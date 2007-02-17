National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd Share Price directors Report
NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
DIRECTORS REPORT
To
The Members,
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Nineteenth Annual Report and
Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2011.
1. OPERATIONS AND MAJOR DEVELOPMENTS DURING THE YEAR
1.1 Global rankings-Equity Derivatives Market
1.1.1 Stock Futures
During the year 2010, NSE continued to rank as the 2nd largest exchange in
respect of contracts traded in stock futures. The details of top 5
exchanges trading stock futures is given in Table 1 below:
Table 1
Exchange Contracts traded
during 2010
(in millions)
1. NYSE Liffe Europe 291.27
2. National Stock Exchange of India 175.67
3. Eurex 150.75
4. JSE 78.76
5. Korea Exchange 44.71
Source: WFE.
1.1.2 Index Options
NSE continues to be ranked as the 2nd largest exchange in the world in
index options. The details of top 5 exchanges in index options are given in
Table 2 below:
Table 2
Exchange Contracts traded
during 2010
(in millions)
1. Korea Exchange 3,525.90
2. National Stock Exchange of India 529.77
3. Eurex 342.92
4. Chicago Board Options Exchange 270.01
5. Taifex 88.91
Source: WFE
1.1.3 Index Futures
NSE continues to be ranked as the 3rd largest exchange in the world in
index futures. The details of top 5 exchanges in index futures are given in
Table 3 as under:
Table 3
Exchange Contracts traded
during 2010
(in millions)
1. CME Group 695.15
2. Eurex 407.77
3. National Stock Exchange of India 156.35
4. Osaka SE 147.60
5. NYSE Liffe Europe 94.27
Source: WFE
1.1.4 Nifty Index Global rankings
Nifty Index options ranked 4th across the top 20 Index options traded
globally during the year 2010. Nifty Index futures ranked 9th across the
top 20 Index futures traded globally during the year 2010.
(Source: www.futuresindustry.org rankings based on number of contracts
traded or cleared between Jan 10 - Dec 10)
1.1.5 All products
NSE ranked 5th across all the Derivatives exchanges in the world based on
the volume of contracts traded during the year 2010.
(Source: www.futuresindustry.org rankings based on number of contracts
traded or cleared between Jan 10 - Dec 10) 1.2 Global rankings-Capital
Market
In capital market segment, NSE continues to remain the fourth largest
exchange in the world based on the number of transactions during the
calendar year 2010. The details of top 10 Exchanges are given in the Table
4 below.
Table 4
Exchange No. of
transactions
(in Thousands)
1. NYSE Euronext (US) 2,050,985.2
2. NASDAQ OMX 1,743,302.2
3. Shanghai SE 1,661,489.0
4. National Stock Exchange of India 1,556,620.5
5. Shenzhen SE 1,329,287.6
6. Korea Exchange 921,843.2
7. Bombay SE 555,719.3
8. Tokyo SE Group 334,676.9
9. Taiwan SE Corp. 232,740.0
10. London SE Group 207,497.8
Source: WFE. The sale and purchase of a share are counted as one
transaction
1.3 Membership at NSE
92 new members (61 in CM, F&O and CD segments; 18 in CM and F&O segments;
12 in CD segment; and 1 in CM and CD segments) were registered during the
Financial Year 2010-11. The Exchange also granted additional segment
membership to 68 members during the Financial Year 2010-11.
Table 5 showing membership details for the Financial Year 2010-11
Particulars CM WDM F&O CD
segment segment segment segment
SEBI registered trading members 1,337 81 1,210 739
Members registered in
additional segments 4 1 10 57
Registered Sub-brokers/
Authorised persons 54,290 Nil 44,731 3,020
Surrender of membership 10 4 9 4
1.4 Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment
The WDM segment provides a trading platform for trading of a wide range of
fixed income securities. Initially, government securities, treasury bills
and bonds issued by public sector undertakings (PSUs) were made available
for trading. This range has been widened to include non-traditional
instruments like floating rate bonds, zero coupon bonds, index bonds,
structured products, corporate debentures, state government loans, SLR and
non-SLR bonds issued by financial institutions, units of mutual funds and
Supra Institutions (Foreign institutions). There were 4,479 securities
available for trading as on March 31, 2011 all belonging to listed
category.
The turnover on WDM segment decreased in the financial year 2010-11. The
turnover decreased from Rs 5,63,815.93 crores in 2009-10 to Rs 5,59,446.75
crores in 2010-11 registering a decline of 0.77%. The average daily
turnover decreased to Rs 2,255.83 crores in 2010-11 from Rs 2,359.06 crores
in 2009-10.
The transaction in government securities account for a substantial share of
transaction on the WDM segment with 54.49% in 2010-11. Market
capitalisation of the WDM segment has witnessed a constant increase
indicating an increase in the number of securities available for trading on
this segment. Total market capitalisation of the securities available for
trading on WDM segment stood at Rs 35,94,877.15 crores as on March 31,2011.
Table 6: Trades in WDM segment
Particulars 2010-11 2009-10
Number of Trades 20,383 24,069
Average monthly number
of trades 1,699 2,006
Average daily number
of trades 82 101
Average Trade Value
(Rs. in crores) 27.45 23.42
Average Daily Turnover
(Rs. in crores) 2,255.83 2,359.06
Turnover (Rs. in crores) 5,59,446.75 5,63,815.93
Number of Active Scrips 1,111 1,144
Number of Active members 35 36
1.4.1 Securities Profile
The turnover of government securities in WDM segment decreased by 7.02 %
during 2010-11. Its share in total turnover decreased from 58.15% in 2009-
10 to 54.49% in 2010-11. The share of Treasury Bills increased from 16.49%
in 2009-10 to 17.64% in 2010-11. The turnover of Non Government securities
in WDM segment increased by 9.01% during 2010-11. During 2010-11, the share
of Non Government Securities in total turnover increased to 27.87% as
compared to 25.37% in 2009-10.
Table 7 and Figure 3 represent security-wise distribution of turnover.
Table 7: Security-wise Distribution of Turnover
Securities 2010-11 2009-10
Turnover % of Turnover % of
(Rs. in crores) Turnover (Rs.in crores) Turnover
Government
Securities 3,04,836.02 54.49 3,27,837.41 58.15
T-Bills 98,713.15 17.64 92,961.12 16.49
PSU Bonds 53,641.20 9.59 60,883.20 10.80
Institutional
Bonds 55,944.31 10.00 25,949.67 4.60
Bank Bonds
and others 2,475.30 0.44 2,520.00 0.44
Corporate Bonds 43,836.77 7.84 53,664.53 9.52
Total 5,59,446.75 100.00 5,63,815.93 100.00
1.4.2 Issuance in WDM
A total of 1080 securities were listed during the financial year 2010-11
.As at end of March 2011, 4,479 securities were available for trading on
the WDM segment. Details of Issuance in WDM are provided in Table 8.
Table 8: Issuance in WDM
Financial Year A B C
2004-05 1,299 3,097 14,61,734.37
2005-06 564 3,177 15,67,573.81
2006-07 661 3,252 17,84,800.57
2007-08 856 3,566 21,23,346.28
2008-09 1,026 3,954 28,48,315.50
2009-10 959 4,140 31,65,929.48
2010-11 1,080 4,479 35,94,877.15
A = No. of New Securities Listed
B = Total No. of Securities (at year end)
C = Market Capitalisation (at year end Rs. in Crs)
1.4.3 Market Capitalisation
Total Market capitalisation of the securities available for trading in WDM
segment increased to Rs 35,94, 877.15 crores in 2010-11 from Rs.
31,65,929.48 crores in the previous year registering a growth of 13.55 %.
The Central Government securities accounted for the largest share of the
market capitalisation with 60.80% while Non Government Securities accounted
for 18.07 %. The composition of market capitalisation of various securities
on WDM is presented in Table 9.
Table 9: Market Capitalisation of WDM segment
Securities A B C D
Central
Government
Securities 21,85,721.40 60.80 19,50,436 61.61
PSU Bonds 1,90,921.58 5.31 1,62,979 5.15
State Loans 6,22,069.31 17.30 5,36,996 16.96
T-Bills 1,37,677.03 3.83 1,35,696 4.29
Others 4,58,487.83 12.76 3,79,823 11.99
Total 35,94,877.15 100.00 31,65,930 100.00
A = As on March 2011 - Market Capitalisation (Rs.in crores)
B = As on March 2011 - % of total
C = As on March 2010 - Market Capitalisation (Rs. in crores)
D = As on March 2010 - % of total
1.4.4 Corporate Bond Market
Currently for reporting trades in Corporate bonds, Exchanges provides two
platform namely NEAT WDM and Report CBT. The average daily traded value
reported through corporate bond for 2010-11 was Rs.628.84 crores (NEAT WDM
& Report CBT) as compared to Rs 655.30 crores for 2009-10 with an average
of around 32 trades being reported on a daily basis as compared to 51
trades for 2009-10.
