To,

The Members of OnEMI Technology Solutions Private Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of OnEMI Technology Solutions Private Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory notes for the year ended on that date (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards notified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31s1 March, 2025, its profit and the total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

2. We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

3. Key Audit Matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current audit period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the KAM to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit ^ procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for Jj-yi our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters How KAM was addressed in our audit 1. Information technology (IT) systems and controls: The reliability and security of IT systems play a pivotal role in the business operations, financial accounting and reporting process of the Company. Since large volume of transactions are processed daily through IT system, the IT controls are required to ensure that applications process the data in a way data integrity is maintained. Any gaps in the IT control environment could result in a material misstatement of the financial accounting and reporting records. We performed the following procedures for testing IT application controls and for assessing the reliability of electronic data processing, assisted by our IT specialists: Therefore, due to the pervasive nature and complexity of the IT environment, the assessment of the general IT controls and the application controls specific to the accounting and preparation of financial information is considered to be a key audit matter. a. The aspects covered in the IT Application Control audit were (i) User Access Management (ii) Program Change Management (iii) Input Controls (iv) Processing Controls (v) Output Controls (vi) Other related ITAC- understand the design and test operating effectiveness of such controls. b. Tested the periodic review of access rights. We inspected requests of changes to systems for appropriate approval and authorization. c. Performed tests of controls (including other compensatory controls wherever applicable) on the IT application controls and IT dependent manual controls in selected systems. d. Tested the design and operating effectiveness of compensating controls, where deficiencies were identified and, where necessary, extended the scope of our substantive audit procedures.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

6. The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements, in terms of the requirements of the Act, that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with management and the board of directors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide Board of Directors with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with management and Board of Directors, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

9. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure ^ A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

10. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and the reports;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Standalone Changes in Equity Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS notified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards), Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31s March, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31s March, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report; Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the existence of internal financial control with reference to financial statement and its operating effectiveness on the company.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact financial position as at March 31, 2025;

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any for material foreseeable losses, if any as at March 31, 2025;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2025;

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no. 42 to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate), other than in normal course of business, have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate

^ Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries;

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b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no. 42 to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same was operational throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature in accounting software being tampered with. Additionally, audit trail for the accounting software has been preserved by the Company since April 1, 2023

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 9 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date, to the member of OnEMI Technology Solutions Private Limited ("the Company"), on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2025.)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) As per the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the property, plant and equipment is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The company does not hold any immovable property (in the nature of property, plant and equipment). Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (i) (c) of the order are not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year accordingly clause (i) (d) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii.

(a) The Company does not hold any inventory as on 31st March, 2025. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ii) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets has been sanctioned to the Company from banks or financial institutions and hence clause (ii) (b) of paragraph of 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year, in respect of which necessary details are given as under:

a. The Company has provided loans, guarantee, and made investment during the year and details )— of which are given below:

(Amount in Millions Particulars Loans Guarantees Investment A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: - Wholly owned Subsidiaries 2,551.50 1,500.00 -Others 13,272.85 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Wholly owned Subsidiaries 1,027.60 5,810.01 -Others 12,217.64

* The amount pertains to provision for Business Correspondent arrangement (on account of First Loss Default Guarantee) amounting to Rs. 450.45 million (net of payable)

b. The investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of all the above- mentioned loans and guarantees provided, during the year are, in our opinion according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records in case of loans and advances granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. The repayments of principal amounts and receipts of the same have been regular

d. According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there is no amount overdue for more than ninety days.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. To the best of our knowledge and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no loans, investment, guarantee and securities given in respect of which provision of section 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable and hence not commented upon.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant

provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us by the Company, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of the activities undertaken by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of Statutory dues: -

a. According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, goods and service tax, cess, employees state insurance and any other statutory dues have been regularly deposited with appropriate authorities. As informed, the provisions relating to, service tax, wealth tax, sales tax, value added tax, excise duty and customs duty are currently not applicable to the Company. There are no disputed statutory dues payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it, were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the records and representation made available to us by the Company, there are no dues of income tax or the duty of customs, sales tax, service tax or goods and service tax or cess, which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no unrecorded transactions in the books of account, surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has no loans or borrowings payable to a financial institution or a bank or government and no dues payable to debenture- holders during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause (ix)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company was not declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender government or government authority.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no term loans or funds from other entity were availed by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause (ix)(c)/(d)/(e) and (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has raise funds through private placement of

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shares during the year. For such allotment of shares, the Company has complied with the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the funds raised have been, prima-facie, applied by the company during the year for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi.

a. Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing for the purpose of reporting true and fair view of standalone financial statements, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, since no fraud has been reported during the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by auditor in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

c. According to the information and explanations give to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause (xii) (a) to (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the notes to standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv. A) The company has appointed a firm of Chartered Accountants to carry out the internal audit of the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the current size and nature of its business.

B) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors as referred to in section 192 of the Act.

xvi.

a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

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d. According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 in respect of CSR as on the balance sheet date which is required to be transferred to the specified fund as per Schedule VII to the Act.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the CARO reports issued by the auditors of the subsidiary included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company, to which reporting under CARO is applicable, provided to us by the Management of the Company and based on the identification of matters of qualifications or adverse remarks in their CARO reports by the respective component auditors and provided to us, we report that the auditors of such companies have not reported any qualifications or adverse remarks in their CARO report

ANNEXURE - B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 10 (f) under the heading of "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause

(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of OnEMI Technology Solutions Private Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing notified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the existence of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone ^ financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that-

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively, as at 31st March, 2025, based on internal control system with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.