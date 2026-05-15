|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2026
|8 May 2026
|Financial Results. Naman Industries Proxima Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on :15.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|24 Feb 2026
|24 Feb 2026
|Naman Industries Proxima Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 24, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2025
|4 Nov 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Naman In-Store (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 07, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 07.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|9 Oct 2025
|9 Oct 2025
|Naman In-Store (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 09, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2025
|22 Aug 2025
|Naman In-Store (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 22, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2025
|5 Aug 2025
|Naman In-Store (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 05, 2025.
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