Turnover of Corporate Bond is presented in Table 10 and Figure 5
Table 10: Corporate Bond Turnover
Corporate Bond Turnover 2010-11 2009-10 % Change
Total Turnover (Rs Crs) 1,55,951.24 1,56,615.53 (0.42)
Average Daily Turnover
(Rs Crs) 628.84 655.30 (4.04)
Total Number of Trades 8,006 12,231 (34.54)
Average Daily Trades 32 51 (37.25)
1.5 Capital Market (CM) segment
The total turnover of CM segment in the year 2010-11 is Rs. 35,77,410
crores as compared to Rs. 41,38,023 crores in the year 2009-10, showing a
decrease of 14 %. The average daily traded value in 2010-11 is Rs.14,029.06
Crores as compared to Rs. 16,959.11 crores in 2009-10.
As on March 31, 2011, the number of listed companies available for trading
was 1,484 compared to 1,359 at the end of March 31, 2010. In the current
year, Exchange allowed trading facility in 61 securities in permitted to
trade category.
The changes in turnover statistics over the preceding year are presented in
Table No. 11
Table 11: Turnover Statistics on CM segment
Details 2010-11 2009-10 % Rise/(Fall)
in 2010-11
1. Total Number of
trades (in lakhs) 15,507 16,816 (7.78)
2. Total no. of shares
traded (in lakhs) 18,24,515 22,15,530 (17.65)
3. Total Turnover
(Rs. Cr.) 35,77,410 41,38024 (13.55)
4. Market
Capitalisation at
the end of year
(Rs. Cr.) 67,02,616 60,09,173 11.54
5. Turnover of S&P
CNX Nifty Securities
(Rs. Cr.) 16,89,977.59 21,46,022.84 (21.25)
6. Total number of
listed companies. 1,574 1,470 7.07
1.5.1 Index Movement:
S&P CNX Nifty saw an upward movement of 11.14% moving from 5,249.20 to
5,833.75 over the financial year 2010-11.
During the year 2010-11, the S&P CNX Nifty touched a high of 6,338.50 on
November 05, 2010 and low of 4,786.45 on May 25, 2010. Movement of S&P CNX
Nifty is shown in Figure 7
The turnover of S&P CNX Nifty securities was Rs. 16,89,977.59 crores in the
year 2010-11 as compared to Rs. 21,46,022.84 crores. The contribution of
S&P CNX Nifty securities turnover to total turnover during the year 2010-11
was 47.21% compared to 51.86% in the year 2009-10.
1.5.2 Market Capitalisation
The market capitalisation of securities available for trading on CM segment
has increased by 11.54% during 2010-11 from Rs. 60,09,173 crores as on
March 31, 2010 to Rs. 67,02,616 crores as on March 31, 2011. Increase in
market capitalisation is mainly on account of listing of new securities in
capital market segment. The market capitalisation growth is shown in Figure
8.
During the year, the market capitalisation of S&P CNX Nifty and S&P CNX
Nifty Junior also increased by 15.10% and 8.28% respectively.
1.5.3 Distribution of Turnover
Turnover-wise distribution of trading members
About 74.04% of the trading members had an average daily turnover of Rs. 1
crore or more in 2010-11 as compared to 79.27% in the previous year. In
2010-11 around 28% of the trading members have daily turnover more than Rs.
10 crores as against 34% in 2009-10.
1.5.4 Listing: Initiatives taken during the financial year 2010-11
i) NEAPS
The Exchange has launched the online web based application - NEAPS (NSE
Electronic Application Processing System) to facilitate web based filing of
applications for further issues by listed companies. In the first phase,
the facility has been made available for the following further issues -
FCCB, ADR, GDR, Bonus, QIP and ESOP. Salient features of NEAPS are as
under:
* Submission of application with digital signature.
* Online processing of the listing application by the Exchange.
* Status of application and intimation of expected response time by the
Exchange.
* Online intimation of pending requirement, in-principle approval letter,
etc.
* Immediate updation of status of the application to the company and email
alert.
This initiative has enhanced the quality and speed of processing the
applications and will facilitate the companies to move towards paperless
processing.
ii) Compliance Calendar
All listed companies are required to comply with the various clauses of
Listing Agreement quarterly, annually and on happening of event in certain
cases. In order to facilitate the compliances of critical clauses by listed
companies within stipulated time, the compliance calendar has been provided
on the Exchange website.
iii) Know Your NSE Program
Know your NSE is an initiative aimed at building relationship with
corporates and to provide an insight into functioning of the Exchange. An
overview about live trading, capital market, futures and options, clearing,
settlement, risk management, listing and surveillance was imparted during
the session. The program organised at Mumbai and Hyderabad was attended by
the Chief Financial Officers and Company Secretaries from corporates. More
such programs are proposed to be organised in other cities.
iv) Corporate Homepage on Exchange website
The corporate homepage has been redesigned with enhanced features to
facilitate stake holders to get the information relating to corporates in a
comprehensive and more user friendly manner. A quick grasp of the features
are as under:
* Standardisation of Company Names.
* Search Facility with multiple parameters like Company Name, Symbol, Short
Description, Industry, Period of Broadcast, etc.
* Links to other sub-sections within the corporate pages.
* Subject standardisation.
* Export the data to CSV formats.
1.5.5 New Developments during the year
In year 2010-11, various new developments have been taken by the Exchange.
The details of the same are given below:-
June 2010: Introduction of Indian Depository Receipt
IDRs are negotiable receipts issued by an Indian bank or trust company, the
depositary, to evidence ownership of a stated number of shares of the
securities of a foreign company that the company or shareholder has
deposited with the depositarys branch office, affiliate, or agent in the
foreign country. IDR has not only given international market exposure to
Indian investors but also created a new asset class for the investor.
The first IDR of Standard Chartered Bank is listed and available for
trading on Exchange on June 11, 2010.
July 2010: Real-time dissemination of India VIX
The Exchange started real - time calculation of India Volatility Index
(India VIX) w.e.f. July 19, 2010. Volatility Index is a measure of markets
expectation of volatility over the near term. Volatility is often described
as the rate and magnitude of changes in prices and in finance often
referred to as risk.
India VIX is a volatility index computed by NSE based on the order book of
NIFTY Options. For this, the best bid-ask quotes of near and next-month
NIFTY options contracts which are traded on the F&O segment of NSE are
used. India VIX indicates the investors perception of the markets
volatility in the near term i.e. it depicts the expected market volatility
over the next 30 calendar days. Higher the India VIX values, higher the
expected volatility and vice-versa. India VIX uses the computation
methodology of CBOE, with suitable amendments to adapt to the NIFTY options
order book using cubic splines, etc. Investors use it to gauge the market
volatility and base their investment decisions accordingly.
October 2010: Launch of Call Auction in Pre - Open Session
The Exchange has introduced call auction in pre-open session w.e.f. October
18, 2010. Pre open phase is the session prior to the continuous trading.
The session allows liquidity to be pooled during this session by allowing
the participants to place buy as well as sell orders. No matching takes
place when the market is in pre-open phase. The users are allowed to enter
/modify/cancel orders. Pre-open session provides a trading facility where
orders are batched together for simultaneous execution at a predefined time
and at a single price which best equates the aggregated buy and sell. The
pre-open session helps in better discovery of opening price, minimises
opening volatility of prices of securities and also allows for overnight
news in securities to be suitably reflected in the opening price.
The salient features of call-auction in pre-open session are given below:-
* The pre-open session is introduced in securities forming part of Nifty
indices.
* The pre-open session is for 15 minutes; out of which first 8 minutes is
for order entry with last minutes will have a random closure. 4 minutes for
order matching and trade confirmation and 3 minutes is buffer timings.
* The equilibrium price of pre-open is an opening price of a security. The
equilibrium price is a price at which maximum value is executable.
* All unmatched order in pre-open is shifted to normal market.
* Risk management at order level in pre-open session.
1.6 FUTURES AND OPTIONS SEGMENT
The financial year 2010-11 witnessed an increase of 65.58% in volumes and
54.94% in average open interest. The number of contracts traded also
increased by 52.25% vis-a-vis 2009-10 in the F&O segment of the Exchange.
Average contribution of proprietary category increased to 38.14% in 2010-11
from 31.66% in 2009-10.
