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NOVYRA PHARMACHEM LIMITED Board Meeting

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Aug 31, 2026|12:00:00 AM

Bansisons Tea CORPORATE ACTIONS

06/09/2025calendar-icon
06/09/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Aug 202611 Aug 2026
Bansisons Tea Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results June 30 2026
Board Meeting26 May 202626 May 2026
As per attached pdf Revised Outcome for Annual General Meeting Notice
Board Meeting16 May 20264 May 2026
Bansisons Tea Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Reduction in Capital Reduction of Capital and AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2026)
Board Meeting2 May 20268 Apr 2026
Bansisons Tea Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2026 along with the Auditors Report Bansisons Tea Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:18.04.2026) Bansisons Tea Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2026 along with Audit Report (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.04.2026) Bansisons Tea Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.04.2026) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 along with Auditors Report Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2026 along with Auditors Report (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:02.05.2026)
Board Meeting2 May 202629 Apr 2026
Audited Results
Board Meeting20 Mar 202611 Mar 2026
Inter alia, to transact the following business: 1. Review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as whole. 2. Review performance of the Chairperson of the Company. 3. Access the Quantity, Quality and timeliness of flow of information. 4. Any other business with the permission of Chair. Please take above information on record. Independent Directors Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.03.2026)
Board Meeting6 Feb 20266 Feb 2026
Appointment of Executive director
Board Meeting26 Jan 20268 Jan 2026
Bansisons Tea Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results Bansisons Tea Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:22.01.2026) Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2025, along with Auditors Limited Reports, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 26.01.2026)
Board Meeting19 Nov 202513 Nov 2025
Bansisons Tea Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve change of Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to approval of shareholders. 2. To approve sale of land of the company under section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act 2013 subject to approval of shareholders. 3. To approve the Draft Notice of the Postal Ballot for seeking consent of the members of the Company for above mentioned agenda. The notice of the said postal ballot shall be submitted to the Stock Exchanges in due course in compliance with the provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations. 4. To approve appointment of Mrs. Rupal Patel Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for postal ballot. 5. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Please take the same on your record and oblige. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:19.11.2025)
Board Meeting11 Oct 20255 Oct 2025
Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, October 13, 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following: - 1. Unaudited financial result for the second quarter ended on 30th September, 2025 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman Clarification - Due to inadvertent clerical and typographical error the date of board meeting was mentioned as October 13, 2025 instead of October 11, 2025 in body of intimation only. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 09.10.2025)

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