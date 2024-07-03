Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹46.5
Prev. Close₹48.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.37
Day's High₹46.5
Day's Low₹46.5
52 Week's High₹119.95
52 Week's Low₹42.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.76
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.07
10.55
1.4
1.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.31
27.71
4.89
0.63
Net Worth
79.38
38.26
6.29
2.03
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LG Electronics India Ltd
LGEINDIA
1,519.9
|61.2
|1,03,142.86
|692.73
|0
|8,053.55
|112.93
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,140.3
|41.94
|71,554.32
|734.24
|0.88
|6,687.68
|151.07
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
11,392
|91.71
|69,646.2
|77.9
|0.09
|861.32
|530.24
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,276.2
|119.45
|42,250.67
|82.2
|0.31
|3,739.65
|240.69
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,552.2
|77.4
|31,924.78
|162.93
|0.55
|3,862.88
|148.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & Director.
Raju Paleja
WTD & Executive Director
Jay Shah
WTD & Executive Director
Mehul Naik
Executive Director (Finance)
Foram Desai
WTD & Executive Director
Abdul Shahid Shaikh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anand Sawroop Khanna
Independent Non Exe. Director
Harshangiben Solanki
Independent Non Exe. Director
NIRAJ OMPRAKASH SETH
Independent Non Exe. Director
Feni Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hemali Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Roshni Tiwari
E/13-14 Shree Sardar Patel-,
CHSL Patel Baug Nhr.Rd Vil.P.E,
Maharashtra - 400057
Tel: +91 80870 42862
Website: http://www.namaninstore.com
Email: compliance@nipl.co
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Naman Industries Proxima Limited was originally incorporated as Naman In-Store (India) Private Limited dated July, 23, 2010, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Thereafter, name...
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Reports by Naman Industries Proxima Limited
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