1.6.1 Comparison of the close prices of the NIFTY Near Month Futures
Contract (F&O segment) with the underlying movement of the NIFTY Index
(Cash segment) along with the Daily Traded value of the F&O segment (Figure
10):
1.6.2 Records achieved in the F&O segment during 2010-11 (Table 12):
Index Futures (traded value in Rs. crores) 40,123 23-Nov-10
Index Options (traded value in Rs. crores) 1,98,096 24-Feb-11
Stock Options (traded value in Rs. crores) 6,929 12-Aug-10
Total F&O Traded value (in Rs. crores) 2,77,277 24-Feb-11
Number of trades 30,29,676 24-Feb-11
Number of contracts traded 1,04,97,798 24-Feb-11
Open Interest on Contract Expiry
(number of contracts) 74,36,882 26-Aug-10
It may be observed that during 2010-11, new records were set on most of the
categories.
1.6.3 (a) Basic Statistics of the F&O Segment (Table 13):
Particulars Apr 10 July 10 Oct 10 Jan 11 2010-11 2009-10 % Change
to to to to
Jun 10 Sep 10 Dec 10 Mar 11
Traded Value
(Rs. in
crores)
Daily Average 92567 101847 127304 139500 115150 72392 59.06
Number of
Contracts
Daily
Average 3432844 3608592 4216291 5057126 4071701 2783991 46.25
Open
Interest
(Rs. in
crores)
End of day
averages 129826 74467 163368 140566 152057 98141 54.94
% of Open
interest
to Daily
Average
Traded
value 140 171 128 101 132 136
1.6.3 (b) A graphical presentation of monthly product- wise contribution is
given below (Figure 11):
It may be observed that contribution of Index Option to Total Turnover has
increased from 54.17% in April 2010 to 71.18% in March 2011.
1.6.4 Institutional Retail & Proprietary Investors - Turnover Analysis
(Table 14):
Year A B C D E F
1. 2009-10 3,97,743 13.53 14,93,247 54.81 9,31,287 31.66
2. 2010-11 6,18,641 12.69 23,96,870 49.17 18,59,193 38.14
A = Institutional investors - Average Gross Traded Value (Rs. in Crs.)
B = Institutional investors - Percentage Contribution
C = Retail - Average Gross Traded Value (Rs. in Crs.)
D = Retail - Percentage Contribution
E = Proprietary - Average Gross Traded Value (Rs. in Crs.)
F = Proprietary - Percentage Contribution
It may be observed that average contribution of proprietary category has
increased in the year 2010-11 as compared to the year 2009-10.
1.6.5 Comparative analysis of the Traded Value in the F&O segment with the
Cash segment (Figure 12):
The ratio of F&O segment turnover to cash segment turnover was 8.18 for the
year 2010-11 as compared to 4.27 for 2009-10.
1.6.6. Product-wise Basic Statistics (Table 15):
Category Product Apr 10 July 10 Oct 10 Jan 11
to Jun 10 to Sep 10 to Dec 10 to Mar 11
Traded Value
(Rs.in crores)
Daily Stock Futures 20,052 22,696 24,709 18,966
Average Index Futures 16,626 14,960 17,969 19,143
Stock Options 3,621 4,355 4,505 3,724
Index Options 52,268 59,835 80,121 97,669
Number of
Contracts
Daily Stock Futures 6,26,377 7,59,445 8,14,926 7,26,782
Average Index Futures 6,83,546 5,66,674 6,24,427 7,28,437
Stock Options 1,04,234 1,36,471 1,38,611 1,32,256
Index Options 20,18,687 21,46,00 26,38,326 34,69,651
Open Interest
(end of
respective
expiry day)
Average Stock Futures 38,039 49,470 47,804 36,059
Value in Index Futures 22,545 26,891 24,042 21,591
Rs.Crore Stock Options 8,917 10,873 9,675 7,911
Index Options 85,500 1,13,233 1,04,039 98,185
Average Stock Futures 13,10,639 17,40,756 16,96,819 14,60,460
Number Index Futures 9,09,602 10,08,691 8,40,109 8,28,001
of Stock Options 2,92,478 3,68,112 3,31,485 3,05,785
contracts Index Options 32,91,548 40,08,950 34,93,658 35,30,581
Number of 63 65 64 62
trading
Days
Category Product 2010-11 2009-10 % Change
Traded Value
(Rs.in crores)
Daily Stock Futures 21,637 21,292 1.62
Average Index Futures 17,153 16,125 6.37
Stock Options 4,056 2,074 95.59
Index Options 72,305 32,901 119.76
Number of
Contracts
Daily Stock Futures 7,32,447 5,96,685 22.75
Average Index Futures 6,49,699 7,30,766 -11.09
Stock Options 1,27,986 57,444 122.80
Index Options 125,61,569 13,99.096 83.09
Open Interest
(end of
respective
expiry day)
Average Stock Futures 42,843 31,369 36.58
Value in Index Futures 23,767 18,648 27.45
Rs.Crore Stock Options 9,344 6,955 34.35
Index Options 1,00,239 61,299 63.52
Average Stock Futures 15,52,169 9,45.028 64.25
Number Index Futures 8,96,601 8,23,777 8.84
of Stock Options 3,24,465 2,11,739 53.24
contracts Index Options 35,81,184 26,09,386 37.24
Number of 254 244
trading
Days
1.6.7 New Developments during the year
April 2010: Standardisation of Market Lot of Stock Derivative Contracts:
Based on new SEBI guidelines, Exchange has standardised market lot of
derivative contracts on individual securities from April 2010. Under the
new method, market lots are standardised for different underlying price
ranges. The Exchange computes one months average price of the underlying
to arrive at its revised lot size as per the specified price ranges.
Further, on SEBFs recommendation, Exchange has started reviewing and
revising market lots once in every six months.
2010: Development in Index Options:
The Index options volume in the Exchange has witnessed a substantial rise
in 2010 as compared to 2009. Approximately 530 million contracts were
traded in 2010 over 321 million contracts in 2009 showing a staggering 65%
increase in the volumes.
The share of Index options among all other product types in equity
derivatives segment on NSE rose to 59% on a daily average in 2010 from less
than 50% in 2009. The Exchange took some initiatives in building up the
options volume and making it a preferred product choice for traders. After
rationalising the daily price range of options based on options delta
value, the Exchange further optimised the price range by increasing the
minimum price range from Re. 1 to Rs. 3. Considering the market demand in
popular Nifty options, the Exchange also revised the strike scheme of Index
Options and increased its minimum index coverage percentage from 10% to 20%
for all short term options and from 20% to 40% for all Nifty long term
options.
The equity stock options volume in the Exchange has also witnessed a steady
and substantial rise in 2010 as compared to 2009. Approximately 28 million
contracts were traded in 2010 over 14 million contracts in 2009 showing a
strong 50% increase in volumes.
January 2011: Development in Stock Options:
The Exchange introduced Stock options with European style of exercise from
January 2011 expiry onwards. With this, all Index and Stock options now
follow European exercise method only.
1.7 Currency Derivatives segment
The financial year 2010-11 witnessed a phenomenal growth in Currency
Derivatives (Currency Futures and Options). The average daily turnover in
currency derivatives, for the financial year stood at Rs. 13,855 crores, a
growth of approximately 87% from Rs. 7,428 crores for the previous
financial year. The number of members registered in currency derivative
segment stands at 742, of which 31 are banks and 3 Primary dealers.
Turnover in Currency futures for the financial year 2010-11 was Rs.
32,79,002 crores as compared to Rs. 17,82,608 crores during the previous
financial year.
Trading in USD-INR currency options was introduced on 29th Oct 2010.
Turnover in currency options was 1,70,786 crores for a period of five
months. The growth in volume in currency options has been considerable with
the average daily volume for the period October, 2010 to March 2011 being
3,56,382 contracts, with 8,34,111 contracts being traded on average in the
month of March, 2011. The launch of currency options has seen a significant
increase in the average open interest in currency derivatives from 6,65,054
contracts in April 2010 to 36,30,057 contracts in March 2011.
Total volume in Interest Rate futures has dropped to Rs.62 Crores.
1.8 Surveillance System
The principal objective of surveillance function of the Exchange is to help
maintain fair and efficient markets for securities.
The Exchange achieves this objective through a combination of state of the
art surveillance system, wide ranging use of cutting edge data analytics
and experienced team of analysts.
The surveillance system which monitors trading activity at every order and
trade level has been developed piecing together experience gathered over
the years. The system generates alerts based on multiple parameters using a
complex algorithm. The parameters and the thresholds beyond which alerts
are generated have been decided after detailed statistical analysis and
back testing.
A brief perspective on how complex the task of surveillance has become over
the years is given as under:-
On an average about 3.40 crore orders are entered and about 70 lakh trades
get executed in a day on the capital market segment of the Exchange. This
translates to an average of about 1500 orders and about 300 trades every
second. Added to this, there are about 1.28 crore investors registered with
trading members of the Exchange for trading on capital market segment.
