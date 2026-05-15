Board Meeting 15 May 2026 8 May 2026

Financial Results. Naman Industries Proxima Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on :15.05.2026)

Board Meeting 24 Feb 2026 24 Feb 2026

Naman Industries Proxima Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 24, 2026.

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Naman In-Store (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 07, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 07.11.2025)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2025 9 Oct 2025

Naman In-Store (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 09, 2025.

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2025 22 Aug 2025

Naman In-Store (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 22, 2025.

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2025 5 Aug 2025