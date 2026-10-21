The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nippon India CRISIL-IBX FAR Gilt ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nippon India CRISIL-IBX FAR Gilt ETF is ₹130.17 and ₹136.97 as of 19 Oct ‘26