Unlike most advanced markets in US and Europe, retail investors directly
participate in the market. On NSE more than 40% of total trading activity
is on account of individual clients. Surveillance system has been designed
and tuned to sift through this gigantic mix of orders, trades & investors
to generate meaningful alerts that point to possible market abuse.
Wherever market abuse practice is suspected, the system can replay the
market at a much slower pace so as to enable the analysts to examine the
identified deviant activity order by order to piece together evidence for
proving manipulation.
The exchanges in India are in a unique position to identify and monitor
trading activity at client level unlike most markets in US and Europe where
exchanges have access only up to the first layer of market participants,
namely, the trading members. During the period from April 1, 2010 to March
31, 2011, 248 reports on the investigations conducted were completed of
which 215 reports were submitted to SEBI.
NSEs expertise in putting data analytics tools to optimum use to mine this
wealth of data to establish patterns in trading activity at client level
enables the Exchange to quickly identify potential market abuse and refer
the matter to the Regulator. The Exchange has implemented series of pattern
recognition models which unearth manipulative activity such as Front
running, insider trading, circular trading, etc.
2. SERVICES TO INVESTORS
The Exchange attaches high importance to investor safety and investor
empowerment. Towards this direction, in order to spread awareness about
market, products, operational aspects of market, etc., the Exchange
regularly conducts investor awareness programs in various cities of the
country. During the year, the Exchange conducted 1,382 programs. During the
year, the Exchange also issued 371 investor alerts in 37 newspapers and in
8 languages. Important Investor Awareness message showcasing various dos
and donts were broadcasted over electronic media in form of animation
films in popular TV shows and through investor friendly messages on FM
Radio channels.
In addition, to enhance general safety levels, the Exchange has started a
new service to disseminate trade information directly to investors through
emails and sms on their registered email ids and mobile numbers. The
Exchange has also has a user friendly trade verification facility on its
website wherein common investor can check the trades that have taken place
in their account.
In order to reach out to a mass, the Exchange has initiated the idea of
investor education and financial information on wheels wherein Rajdhani
Express is being used to disseminate information on markets, products,
flagship index, etc., to help investors understand how to use product &
protect themselves. This train is currently running on Delhi - Sealdah
(Kolkata) route and in Delhi - Chennai/Bangalore/ Trivandrum routes. The
Exchange constantly endeavors to resolve disputes between investor and the
trading members through its intervention.
3. NSEs KNOWLEDGE INITIATIVES
Several initiatives have been taken over the last few years with a view to
develop the skills of market intermediaries, educate the investors and
promote high quality research in the securities market. Such initiatives
include certification programs, high school level courses, development of
educational materials on financial markets, etc.
NSEs Certification in Financial Markets (NCFM)
National Stock Exchanges Certification in Financial Markets (NCFM), is an
online testing and certification process which tests the practical
knowledge and skills that are required to operate in the financial markets.
NCFM offers a comprehensive range of modules covering many different areas
in finance. The entire process from generation of question papers to
testing, assessing, scores reporting and certifying is fully automated.
NCFM currently tests expertise in about 32 modules. So far more than 12
lakhs tests have been conducted in various modules.
NSE Certified Capital Market Professional (NCCMP)
National Stock Exchange in collaboration with reputed colleges and
institutes in India, has been offering a short-term course called NSE
Certified Capital Market Professional (NCCMP) since August 2009. The aim of
the NCCMP Program is to develop skills and competencies in securities
markets. It is a 100 hours program, spanning over 3-4 months, covering
theory and practical training. Around 50 agreements have been signed so far
under NCCMP.
* Financial Literacy in schools of Tamil Nadu state
National Stock Exchange in association with the Higher Education
Department, Tamil Nadu has launched a financial literacy program at the
school level, in the state of Tamil Nadu. The curriculum designed by
NSE comprises of theory subjects as well as practical. This program has
been launched in the year 2010-11 in around 200 schools and is mandatory
for class VIII & class XI. The program would be extended to more schools
from the academic year 2011-12.
* NSE-Manipal Education Training Programs on Stock Markets
National Stock Exchange has joined hands with Manipal Education, one of
Indias premier educational institutions, to impart training with the aim
of improving the participants understanding of how the stock markets
function. These programs are designed to cater to people interested in a
career in stock markets and other related financial services and also to
those who wish to learn about the functioning of the securities markets. It
provides relevant tools and techniques that give an in-depth understanding
of the various facets of the stock market. So far more than 1600 candidates
have undergone this training program.
* Visit to NSE Program
It has been the endeavor of National Stock Exchange to spread knowledge
about financial markets as widely as possible. As part of this endeavor,
NSE has been organising the Visit to NSE Program, under which groups of
students visit NSE to attend a 2-hour session. The session includes lecture
on Overview of the Exchange, Capital Markets, Derivative Markets and
NSEs NCFM certification which not only expands their knowledge base, but
also improves their career prospects. In this session, the students learn
about stock exchange structure, its operations, products traded on it and
so on. More than 150 colleges have visited the Mumbai office as well as the
regional offices located at Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai during the year
2010-11.
* NSEs Research Initiative
Knowledge management is very important in todays competitive world. It
acts as a tool which helps to acquire the cutting edge in a globalised
financial market. The regulators and SROs have been actively promoting
academicians and market participants to carry out research on the various
segments of securities markets. The completed papers are available on the
NSE website www.nseindia.com.
4. KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT OR REPOSITORY CREATION INITIATIVE
A Knowledge Management project was initiated last year to create an
environment and to apply techniques to discover, formally document, manage
and maintain the tacit, individual or personal, context specific,
experiential and unstructured knowledge, which can be shared and used
easily avoiding systemic glitches, rework, undue noise (unwarranted
communication) in the system and also reduce the time to market or
turnaround time.
All the creation/documentation of the Knowledge has been completed for the
NSCCL systems, Back office systems, Trading systems as well as Index and
Quarter Sigma systems.
The format defined was to keep the documents lean, tabulated and carry all
the organisational knowledge capturing the processes, inputs and its
business validations, business rules, outputs, formats and structures,
interface details, triggers for the processes, dependencies, sample
calculations, if required, etc. All these documents were reviewed by the
respective development group as well as in case of back office and trading
by the end users (operations) groups.
All the knowledge has been made available in a Knowledge Management portal
and to the stake holders with due access / security measures in place.
Along with this, the process for the ongoing maintenance of the same has
been defined and implemented in the Knowledge Management portal for keeping
the knowledge up to date.
5. FINANCIAL RESULTS AND APPROPRIATION OF PROFITS
The working of the Company during the year has resulted in a net profit
after tax of Rs. 637.51 crores as per particulars given in Table 16 below:-
Table 16
Particulars 2010-11 2009-10
(Rs. in crores) (Rs. in crores)
Income 1,378.47 1,266.38
Expenditure (excluding
Depreciation) 427.07 377.80
Profit before depreciation,
prior-period adjustment and
tax 951.40 888.58
Depreciation 91.35 76.75
Profit before prior period
adjustments 860.05 811.83
Add/(Less): Prior period
adjustment (0.74) (0.34)
Profit before tax 859.31 811.49
Provision for tax 221.80 197.72
Profit after tax 637.51 613.77
Surplus brought forward
from previous year 105.26 62.67
Excess Corporate Dividend
Tax for last year
transferred back 14.95 9.18
Amount available for
appropriation 757.72 685.62
Appropriations
General Reserve 530.00 475.00
Investor Compensation Reserve 0.14 0.11
Proposed Dividend 94.50 90.00
Corporate Dividend Tax 15.33 14.95
Staff Welfare Reserve 0.35 0.30
Balance carried to Balance Sheet 117.40 105.26
6. DIVIDEND
In view of the above results, your Directors recommend payment of dividend
of Rs. 21/- per share for the year 2010-11.
7. SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
7.1 National Securities Clearing Corporation Limited (NSCCL)
CM segment: NSCCL successfully continued its track record of completing all
settlements in a timely manner. During the period under review, 255 rolling
settlements were handled in de-materialised mode. The per settlement
figures in value terms in the current year are higher than the previous
year as given below: The average value of securities handled per settlement
was Rs. 3,840 crores in 2010-11 compared to Rs. 3,761 crores in 2009-10.
The average funds pay-in per settlement during the above periods was Rs
1,150 crores and Rs. 1,141 crores respectively. The average number of
shares processed per settlement was about Rs. 1,954 lakhs in 2010-11
compared to Rs. 1,946 lakhs in 2009-10. Short deliveries per settlement
averaged around 0.13% in 2010-11 as compared to 0.18% in 2009-10.
