and to play a strategic role as a domestic manufacturer with technical, indigenous designed and developed propulsion equipment and in-house assembling cum manufacturing facilities. The ingenious in-house design & development of 3-Phase Propulsion Equipment for 6000 HP Locomotive is a key achievement of Company to create various other energy efficient railway power conversion systems. Such developments requires expertise in multiple domains including, Electrical Engineering, Embedded Design, Software Development, Mechanical Engineering, Thermal Design & Instrumentation.Company has filed a Draft Prospectus with SEBI and is planning the IPO by raising Rs 290 crores equity shares of Rs 5 each through fresh issue.