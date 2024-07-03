Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹10.67
Prev. Close₹10.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹10.67
Day's Low₹10.67
52 Week's High₹16.55
52 Week's Low₹5.88
Book Value₹0.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
6.33
6.33
6.2
6.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.71
-0.33
-0.27
-0.11
Net Worth
0.62
6
5.93
6.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.15
0.15
1.71
1.72
yoy growth (%)
0
-91.27
-0.47
15.19
Raw materials
0
0
-0.79
-0.87
As % of sales
0
2.45
46.2
50.62
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.81
-0.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.09
-0.01
-0.12
-0.03
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.01
9.4
0
0
Working capital
0.12
-0.11
-0.15
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-91.27
-0.47
15.19
Op profit growth
3,057.9
-101.82
10,071.11
-101.16
EBIT growth
-616.91
-85.97
291.33
-167.39
Net profit growth
-541.29
-86.11
235.23
-263.64
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
1,084
|52.02
|14,474.43
|22.4
|0.53
|576.75
|103.13
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
1,773.55
|20.85
|2,417.35
|48.29
|0.51
|134.53
|466.62
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
TINNARUBR
1,020.7
|29.48
|1,838.87
|20.11
|0.32
|150.85
|162.69
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
2,027.05
|91.72
|1,081.09
|4.82
|0.17
|155.65
|361.27
Megamont Ltd
176.2
|0
|508.9
|0.32
|0
|27.11
|9.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Sandeep Agarwal
Director
Amit Mitruka
Executive Director
Anilkumar Mohanbhai Amreliya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hiren Dhirajlal Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sushiiaben Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chirag Nanavati
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nisha Gattani
264 M G Road,
West Bengal - 734005
Tel: 91-353-2501808
Website: http://www.bansisonstea.in
Email: bansisonstea@gmail.com
34/1 A,
Sudhir Chatterjee St,
Kolkata - 700006
Tel: 91-33-2219 4815/679
Website: -
Email: skcdilip@gmail.com
Summary
Bansisons Tea Industries Limited was incorporated on September 8, 1987 with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, Company changed its name to Essel Tea Exports Limited dated May 19, 1...
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