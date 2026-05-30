Newtrac Foods & Beverages Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam In compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Newtrac Foods & Beverages Limited (Formerly known as Markobenz Ventures Limited) is scheduled to be held on Friday 26th September 2025 to consider and approve inter alia the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds through issue of new securities by Company through appropriate and approved mode as per the applicable Laws and regulations on the Company. 2. To Consider and approve the proposal to form a fund raising committee of the company. 3. To Consider and approve the proposal for appointment of various intermediator consultants advisors agencies if any required for this proposal including the authorization to Director/KMP to get open the bank account if any required. 4. Any other business with the permission of chair. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. September 29, 2025, has, inter alia: 1. Approved the proposal for raising of funds through issue of new securities by Company through appropriate and approved mode as per the applicable Laws and regulations on the Company, the final decision about mode and aggregate amount of fund to be raised will be decided in ensuing Board/ Fund raising committee meeting. 2. Approved the proposal to form a fund raising committee of the company. Further the members of Fund raising Committee are as follows: 3. Approved the proposal for appointment of various intermediator, consultants, advisors, agencies if any required for this proposal including the authorization to Director/KMP to get open the bank account if any required. We now wish to inform you that the Board Meeting held on Friday 26th September, 2025 stands adjourned on Monday i.e. 29th September, 2025,due to lack of quorum. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 29/09/2025)