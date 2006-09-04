Netvision Web Technologies Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
NETVISION WEB TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2005-2006
AUDITORS REPORT
TO,
THE MEMBERS OF
NETVISION WEB TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
1. We have audited the attached Balance sheet of NETVISION WEB TECHNOLOGIES
LIMITED as at 31st March, 2006 and also the Profit and Loss Account and the
cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These
financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys management.
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements
based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimate made by managements, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2003 issued by
the central Government of India in terms of sub Section (4A) of Section 227
of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the annexure a statements on the
matters specified in paragraph 4 of the said Order.
4. Further to our comments in the annexure referred to above, we report
that:
(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
(b) In Our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law, have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.
(c) The Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report comply with the accounting standards referred to
in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 to the extent
applicable except. The company has not accounted for retirement benefits
arising on account of gratuity payable to employees, the amount of which is
not ascertainable. This is contrary to the Accounting Standard AS - 15
Accounting for Retiring Benefits in the Financial Statement of employer
issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The effect of
this on profit & liability could not be ascertain.
(d) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as
on 31st March, 2006 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2006 from
being appointed as a director in terms of Clause (g) of sub Section (I) of
Section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956;
(e) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts read with the notes thereon and
documents annexed thereto five the information required by the Companies
Act, 1956, in the manner so required, Subject to the remark that:
(i) No provision is made for net amount of fixed deposit of Rs. 386.11 lacs
with Kuber Co-Op. Bank Ltd. Together with interest of Rs. 109.17 lacs
accrued thereon, reliability of which in our opinion, is doubtful as the
bank has discontinued its operation. AS a result of this Loss for the year
are understated by Rs. 495.28 Lacs and reserves are overstated by the same
amount.
(ii) No provision is made in the account for liability of Rs. 1.75 lacs In
respect of Fringe Benefit Tax.
The effect of (i) & (ii) above is that loss for the year is understated and
reserved are overstated by Rs. 497.03 Lacs. Assets are overstated by Rs.
495.88 and liabilities are understated by Rs. 1.75 Lacs.
(iii) We are unable to form opinion about realisability of investments of
Rs. 801.67 lacs in shares for the reasons stated in Note No. H of
Schedule 19.
Give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles
generally accepted in India:
(a) In the case of Balance Sheet of the state of affairs of the Company as
at 31st March, 2006;
(b) In the case of Profit & Loss Account of loss for the year ended on that
date; and
(c) In case of cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on
that date.
For U.M. JINTANWALA & CO.
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
PLACE : AHMEDBAD
DATED : 04.09.2006 Sd/-
Umesh M. Jintanwala
PROPRIETOR
ANNEXURE TO AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in paragraph (3) of our report of even data)
(i) In respect of its Fixed Assets:
(a) The Company is in the process of preparing fixed asset register showing
full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed
assets.
(b) The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during
the year, according to the information and explanation given to us no
material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
(c) In our opinion the company has not disused off substantial part of
fixed assets during the year.
(ii) In respect of its Inventories:
(a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the
management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.
(b) The Procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature n its business;
(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material
discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.
(iii) In respect of Loans, secured or unsecured, granted or taken by the
company, to or from companies, firms or other parties covered in the
register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, according
to the information and explanations given to us:
(a) The Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies
covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956. Hence clause iii (a) to (d) are not applicable.
(b) The company has taken loans from directors listed in the register
maintained under Section 301 of The Companies Act, 1956. The Maximum
balance involved during the period 37542089/- and year end balance is Rs.
35892897/-.
(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the rate of interest wherever applicable and other terms and
conditions of the loans obtained are not prime facie prejudicial to the
interest to the company.
(d) In respect of loans taken by the company, there are no overdue amounts.
(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase of
inventory and fixed assets and with regard to sale of goods. During the
course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct
major weaknesses in internal control.
(v) In respect of transactions covered under Section 301 of the Companies
Act, 1956:
(a) The transactions that need to be entered in the register in pursuance
of sections 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so entered.
(b) None of the said transaction are exceeding the value of five lacs
rupees.
(vi) The Company has not accepted deposits from the public within the
meaning of Section 58A and Section 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 and the
Rules framed there under. We are informed that no Order has been passed by
the Company Law Boards or National Company Law Boards or Reserve Bank of
India or any court or other Tribunal.
(vii) In our opinion, the Company did not have formal internal audit system
during the year. However its internal checks are adequate.
(viii) The Central Government has not prescribed for maintenance of cost
records under section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956.
(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation
given to us, the company has been regular in depositing undisputed
statutory dues with the appropriate authorities in respect of provident
fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, wealth tax, investor
Education and Protection fund and other material statutory dues applicable
to it, except professional tax. Further since the Central Government has
till date not prescribed the amount of cess payable u/s 441 A of Companies
Act, 1956, we are not in a position to comment upon the regularity of
otherwise of the Company in deposition the same.
i. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed
amounts payable in customs duty, excise duty, and cess were in arrears, as
at 31st March 2006 for a period of more than six month for the date they
became payable except for in the case of professional tax, Rs. 27813/-
which outstanding for more than six months as at 31st March, 2006.
ii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there ate no
dues of income tax, wealth tax, sales tax, excise duty, custom duty and
cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.
(x) The Company has accumulated losses as at Match 31, 2006 and has not
incurred cash losses during the year of during the immediate preceding
financial Year.
(xi) The Company has not defaulted in repayments of any dues to Financial
Institution of Banks or debenture holders except amount of overdraft of Rs.
113.89 Lac due to Kuber Co-op. Bank Ltd (See Note No. `g in Schedule (19).
(xii) The Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
(xiii) The company is nod dealing in or trading in shares securities,
debenture and other Investment.
(xiv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company
has not provided guarantees for loans taken by others from banks and
financial institutions.
(xv) In our opinion, the term loans have been applied for the purpose for
which they were raised.
(xvi) According to records examined by and the information and explanations
given to us, on an overall basis, funds raised on short-term basis have
not, prime facie, been used during the year for long term investments.
(xvii) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment
of shares to parties and companies covered in the register maintained under
section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(xviii) There are not debentures issued and outstanding during the year.
(xix) During the year, the Company has not raised money by public issue(s).
(xx) To the best of our knowledge and belief, and according to the
information and explanation given to us, no fraud on or by the Company was
noticed or reported during the year.
(xxi) The nature of the Companys activities is such that the requirements
of clauses (xiii) or paragraph 4 of the Order are not applicable.
For U.M. JINTANWALA & CO.
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
PLACE : AHMEDBAD
DATED : 04.09.2006 Sd/-
Umesh M. Jintanwala
PROPRIETOR