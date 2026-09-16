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National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd Share Price Live

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Equities

Futures

Option

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National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

-

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

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Demat Account

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

16 Sep, 2026|02:54 PM
Jun-2026Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 64.83%

Institutions: 64.83%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 35.16%

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Share PriceShare Price

National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

247.5

247.5

49.5

49.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26,674.88

25,940.28

19,312.28

16,626.91

Net Worth

26,922.38

26,187.78

19,361.78

16,676.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

16,601.31

17,140.68

14,780.01

11,856.23

8,313.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,601.31

17,140.68

14,780.01

11,856.23

8,313.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3,417.28

3,956.42

1,754.03

997.63

736.42

National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

MCX

3,174

67.4780,934.41327.320.25666.59110.44

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

CAMS

711

38.9417,662.55121.811.76353.0548.64

National Securities Depository Ltd

795.45

43.3315,90989.130.5182.16106.42

KFin Technologies Ltd

KFINTECH

883.75

42.6515,277.5779.731.36286.8495.2

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

IEX

112.2

20.5110,004.79126.693.12155.9314.44

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman/Public Interest Direc

SRINIVAS INJETI

Managing Director & CEO

Ashishkumar Chauhan

Non Independent Director

Veneet Nayar

Public Interest Director

G Sivakumar

Public Interest Director

Rajesh Gopinathan

Public Interest Director

Abhilasha Kumari

Public Interest Director

Mamata Biswal

Public Interest Director

Rajeev Vasudeva

Non Independent Director

Dinesh Pant

Public Interest Director

P R Ramesh

Executive Director

Shri Viral Mody

Executive Director

Sanjay Shorey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prajakra Powle

Registered Office

Exchange Plaza C-1 Block-G,

Bandra Kurla Cmplx Bandra - E,

Maharashtra - 400051

Tel: 91-22-2659 8100

Website: http://www.nseindia.com

Email: nse_ipo@nse.co.in

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd

Company FAQs

The National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 16 Sep ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 16 Sep ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 16 Sep ‘26
National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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