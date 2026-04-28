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Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd Share Price Live

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Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

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Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

28 Apr, 2026|11:53 AM

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Share PriceShare Price

Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.36

4.78

4.78

2.43

Preference Capital

5.32

5.3

5.28

5.43

Reserves

753.68

661.75

543.93

215.26

Net Worth

764.36

671.83

553.99

223.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

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Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

1,337.47

1,674.45

984.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,337.47

1,674.45

984.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

15.22

25.86

17.05

Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Eternal Ltd

ETERNAL

255.6

97.562,46,662.9665702,88337.17

Meesho Ltd

MEESHO

179.55

185.182,117.81733.5301,578.8911.75

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

286.4

079,055.38-89503,16679.78

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

269.3

077,110.8921.68095.675.98

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

1,130.15

218.672,34214501,553198.99

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman/ED & CEO

Ranvir Singh

Executive Director & CFO

Krishnan Vishwanathan

Non Executive Nominee Director

Piyush Kharbanda

Independent Non Exe. Director

ATUL CHUNILAL BHEDA

Independent Non Exe. Director

SANGEETA SANDEEP PENDURKAR

Independent Non Exe. Director

Alok Bansal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shraddha Patangia

Registered Office

10th Floor, Tower 4, Equinox P,

Maharashtra - 400070

Tel: +91 22 6947 5600

Website: http://www.kissht.com

Email: compliance@kissht.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

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Reports by Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 28 Apr ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 28 Apr ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 28 Apr ‘26

What is the CAGR of Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd?

Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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