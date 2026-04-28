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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.36
4.78
4.78
2.43
Preference Capital
5.32
5.3
5.28
5.43
Reserves
753.68
661.75
543.93
215.26
Net Worth
764.36
671.83
553.99
223.12
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,337.47
1,674.45
984.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,337.47
1,674.45
984.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
15.22
25.86
17.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Eternal Ltd
ETERNAL
255.6
|97.56
|2,46,662.96
|657
|0
|2,883
|37.17
Meesho Ltd
MEESHO
179.55
|185.1
|82,117.81
|733.53
|0
|1,578.89
|11.75
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
286.4
|0
|79,055.38
|-895
|0
|3,166
|79.78
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
269.3
|0
|77,110.89
|21.68
|0
|95.67
|5.98
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
1,130.15
|218.6
|72,342
|145
|0
|1,553
|198.99
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman/ED & CEO
Ranvir Singh
Executive Director & CFO
Krishnan Vishwanathan
Non Executive Nominee Director
Piyush Kharbanda
Independent Non Exe. Director
ATUL CHUNILAL BHEDA
Independent Non Exe. Director
SANGEETA SANDEEP PENDURKAR
Independent Non Exe. Director
Alok Bansal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shraddha Patangia
10th Floor, Tower 4, Equinox P,
Maharashtra - 400070
Tel: +91 22 6947 5600
Website: http://www.kissht.com
Email: compliance@kissht.com
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Summary
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Reports by Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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