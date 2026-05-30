|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2026
|21 May 2026
|Audited Results. Newtrac Foods & Beverages Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026; 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson.
|Board Meeting
|8 Apr 2026
|2 Apr 2026
|Newtrac Foods & Beverages Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval for appointment of Whole-time Company Secretary of the Company; 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chairperson. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08th April, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 08.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2026
|5 Feb 2026
|Newtrac Foods & Beverages Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2025; 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th February, 2026 for unaudited financial result for quarter ended 31st December, 2025 Unaudited Financial Result for 31st December, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|8 Nov 2025
|Newtrac Foods & Beverages Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half yearly and quarter ended 30th September, 2025; 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|29 Sep 2025
|23 Sep 2025
|Newtrac Foods & Beverages Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam In compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Newtrac Foods & Beverages Limited (Formerly known as Markobenz Ventures Limited) is scheduled to be held on Friday 26th September 2025 to consider and approve inter alia the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds through issue of new securities by Company through appropriate and approved mode as per the applicable Laws and regulations on the Company. 2. To Consider and approve the proposal to form a fund raising committee of the company. 3. To Consider and approve the proposal for appointment of various intermediator consultants advisors agencies if any required for this proposal including the authorization to Director/KMP to get open the bank account if any required. 4. Any other business with the permission of chair. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. September 29, 2025, has, inter alia: 1. Approved the proposal for raising of funds through issue of new securities by Company through appropriate and approved mode as per the applicable Laws and regulations on the Company, the final decision about mode and aggregate amount of fund to be raised will be decided in ensuing Board/ Fund raising committee meeting. 2. Approved the proposal to form a fund raising committee of the company. Further the members of Fund raising Committee are as follows: 3. Approved the proposal for appointment of various intermediator, consultants, advisors, agencies if any required for this proposal including the authorization to Director/KMP to get open the bank account if any required. We now wish to inform you that the Board Meeting held on Friday 26th September, 2025 stands adjourned on Monday i.e. 29th September, 2025,due to lack of quorum. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 29/09/2025)
|Board Meeting
|28 Jul 2025
|11 Jul 2025
|Markobenz Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2025; 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 22/07/2025 has been revised to 28/07/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 22/07/2025 has been revised to 28/07/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:21.07.2025) Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 28th July, 2025 for Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025 Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :28.07.2025)
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