No Record Found
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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
247.5
247.5
49.5
49.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26,674.88
25,940.28
19,312.28
16,626.91
Net Worth
26,922.38
26,187.78
19,361.78
16,676.41
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
16,601.31
17,140.68
14,780.01
11,856.23
8,313.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,601.31
17,140.68
14,780.01
11,856.23
8,313.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3,417.28
3,956.42
1,754.03
997.63
736.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
MCX
3,174
|67.47
|80,934.41
|327.32
|0.25
|666.59
|110.44
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
CAMS
711
|38.94
|17,662.55
|121.81
|1.76
|353.05
|48.64
National Securities Depository Ltd
795.45
|43.33
|15,909
|89.13
|0.5
|182.16
|106.42
KFin Technologies Ltd
KFINTECH
883.75
|42.65
|15,277.57
|79.73
|1.36
|286.84
|95.2
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
IEX
112.2
|20.51
|10,004.79
|126.69
|3.12
|155.93
|14.44
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman/Public Interest Direc
SRINIVAS INJETI
Managing Director & CEO
Ashishkumar Chauhan
Non Independent Director
Veneet Nayar
Public Interest Director
G Sivakumar
Public Interest Director
Rajesh Gopinathan
Public Interest Director
Abhilasha Kumari
Public Interest Director
Mamata Biswal
Public Interest Director
Rajeev Vasudeva
Non Independent Director
Dinesh Pant
Public Interest Director
P R Ramesh
Executive Director
Shri Viral Mody
Executive Director
Sanjay Shorey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prajakra Powle
Exchange Plaza C-1 Block-G,
Bandra Kurla Cmplx Bandra - E,
Maharashtra - 400051
Tel: 91-22-2659 8100
Website: http://www.nseindia.com
Email: nse_ipo@nse.co.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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