The highest deliverable value of Rs.8,450.65 crores was observed on
November 9, 2010. Percentage of number of shares deliverable to number of
shares traded increased to 27.51% in 2010-11 from 21.52% in 2009-10.
Percentage of value of shares deliverable to value of shares traded
increased to 27.47% in 2010-11 from 22.22% in 2009-10. The Settlement
Guarantee Fund stood at Rs. 5,100.35 crores as on 31st March 2011. F&O
segment: The period April 2010 - March 2011 witnessed an increase in the
total amount settled. The total value of settlement increased from around
Rs. 4,034.47 crores in March 2010 to Rs. 5,374.22 crores in March 2011. The
highest monthly settlement was Rs. 11,597.10 crores in the month of
November 2010. The highest trading volumes on NSE during this period were
Rs. 2,77,277.49 crores, witnessed on February 24, 2011 with total of
1,04,97,798 contracts being traded.
Currency Derivatives segment: Currency Derivatives trading commenced from
August 29, 2008 with the introduction of futures on USD-INR as the currency
pair. Futures on multiple currency pairs namely Euro-INR, Pound Sterling-
INR and Japanese Yen-INR were introduced in February 2010. In October 2010,
option contracts were introduced on the USD-INR pair.
Based on the guidelines issued by SEBI, NSE introduced trading in IRF
contracts on 10 year notional 7% coupon bearing GOI security on August 31,
2009.
Mutual Fund Service System (MFSS)
Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide circular dated November 9,
2010 issued revised guidelines for facilitating transactions in Mutual Fund
schemes through the Stock Exchange infrastructure. As on March 31, 2011, 25
mutual fund houses with 1,338 schemes were enabled under the revised MFSS
scheme. NSCCL carries out settlement for redemption of units in
dematerialised form and funds settlement for subscription requests. Details
are as under:
The average daily value of funds settled for subscription of mutual fund
units for the period January 1, 2011 to March 31, 2011 was Rs. 112.54
lakhs. The average daily quantity of units allotted under subscription for
the period January 1, 2011 to March 31, 2011 was 3.89 lakhs.
The average daily value of funds settled for redemption of mutual fund
units for the period January 1, 2011 to March 31,2011 was Rs. 45.15 lakhs.
The average daily quantity of units redeemed for the period January 1, 2011
to March 31, 2011 was 1.83 lakhs.
During the financial year 2010-11, NSCCL earned net profit after tax of
Rs.238.13 crores as compared to net profit after tax of Rs. 226.02 crores
during 2009-10. The Board of NSCCL has recommended a dividend of Rs. 20/-
per equity share to its shareholders in respect of the financial year 2010-
11.
7.2 NSE.IT Limited (NSE.IT)
With an objective to become a leading vertical specialist enterprise
offering end-to-end Information Technology (IT) products, solutions and
services as well as specialising in providing complete IT solutions to
Stock Exchanges, Clearing Corporations, Brokerage Firms, Insurance Firms
and other organisations in the Capital Market, Banking and Insurance
industry, NSE. IT, achieved a robust turnover of Rs. 10,304 lakhs during
the year which was 28% higher than the previous corresponding year.
Continuing with its foray in online examinations, the IRDA project for
achieving 100% online examination status by year end was undertaken by the
Company across the country and implemented in record time of 9 months. This
also included achieving important milestones of 100 new centers within 6
months and 200+ centers going live by end of December 2010 within six
months of starting the project. The assessments are conducted pan India for
the insurance companies and the Company executes the end-to-end process
from registration to examination certificates. During the year the Company
worked on adding new customers and bid for various tenders and
requirements. The Company was successful in adding new clients to its
customer list. During the year the Company embarked on quality journey to
certify its online examination centers for ISO 9001:2008 certification.
NSE.IT through all the steps of ISO such as gap analysis, documentation,
implementation of documented processes, internal auditing, training and
awareness. After extensive rounds of internal and external quality
implementation efforts in past six months and audits conducted across
country by Bureau Veritas Certification India (BVCI) auditors till first
week of March, NSE.IT has been certified for ISO 9001:2008 by BVCI for its
Online Examination Services.
During the year, Company has added to its product portfolio with the
introduction of an Algorithmic Trading solution, called AlgoStudio. The
product provides various standard algorithmic trading strategies (viz.
Cash-Futures arbitrage, Futures-Futures arbitrage, Cash-Cash arbitrage,
Conversion/Reversal, Box Spread) as well as custom strategies, taken up as
be-spoke development.
The most important achievement for the Tea Board e-Auction project this
year, was winning the coveted Bronze medal in the National e-Governance
Awards 2011, under the category - Specific Sectoral Award (Focus Sector for
2010-11 - Agriculture).
The e-Auction program went 100% live in Siliguri this year. This marked
100% sale of tea through e-Auction route across all the six auction
centres. Around 370 million kg of tea was sold this year, totaling the
sales figure to 610 million kg since inception with a monetary worth of
around Rs. 6100 crore.
During the financial year 2010-11, NSE.IT earned a net profit after tax of
Rs. 13.64 crores as compared to Rs. 9.53 crores in the previous year. The
Board of Directors of NSE.IT has recommended a dividend of Rs. 4/-per
equity share to its shareholders in respect of the financial year 2010-11.
7.3 DotEx International Limited (DotEx)
DotEx manages the data feed of NSEIL and supplies the same to its clients.
Currently, the following products are offered by DotEx:-
1) Real Time Data
2) Snapshot Data
3) End of Day Data
4) Historical Data
5) Corporate Data
The products related to real time data, snapshot data, end of day data and
historical data are further segregated into the following segments:
(i) Capital Market [CM] segment
(ii) Futures and Options Market [F&O] segment
(iii) Wholesale Debt Market [WDM] segment
(iv) Securities Lending & Borrowing Market fSLBM] segment
(v) Currency & Interest Rate Futures Market segment
Currently, real time feed is being subscribed by 33 clients, snapshot feed
by 36 clients, end of day feed by 23 clients and Corporate data by 2
clients.
DotEx also operationalised the tick by tick data feed and the 1 minute
snapshot feed during this financial year. DotEx also provides a shared
platform called NEAT on Web (NOW) which is a shared CTCL and risk
management tool for the trading members.
During the year the DotEx started providing the following additional
facilities through NOW platform viz., access to NSE J)PO segment, access to
Ace Commodity Exchange (ACE) markets, provision of Direct Market Access
(DMA) facility and provision of news from Newswire 18. With the objective
of improving the reach and providing stable connectivity to members, the
following new initiatives were taken:-
* Mobile platform to provide live streaming data and trading capability.
Market Data is made available as an open application for any investor or
potential investor who registers on NSE website. For investors desirous of
trading, they can avail the facility from any NOW enabled trading member.
* Tied up with private VSAT service providers to make NOW available through
private VSAT Network. This facility has been proved to be a boon to users
in northeast regions where even basic internet connectivity is an issue.
The above initiatives have resulted in an increase in trading turnover
through NOW platform during the financial year 2010-11.
During the year 2010-11, DotEx earned a profit of Rs. 1,416.68 lakhs as
compared to a profit of Rs. 1,304.32 lakhs during 2009-10. The financial
position of DotEx has improved in the current financial year by virtue of
income generated through increase in the number of vendors and the end user
clients. The Board of DotEx has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per
equity share to its shareholders in respect of the financial year 2010-11.
7.4 India Index Services and Products Limited (IISL)
During the year under review, IISL continued to be the primary provider of
indices and related products and services to various participants in the
Capital Market in India, in the thirteenth year of its operation. IISL has
granted eight additional licenses to asset management/ insurance companies
for launching Exchange traded/ Index funds/ Insurance Funds. Currently,
there are around 34 funds linked to IISLs indices.
IISL provides index and index related services to various stock exchanges,
asset management companies, investment banks and other organisations across
the globe for business purposes. Apart from the indices being used for
Index Funds and trading of index based derivative contracts, the indices of
IISL are being used by the mutual funds for benchmarking the performance of
their funds. The demand for index related data has increased in past year
in line with the improved condition of the equity market. During the year,
IISL provided licenses to various clients for using IISLs indices as
underlyings for their products. These clients issue products such as index
linked notes / certificates, index linked bonds, index linked certificates
of deposit, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), etc., using IISL Indices as the
underlying for their products. IISL also provides annual licenses to its
Clients who issue many structured products with IISL indices as underlying
for such products.
During the year under review, IISL has widened the client base which uses
its Indices and index data. IISL has the following major sources of income
viz. income from licensing indices to stock exchanges for trading in
derivative contracts linked to such indices, income from licensing indices
to Index Funds/Exchange Traded Funds, income from licensing indices to
finance and insurance companies for debentures/insurance products, income
from licensing indices to investment banks for structured products and
income from data subscription services.
