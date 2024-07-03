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Naman Industries Proxima Limited Share Price Live

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46.5
(-3.93%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open46.5
  • Day's High46.5
  • 52 Wk High119.95
  • Prev. Close48.4
  • Day's Low46.5
  • 52 Wk Low 42.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.37
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)60.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Naman Industries Proxima Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

₹46.5

Prev. Close

₹48.4

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.37

Day's High

₹46.5

Day's Low

₹46.5

52 Week's High

₹119.95

52 Week's Low

₹42.05

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.76

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Naman Industries Proxima Limited Corporate Action

22 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2025

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8 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Naman Industries Proxima Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Naman Industries Proxima Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:58 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Oct-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.73%

Institutions: 0.73%

Non-Institutions: 40.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Naman Industries Proxima Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

13.07

10.55

1.4

1.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.31

27.71

4.89

0.63

Net Worth

79.38

38.26

6.29

2.03

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Naman Industries Proxima Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LG Electronics India Ltd

LGEINDIA

1,519.9

61.21,03,142.86692.7308,053.55112.93

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,140.3

41.9471,554.32734.240.886,687.68151.07

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

11,392

91.7169,646.277.90.09861.32530.24

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,276.2

119.4542,250.6782.20.313,739.65240.69

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,552.2

77.431,924.78162.930.553,862.88148.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Naman Industries Proxima Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & Director.

Raju Paleja

WTD & Executive Director

Jay Shah

WTD & Executive Director

Mehul Naik

Executive Director (Finance)

Foram Desai

WTD & Executive Director

Abdul Shahid Shaikh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anand Sawroop Khanna

Independent Non Exe. Director

Harshangiben Solanki

Independent Non Exe. Director

NIRAJ OMPRAKASH SETH

Independent Non Exe. Director

Feni Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hemali Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Roshni Tiwari

Registered Office

E/13-14 Shree Sardar Patel-,

CHSL Patel Baug Nhr.Rd Vil.P.E,

Maharashtra - 400057

Tel: +91 80870 42862

Website: http://www.namaninstore.com

Email: compliance@nipl.co

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Naman Industries Proxima Limited was originally incorporated as Naman In-Store (India) Private Limited dated July, 23, 2010, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Thereafter, name...
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Reports by Naman Industries Proxima Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Naman Industries Proxima Limited share price today?

The Naman Industries Proxima Limited shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹46.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Naman Industries Proxima Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Naman Industries Proxima Limited is ₹60.76 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Naman Industries Proxima Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Naman Industries Proxima Limited is 0 and 0.79 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Naman Industries Proxima Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Naman Industries Proxima Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Naman Industries Proxima Limited is ₹42.05 and ₹119.95 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Naman Industries Proxima Limited?

Naman Industries Proxima Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -26.84%, 1 Year at -57.65%, 6 Month at -26.37%, 3 Month at -8.64% and 1 Month at -11.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Naman Industries Proxima Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Naman Industries Proxima Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 58.93 %
Institutions - 0.73 %
Public - 40.33 %

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