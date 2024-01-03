Onemi Technology Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.36
4.78
4.78
2.43
Preference Capital
5.32
5.3
5.28
5.43
Reserves
753.68
661.75
543.93
215.26
Net Worth
764.36
671.83
553.99
223.12
Minority Interest
Debt
26.6
33.15
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.57
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
791.53
704.98
553.99
223.12
Fixed Assets
33.54
39.51
52.85
11.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
581
431
296.48
161.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.92
2.27
10.28
19.34
Networking Capital
158.24
111.28
-37.28
-7.92
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
81.79
134.26
23.02
5.06
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
144.28
18.47
14.15
4.43
Sundry Creditors
-21.3
-11.89
-10.89
-6.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-46.53
-29.56
-63.56
-11.33
Cash
10.82
120.9
231.75
39.54
Total Assets
791.52
704.96
554.08
223.12
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
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