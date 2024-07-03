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NOVYRA PHARMACHEM LIMITED Share Price Live

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10.67
(0.00%)
Aug 31, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Futures

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  • Open10.67
  • Day's High10.67
  • 52 Wk High16.55
  • Prev. Close10.67
  • Day's Low10.67
  • 52 Wk Low 5.88
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.98
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.75
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

NOVYRA PHARMACHEM LIMITED KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

₹10.67

Prev. Close

₹10.67

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.01

Day's High

₹10.67

Day's Low

₹10.67

52 Week's High

₹16.55

52 Week's Low

₹5.88

Book Value

₹0.98

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

NOVYRA PHARMACHEM LIMITED Corporate Action

16 May 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2026

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16 May 2026

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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11 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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NOVYRA PHARMACHEM LIMITED NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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NOVYRA PHARMACHEM LIMITED SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

03 Sep, 2026|05:08 PM
Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.15%

Non-Promoter- 76.84%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 76.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

NOVYRA PHARMACHEM LIMITED FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

6.33

6.33

6.2

6.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.71

-0.33

-0.27

-0.11

Net Worth

0.62

6

5.93

6.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.15

0.15

1.71

1.72

yoy growth (%)

0

-91.27

-0.47

15.19

Raw materials

0

0

-0.79

-0.87

As % of sales

0

2.45

46.2

50.62

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.81

-0.66

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.09

-0.01

-0.12

-0.03

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.01

9.4

0

0

Working capital

0.12

-0.11

-0.15

-0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-91.27

-0.47

15.19

Op profit growth

3,057.9

-101.82

10,071.11

-101.16

EBIT growth

-616.91

-85.97

291.33

-167.39

Net profit growth

-541.29

-86.11

235.23

-263.64

View Ratios

No Record Found

NOVYRA PHARMACHEM LIMITED Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

1,084

52.0214,474.4322.40.53576.75103.13

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

1,773.55

20.852,417.3548.290.51134.53466.62

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

TINNARUBR

1,020.7

29.481,838.8720.110.32150.85162.69

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

2,027.05

91.721,081.094.820.17155.65361.27

Megamont Ltd

176.2

0508.90.32027.119.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT NOVYRA PHARMACHEM LIMITED

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Sandeep Agarwal

Director

Amit Mitruka

Executive Director

Anilkumar Mohanbhai Amreliya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hiren Dhirajlal Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sushiiaben Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chirag Nanavati

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nisha Gattani

Registered Office

264 M G Road,

West Bengal - 734005

Tel: 91-353-2501808

Website: http://www.bansisonstea.in

Email: bansisonstea@gmail.com

Registrar Office

34/1 A,

Sudhir Chatterjee St,

Kolkata - 700006

Tel: 91-33-2219 4815/679

Website: -

Email: skcdilip@gmail.com

Summary

Bansisons Tea Industries Limited was incorporated on September 8, 1987 with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, Company changed its name to Essel Tea Exports Limited dated May 19, 1...
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Reports by NOVYRA PHARMACHEM LIMITED

Company FAQs

The NOVYRA PHARMACHEM LIMITED shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NOVYRA PHARMACHEM LIMITED is ₹6.75 Cr. as of 31 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of NOVYRA PHARMACHEM LIMITED is 0 and 10.86 as of 31 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NOVYRA PHARMACHEM LIMITED stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NOVYRA PHARMACHEM LIMITED is ₹5.88 and ₹16.55 as of 31 Aug ‘26
NOVYRA PHARMACHEM LIMITED's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.13%, 3 Years at 15.09%, 1 Year at 81.46%, 6 Month at -32.72%, 3 Month at -19.41% and 1 Month at -0.28%.
The shareholding pattern of NOVYRA PHARMACHEM LIMITED is as follows:
Promoters - 23.15 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 76.85 %

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