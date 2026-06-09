iifl-logo

Naman Industries Proxima Limited Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
45.45
(-2.26%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:37:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Naman Industries Proxima Limited

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

13.07

10.55

1.4

1.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.31

27.71

4.89

0.63

Net Worth

79.38

38.26

6.29

2.03

Minority Interest

Debt

18.18

36.74

29.45

18.84

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.14

0.45

0.07

Total Liabilities

97.56

75.14

36.19

20.94

Fixed Assets

21.42

17.82

12.56

8.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.23

0.23

0.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.25

0

0

0.1

Networking Capital

52.35

30.78

21.4

12.15

Inventories

38.66

30.89

15.84

13.36

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

27.37

16.04

22.86

6.38

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.37

5.72

4.55

3.35

Sundry Creditors

-15.64

-17.69

-19.95

-9.85

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.41

-4.18

-1.9

-1.09

Cash

23.54

26.31

1.99

0.47

Total Assets

97.56

75.14

36.18

20.93

Naman In-Store : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Naman Industries Proxima Limited

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.