AGM 26/06/2025 Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, June, 26th 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.06.2025) Proceedings of the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 26th June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/06/2025) Scrutinizer Report of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27.06.2025)