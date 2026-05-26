Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from 13 June 12026 to 19 June, 2026 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, 26th May, 2026 has approved the revised Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM). 2. The 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 25th June, 2026 at 11:30 A.M. through VC/OAVM to transact the businesses as set out in the AGM Notice. 3. The revised dates/details are as follows: Cut-off Date for E-voting: Thursday, 18th June, 2026 Remote E-voting Period: From Monday, 22nd June, 2026 to Wednesday, 24th June, 2026 Book Closure Dates: 19th June, 2026 to 25th June, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2026)