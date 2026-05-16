NOVYRA PHARMACHEM LIMITED Management Discussions

The Company is presently engaged in the business activities relating to pharmaceuticals, chemicals and allied trading/business operations. The pharmaceutical and chemical sectors in India continue to witness steady growth driven by increasing domestic demand, growing healthcare awareness, government support initiatives and expansion in industrial applications. India continues to remain one of the major global suppliers of pharmaceutical products and chemical intermediates owing to its strong manufacturing capabilities, cost competitiveness and skilled workforce. The sector is expected to offer long-term growth opportunities supported by favorable demographic trends, increasing healthcare expenditure and policy reforms. B. INDUSTRY OUTLOOK: The outlook for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry remains positive. Growth in domestic consumption, export opportunities, government initiatives promoting manufacturing and healthcare infrastructure development are expected to support the industry in the coming years. The Company continuously evaluates business opportunities, operational efficiencies and strategic initiatives to strengthen its market presence. However, the industry remains exposed to various risks including regulatory changes, market competition, fluctuations in raw material prices and overall economic conditions. The management remains focused on improving operational performance, maintaining regulatory compliance and exploring sustainable growth opportunities. C. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY: The Company has adequate internal control systems commensurate with the size, scale and nature of its operations. The internal control framework is designed to ensure safeguarding of assets, accuracy and completeness of accounting records, prevention and detection of frauds and errors and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The Company periodically reviews the internal control systems and procedures to ensure their effectiveness and strengthen them wherever necessary. D. HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: The Company believes that its human resources are an important asset for sustainable growth and development. The Company continues to focus on maintaining a professional work environment, strengthening employee engagement and ensuring compliance with applicable labour laws and policies. Industrial relations during the year under review remained cordial. E. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE: During the financial year under review, the Company continued to focus on operational efficiency, compliance and business development activities. The financial performance of the Company is discussed in detail in the Boards Report forming part of the Annual Report.

The management continues to monitor business risks, optimize resources and implement appropriate strategies for sustainable growth and profitability. F. RISKS AND CONCERNS: The Company is exposed to various business risks including changes in government policies and regulations, market competition, liquidity constraints, fluctuations in raw material prices and overall economic conditions. The management continuously monitors such risks and takes appropriate measures to mitigate their impact on the business operations of the Company. G. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companys objectives, expectations, estimates, projections or predictions may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied depending upon economic conditions, government policies, market conditions and other incidental factors.