During the year 2010-11, IISL earned a profit of Rs. 1,183.74 lakhs as
compared to a profit of Rs. 893.39 lakhs during 2009-10. The Board of IISL
has recommended a dividend of Rs. 9/- per equity share to its shareholders
in respect of the financial year 2010-11.
7.5 NSE Infotech Services Limited (NSETECH)
Technology has been a key differentiator and a strategic driver for NSE.
Towards this, NSE Infotech Services Limited continues to deliver and
maintain technology products and services for NSE.
New Generation Initiatives
This financial year has been path-breaking with new architecture of the
trading system that allows linear scalability, providing capabilities to
handle the multi-fold growth of order transactions. Net Market Rollout in
the F&O segment is a milestone towards capacity enhancement of trading
system enabling horizontal scalability, to scale up to on demand capacity,
by adding multiple market machines. The Appletree Database has been
replaced with the newly developed SMFS (Shared Memory File System) in the
post trade (PT) layer of the FO trading system. In parallel, the earlier
Stratus proprietary messaging solution (VMA) has been migrated to a new
generation messaging solution (29West) for communication across various
layers of the Trading system. 29West messaging is a high throughput, low
latency solution that is being used to achieve throughput of over 100K
messages/sec. These implementations enable a low latency and high
throughput architecture. The parallel redevelopment of the matching engine
(retooling project), currently underway, will result in a final capacity of
100,000 messages/sec.
Global Benchmarks
In keeping with global trends, the Exchange has provided members a co-
location facility for low latency high frequency trading. The Co-location
phase II data center is an international standard, state of the art, highly
robust, resilient and secure infrastructure data center, built at the BKC
premises. This Phase II data center has a capacity of 54 full racks and 28
half racks.
With the advent of co-location, there was a market need for real-time data
to be disseminated to these high frequency algorithmic trading members, to
enable them build the order book and help their algorithms to work
optimally. Tick by Tick data provides the latest order (new, modified and
cancelled) and trade information to the market. The Exchange has offered a
new category of connectivity (Category T) for market data broadcast called
Tick by Tick.
New Product Launches
New business products like Securities lending and Borrowing (SLBM), Call
auction in Pre-Open (CM segment), Currency options in CD segment, India
VIX, MFSS SIP, TAP on Linux, NSE Electronic Application Processing System
(NEAPS) have been introduced.
Customer focused self-services
Several initiatives have been taken to provide self service capabilities
and improved customer experience. Some of these are online client-
code/trade modifications, Limit Setting and Auto enablement, Auto Give-ups
and Margining Professional Clearing Member (PCM) on T-Day.
Operational Excellence
With the increase in average number of order messages per day in the F&O
segment from around 80 million to 100 million, the F&O trading capacity was
increased by adding a third market machine (until the release of Retooling
project). With this, the capacity of FO Trading system has increased from
12,000 to 18,000 order messages per second. CM trading capacity was also
increased by adding a fourth market machine. With this, the capacity of CM
Trading system has increased from 5,000 to 7,000 order messages per second.
The time taken by the Securities Pay-in/Pay-out cycle of the settlement
cycle on T+2 day was about 90 minutes. The complete process was re-
engineered along with the workflow and appropriate automation to reduce the
end-to-end time from 90 minutes to 3-5 minutes.
The risk management engine in CM and F&O segments were optimised after
multiple benchmarks with pre-set parameters (portfolio, trade rate, number
of suspensions, intra-day changes). This optimisation has reduced the
average turnaround time within the risk management considerably.
Cyber Security drill was conducted by CERT-in (Computer Emergency Response
Team), Department of Information Technology, Government of India. The
performance was evaluated on four categories namely (i) Pro-active actions
to secure the drill setup; (ii) Attack defense & detection; (iii) Incident
reporting & response; and (iv) Mitigation & Recovery actions. NSE was rated
excellent among 18 critical organisations in the financial sector, for its
capability in handling and responding to cyber security incidents, across
all areas.
Awards/Recognitions
NOW (NSE on Web) & Inspection applications won the Information Week
EDGE award in Sep 2010.
During the financial year 2010-11, NSETECH earned net profit after tax of
Rs. 94.61 lakhs as compared to the net profit after tax of Rs.99.81 lakhs
during 2009-10. As the profit is required to augment operational needs of
the Company, the Board of NSETECH did not recommend any dividend to its
shareholders.
7.6 National Commodity Clearing Limited
NCCL has completed the fourth full year of operations, since its
commencement from September 1, 2006, in providing IT and process support to
NCDEX in respect of its clearing and settlement of trades done in
derivatives segment. The clearing and settlement covers contracts in 44
products ranging from agricultural commodities to base metals, ferrous
metals, energy, polymers and precious metals. NCCL carries out funds
settlement through 13 clearing banks.
During the year 2010-11, NCCL earned net profit after tax of Rs. 99.54
lakhs as compared to the net profit after tax of Rs.93.39 lakhs during
2009-10. As the profit is required to augment operational needs of the
Company, the Board of NCCL did not recommend any dividend to its
shareholders.
8. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES
The following developments have taken place in Human Resources/Industrial
Relations front in the Financial Year 2010-11:1) Total Remuneration &
Reward Management: NSEIL has undertaken a benchmark study on total
remuneration and reward management in the FY 2010-11 in association with
Aon Hewitt Associates. As per the recommendation of the consulting firm,
remuneration of the employees was revised.
2) Employee Engagement: The Company has started various Employee Engagement
Initiatives to raise the engagement levels of the employees across the
organisation. Some of them are NSEs participation in Standard Chartered
Marathon 2011, employees participation in the Investothon, restructuring
the Quarterly Induction Program, initiatives like Office Yoga on chair and
various Staff Welfare initiatives so as to build synergy among the various
teams.
3) Talent Management and Development: During the Financial Year 2010-11,
NSEIL has focused on the following:-
a) The Company has partnered with Pricewaterhouse Coopers for creating the
Talent Management framework at NSEIL. In this process, NSEIL has identified
the behavioral and functional competencies and are working towards the
creation of the career pathing framework for the Company to meet the
individual aspirations and the Company objectives.
b) Learning and Development: In line with the Business Strategy, company
has continued to focus on the functional and behavioral training based on
the individual and the organisational need. In the past year NSE has
focused more on the Regional offices to meet their strategic learning and
development needs.
4) Employee Relations: The employee relations scenario has been harmonious
throughout the period under consideration.
The Employee Strength as on March 31, 2011 is 504.
9. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of corporate
governance and adhere to the corporate governance requirements.
The Company being an unlisted Company has voluntarily adopted compliance of
corporate governance norms provided in Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement
applicable to the Companies which are listed with the Stock Exchanges. A
report on corporate governance for the financial year 2010-11 is
accordingly furnished as part of the Annual Report for the information of
all its stakeholders. The certificate from a Practicing Company Secretary
confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as
stipulated under clause 49 of Listing Agreement, is also attached with the
above report.
10. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT
Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review is
presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.
11. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) INITIATIVES
Your Company, being part of an integral part of society, recognises its
corporate social responsibilities and has been engaged in various CSR
initiatives. Several energy efficiency measures have been taken to reduce
the consumption of energy and promote use of renewable energy. The details
of various energy conservation measures taken by your company are given
under the heading Conservation of energy, technology absorption and
foreign exchange earnings/outgo in the Directors Report.
Your Company along with its group companies organised and contributed to
welfare programs with various Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) to
promote upliftment of disadvantaged sections of society. Also, a number of
Go-Green initiatives have been taken up contributing towards energy
conservation and reducing Carbon Footprint. Some of these programs are
mentioned below:
* Tie up with HelpAge India which is a secular, not-for-profit organisation
protecting the rights of Indias elderly and provides relief to them
through various interventions. One thousand calendars were printed from
Archies Limited. The printing amount paid included the contribution towards
HelpAge India NGO.
* A number of Go Green Initiatives were successfully launched and
completed. A few of these are
* Global Warming awareness campaigns by email, videos, etc.
* Tree Plantation Drive near Exchange Plaza
* Invited NGO Vaitarna and put up a stall of Eco-Friendly products in
Exchange Plaza.
* Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) certification for
office building.
* Installation and commissioning of the Solar Power System.
* Setup of Vermiculture plant which provides manure to the garden.
