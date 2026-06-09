Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.08
-0.11
-0.06
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.13
-0.12
-0.06
-0.04
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-4.3
-4.14
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.13
-0.12
-0.06
-0.04
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.13
-0.12
-0.06
-0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.13
-0.12
-0.06
-0.04
yoy growth (%)
10.49
97.19
24.37
-5.48
NPM
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
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+91 9892691696
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