Naman Industries Proxima Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.07
10.55
1.4
1.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.31
27.71
4.89
0.63
Net Worth
79.38
38.26
6.29
2.03
Minority Interest
Debt
18.18
36.74
29.45
18.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.14
0.45
0.07
Total Liabilities
97.56
75.14
36.19
20.94
Fixed Assets
21.42
17.82
12.56
8.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.23
0.23
0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0
0
0.1
Networking Capital
52.35
30.78
21.4
12.15
Inventories
38.66
30.89
15.84
13.36
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
27.37
16.04
22.86
6.38
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.37
5.72
4.55
3.35
Sundry Creditors
-15.64
-17.69
-19.95
-9.85
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.41
-4.18
-1.9
-1.09
Cash
23.54
26.31
1.99
0.47
Total Assets
97.56
75.14
36.18
20.93
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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