* Setting up of a voluntary group of employees called Green Warriors
supported by NSEIL whose mission is based on the principles of the 3Rs
(Reuse, Reduce &Recycle) and whose objective is to identify and work
towards finding ways to help protect and sustain our environment in a
manner that is least resource intensive. Some of the activities conducted
by the Green Warriors during the year include monthly awareness programmes
Green Evening for all employees with screening of movie/messages on
global warming and environmental conservation, tree plantation drive in the
BKC area, sapling distribution to staff, monthly bulletin to the employees
with simple effective environment tips for use homes/offices, targeted
annual paper reduction drive, etc
12. DIRECTORS
Dr. Vijay Kelkar, Chairman of your Company was awarded Padma Vibhushan,
which is the second highest civilian award in the Republic of India, as
recognition towards his exceptional and distinguished service to the nation
in the field of public affairs.
Mr. Anjan Barua, Mrs. Bhagyam Ramani, Mr. S.B. Mainak and Mr. S.B. Mathur
retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and are eligible
for reappointment.
Mr. Anand G. Mahindra and Mr. B.N. Srikrishna ceased to be the Directors of
the Company consequent upon their resignation from the Board with effect
from December 28, 2010 and January 14, 2011 respectively. The Board wishes
to place on record its sincere appreciation and gratitude for their
valuable contribution made during their tenure as Directors.
13. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Your Directors confirm that:-
i. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting
standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to
material departures, if any;
ii. the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of the financial year i.e., 31st March, 2011 and of the
profit of the Company for that year;
iii. the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance
of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; and
iv. the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern
basis.
14. AUDIT COMMITTEE
The Audit Committee comprises four Directors viz., Dr. R. H. Patil, Mr. A.
P. Kurian, Mr. Y. H. Malegam and Dr. V. A. Sastry as its members. Dr. R. H.
Patil is the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Committee met four times
during the year i.e., on June 4, 2010, August 24, 2010, November 22, 2010
and February 1, 2011. The details of the attendance of members of the Audit
Committee at their meetings held on the above dates are given in Table 17
hereunder:-
Table 17
Name Number of meetings Number of meetings
held during the year attended
Dr. R.H. Patil 4 2
Mr. A.P. Kurian 4 4
Mr. Y.H. Malegam 4 4
Dr. V.A. Sastry 4 3
15. AUDITORS
M/s. Khandelwal Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants, Auditors of the Company,
retire at the forthcoming Annual Genera] Meeting of the Company and are
eligible for re-appointment. The Company has received a certificate from
the Auditors to the effect that their re-appointment, if made, would be
within the limits prescribed under Section 224 (IB) of the Companies Act,
1956. Their re-appointment is required to be made by a Special Resolution
pursuant to Section 224A of the Companies Act, 1956.
16. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE
EARNINGS/OUTGO
a) Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption
As the Company does not fall under any of the industries listed out in the
schedule appended to Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the report of
the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988, particulars required to be disclosed
with respect to conservation of energy and technology absorption in terms
of Section 217(l)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956, read with the aforesaid
Rules are not applicable to the Company.
However, NSEIL continues to use the major technological initiatives like
Thermal Energy Storage System for air-conditioning system during the peak
hours, Building Management System for automation in operations of
services in the building, Lighting Transformers for regulated voltage of
Lighting system, Electronic Ballast and Compact Fluorescent Lamps in
lighting system, Automatic Power Factor Control Units towards Effective
Energy Conservation as well as Load Management System:
In its pursuit of building a system for effective energy conservation,
NSEIL has used the following further technological initiatives during the
year.
1) Solar Power Plant - In addition to various power saving measures being
undertaken at the building, a need had been felt to ascertain the possible
alternatives of energy conservation including sourcing of energy from
natural resources which is environment friendly (i.e. Green Power). In view
of this, Solar Power Plant of the capacity of 10 KW has been installed in
the building which harnesses the solar power to cater the part of lighting
load at Exchange Plaza.
2) Rain Water Harvesting System - Envisaging water scarcity in future as
well as present water shortages, the proper Hydro - Geological survey was
conducted at Exchange Plaza to explore the possibility of harvesting the
rain water in the periphery of Exchange Plaza. The project is being
implemented and expected to complete by July, 2011. By using this system,
there would be water saving of around 1 lakh liters per day at Exchange
Plaza.
3) Sewerage Treatment Plant - This plant has been installed at the
inception stage itself to enable the Company to reuse buildings domestic
and flushing water (i.e. after treatment) for its Cooling Towers associated
with HVAC System and for Gardening purposes every day.
4) Vermiculture Plant - In this system, the compostable material like food
waste collected from canteen, garden organics and paper & cardboard gets
collected at one place. Post shredding, the organic material gets loaded
into vermiculture unit for the decomposing process. Post 7 days on-going
process, vermicompost/manure get generated and used for Gardening
purposes.
b) Foreign Exchange earnings/outgo during the year under review:
The foreign exchange earnings during the year were Rs. 11.01 crores whereas
the foreign exchange outgo during the year was Rs. 9.11 crores.
17. Statement of Particulars of Employees covered under the provisions of
Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with Companies (Particulars
of Employees) Rules, 1975 is annexed.
18. Your Directors are grateful for the support and co-operation extended
by the Government of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India and
Reserve Bank of India. Your Directors would like to place on record their
sincere appreciation of support provided by the shareholders and also their
deep appreciation of the contribution made by employees at all levels to
the continued growth of the Company.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
Vijay Kelkar
Chairman
Place: Mumbai
Date : April 29, 2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Economic & Business environment
The Indian Economy growth in 2010-11 had been swift and broad-based. The
economy regained its pre-crisis growth trajectory. The Gross Domestic
Product (GDP) of India is estimated to have grown at 8.6 per cent in 2010-
11 in real terms. In 2010-11 agriculture is estimated to have grown at 5.4
per cent, industry at 8.1 per cent and services at 9.6 per cent. All three
sectors are contributing to the consolidation of growth. More importantly,
the economy has shown remarkable resilience to both external and domestic
shocks. Fiscal consolidation has been impressive. This year saw significant
progress in critical institutional reforms that would set the pace for
double-digit growth in the near future.
With the strong innate economic fundamentals, India continues to be the
highly attractive destination for investment, globally. India is today
rated as one of the most attractive investment destinations across the
globe. The UNCTAD World Investment Report (WIR) 2010, in its analysis of
the global trends and sustained growth of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)
inflows, has reported India to be the second most attractive location for
FDI for 2010-2012. The cumulative amount of FDI equity inflows from April
2000 to January 2011 stood at US$ 193.74 billion, according to the data
released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP). The
huge increase in investment mirrors the foreign investors faith in the
Indian markets. Even the net investments by FIIs for the period November
1992 till March 31, 2011 was US $ 121.56 billion. The forex reserves
increased to US $ 303 billion at end of March 25, 2011.
During 2010-11, the Indian securities industry also experienced a number of
global, technological and regulatory developments. In addition, demands for
new products and services, particularly new asset classes and need for
faster and more cost efficient trade execution increased substantially.
Thus, the year 2010-11 witnessed major imperatives such as Launch of new
products & services, Technological advancements, Regulatory developments
etc.
Outlook
The Indian economy is expected to operate close to its trend growth rate,
powered mainly by domestic factors. The investment rate has exceeded 36 per
cent of GDP. Even with an incremental capital-output ratio of 4, this
should enable the Indian economy to grow at 9 per cent. Thus, the broad
macroeconomic parameters relating to savings and investment are conducive
for achieving a high growth rate. Aligned with this, as a natural fall out,
it is expected that the investment momentum within the economy would
continue at an accelerated pace. This would have a significantly positive
impact on the capital markets. Similarly, the existing products and asset
classes which would continue to evince interest, it is expected that there
would be attraction towards new asset classes as well. New products and
services, technological innovation and strong risk management framework
would continue to be the key drivers for the securities market.
Risks and concerns
While the fundamentals of Indian economy remain strong, the domestic
capital market and especially the inflow of foreign funds are to a large
extent susceptible to the developments in the global economy. Any adverse
development could have a negative impact on the domestic markets. Also post
global financial crisis, much of the recovery in the developed economies
was driven by temporary measures such as fiscal stimulus and the like. Some
of these countries are considering withdrawal of these fiscal stimuli which
could affect the growth levels in those economies it could have adverse
impact on the Indian capital market. However, with vibrant growth
expectations within the country these risks would be largely mitigated.
Internal control systems and their adequacy
The Company has well established internal control systems commensurate with
the size and nature of its business and are adequate to ensure compliance
with various internal processes and procedures as well as with various
statutory and legal requirements. The Company has appointed reputed firms
of Chartered Accountants to review the effectiveness of the internal
control systems and submits its observations, if any to the Audit Committee
of the Board for its review/recommendations.
Financials
The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the
requirements of the Companies Act, 1956, Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles (GAAP) in India and as per the applicable Accounting Standards
laid down by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. A well known
and reputed firm of Chartered Accountants performs the audit and they have
confirmed that our practices are as stringent and complete as
internationally.
