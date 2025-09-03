The Board approved to hold and convene the 15ts Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Shareholders/ Members of the Company on, Friday, Seprember 26 , 2025 at 04:00 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI Naman In-Store (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of undefined to be held on September 26, 2025 (As per NSE Announcement dated on: 03.09.2025) Naman In-Store (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 29.09.2025) (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 26.09.2025)