|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2025
|4 Sep 2025
|Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Onesource Industries and Ventures Limited (the Company) pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 E-Voting Intimation for 31st AGM to be held on Tuesday, 30th September, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2025) Submission of the Proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, i.e., on 30-09-2025. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 30/09/2025) Submission of Voting Results along with Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.10.2025)
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