Financial performance (2010-11)
During the year 2010-11, the total revenue has increased by 9% from
Rs.1266.38 crores for the year 2009-10 to Rs. 1378.47 crores for the year
2010-11.
The total expenditure for the year 2010-11 was Rs. 519.16 crores as
compared to Rs. 454.89 crores for the year 2009-10. An increase of around
14% over the previous year.
The total Profit Before tax for the year 2010-11 was Rs. 859.31 crores as
against Rs. 811.49 crores for the year 2009-10. An increase of 6% over the
previous year.
The total Provision for tax (including deferred tax, wealth tax) for the
year 2010-11 was Rs. 221.80 crores as against Rs. 197.72 crores for the
year 2009-10.
The total Profit after tax for the year 2010-11 was Rs. 637.51 crores as
against Rs. 613.77 crores for the year 2009-10. An increase of 4% over the
previous year.
Revenue
Transaction charges
During the year, there was a modest increase of around 4% in the income
from Transaction charges from Rs. 768.43 crores for the year 2009-10 to
Rs.799.27 crores for the year 2010-11. The average daily turnover on the
Exchange during the year 2010-11 was Rs. 14,090 crores in Cash Market (CM
segment) as against Rs. 16,964 crores for the year 2009-10 indicating a
decline of 17%. In F&O segment the average daily turnover (billable) for
the year 2010-11 was Rs. 39,628 crores as against Rs. 37,990 crores for the
year 2009-10 indicating a growth of 4%.
Listing Fees
Revenue under this head of income increased by around 20% from Rs. 19.30
crores for the year 2009-10 to Rs. 23.24 crores for the year 2010-1 l.The
Exchange as of March 31, 2011 had 1,542 listed companies. The total market
capitalisation of these companies as of March 31, 2011 stood at Rs.65 lakhs
crores.
Book Building Fees
The total book building fees during the year 2010-11 decreased by around 6%
from Rs. 12.33 crores for the year 2009-10 to Rs. 11.67 crores for the
year 2010-11.
Treasury income (Interest & Other Investment income)
In line with the overall increase in the interest rates in the economy and
change in the investment strategy, during the year 2010-11, the total
income from treasury operations increased from Rs. 292.23 crores for the
year 2009-10 to Rs. 336.09 crores for the year 2010-11.
NSEs Certification in Financial Markets (NCFM)
Based on the feedback received and catering to the growing needs of the
capital market, the Exchange continued its focus on educational initiatives
by introducing new NCFM modules during the year 2010-11. The income from
NCFM activity stood at Rs. 23.35 crores for the year 2010-11. Also, the
total number of candidates taking examination during the year 2010-11 was
around 1, 69,000.
Other Income
During the year 2010-11, the other income increased by 39% from Rs. 106.19
crores for the year 2009-10 to Rs. 147.81 crores for the year 2010-11.
Expenditure
Operating, Administration and Other expenses
The total Operating, Administration and Other expenses for the year 2010-11
increased by 29% from Rs. 78.59 crores for the year 2009-10 to Rs. 101.06
crores for the year 2010-11.
IT & Telecom expenses
Technology is the backbone of our business and also the key differentiator.
The Exchange continued to invest in the state of the art technology in
different areas of its business keeping clear focus on its cost efficiency.
Accordingly, during the year, the total IT & Telecom expenses for the year
2010-11 decreased by 6% from Rs. 150.57 crores for the year 2009-10 to
Rs.141.69 crores for the year 2010-11.
Clearing & Settlement charges
National Securities and Clearing Corporation Limited (NSCCL), a wholly
owned subsidiary of the Exchange, carries out the clearing and settlement
of the trades executed in the CM and F&O segments. Consequent to the
increase in income from transaction charges and change in the charging
structure, the clearing & Settlement charges for the year 2010-11 paid to
NSCCL increased by 25% from Rs. 95.91 crores for the year 2009-10 to
Rs.119.89 crores for the year 2010-11.
Payment and Provision for employees
The Exchange recognises the value of its human capital deployed at all
levels. To continue to provide best in class services to its members and
other market participants it is essential for the Company to attract and
retain the best talent available. In this direction, the Company continues
to take various initiatives to follow HR best practices and also keeps
benchmarking it with other forward looking organisations. During the year
2010-11, the Company has taken number of HR initiatives in the areas of
employee developments and training, harnessing knowledge and skill levels
as well as various staff welfare measures etc. During the year 2010-11, the
total employee strength increased by around 6% and the employee related
expenses stood at Rs. 64.43 crores which was Rs. 52.73 crores for the year
2009-10. For the year 2010-11, the total employee cost as a percentage to
total income was 4.7% and as a percentage of expenditure was 12.4% which is
comparable to the industry standards.
Depreciation
Exchange continued to invest in technology in different areas of its
business. Accordingly, the total depreciation increased by 19% from
Rs.76.75 crores for the year 2009-10 to Rs. 91.35 crores for the year 2010-
11.
Financial Statement as on March 31, 2011 Share Capital
The total paid up capital of the Company as on March 31, 2011 is Rs. 45
crores divided into 4,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.
Reserves & Surplus
The total Reserves & Surplus as on March 31, 2011 is Rs. 2,923.40 crores
comprising of Share Premium of Rs. 40 crores, Investor Compensation
reserves Rs. 10 crores, staff welfare reserves of Rs. 1 crores, General
reserve of Rs. 2,755 crores and balance in P&L A/c of Rs. 117.40 crores.
Thus the total Net worth of the Company as on March 31, 2011 is Rs.2,968.40
crores and the book value is Rs.659.64 per share.
Deposits from members (Unsecured)
The total deposits from members as on March 31, 2011 stood at Rs. 1,115.20
crores as against Rs. 1,043.58 crores as on March 31, 2010. An increase of
Rs.71.62 crores.
Fixed Assets
Total Gross Block as on March 31, 2011 was Rs. 915.23 crores. Total
Accumulated depreciation up to March 31, 2011 was Rs. 484.23 crores. Net
fixed Assets (including Capital W.I.P) were Rs. 458.00 crores. As part of
the total investments in technology areas, during the year 2010-11 the
total additions to fixed assets were Rs. 103.27 crores mainly pertaining to
the Building, Trading systems and telecom equipments where as total
deletions at cost were at Rs. 13.82 crores. These equipments had become
obsolete and are fully depreciated.
Investments
The prudential policy of the Company permits to invest both long term and
short term surplus funds in to deposits of highly rated banks, bonds issued
by the Central / State governments, institutions and various corporates and
into the debt oriented schemes of high performing mutual funds. As on March
31, 2011 the total Long term investments was Rs. 548.24 crores as against
Rs. 317.33 crores as on March 31, 2010. Increase of Rs. 230.91 crores.
However, short term investments grouped under Other Current Assets were
Rs. 110.77 crores as on March 31, 2011 as against Rs. 2,463.98 crores as on
March 31, 2010, indicating an decrease of Rs. 2,353.21 crores. This was
mainly due to shifting of investments from mutual funds to Bank Fixed
deposits to take advantage of higher yields in Fixed Deposits.
Current Assets, Loans & Advances (other than short term investments)
Total Current Assets, Loans & Advances (other than short term investments)
as on March 31, 2011 stood at Rs. 3,532.01 crores comprising of interest
accrued on investments and Fixed Deposits amounting to Rs. 96.10 crores,
Debtors amounting to Rs. 150.68 crores and cash and bank balances in
current and Fixed Deposits and certificates of deposits amounting to
Rs.3,221.02 crores and Loans advances of Rs. 64.21 crores.
Current Liabilities & provisions
Total Current Liabilities as on March 31, 2011 stood at Rs. 552.66 crores
comprising of Sundry creditors of Rs. 73.71 crores, Dues from subsidiary
companies Rs. 20.01 crores, security deposits as per listing agreement
amounting to Rs. 70.55 crores, Securities Transaction Tax of Rs. 120.24
crores, provision for Leave encashment of Rs. 6.49 crores, proposed
dividend of Rs. 94.50 crores, corporate dividend tax of Rs. 15.33 crores
and other current liabilities amounting to Rs. 151.83 crores.
Taxation
The total Provision for tax (including deferred tax, wealth tax) for the
year 2010-11 was Rs.221.80 crores as against Rs. 197.72 crores for the year
2009-10. Though the present Indian Corporate tax rate is 33.22% comprising
of base rate and surcharge and cess, due to investments into various debt
schemes of mutual funds the effective tax rate works out to 25.95%
Event occurring after the balance sheet date
There are no transactions of material nature that have occurred after March
31, 2011 which could have any impact on the financial performance of the
Company for the year 2010-11.