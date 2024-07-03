Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTrading
Open₹6.4
Prev. Close₹6.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹6.49
Day's Low₹6.27
52 Week's High₹14.92
52 Week's Low₹1.79
Book Value₹2.17
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.96
P/E7.29
EPS0.86
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.94
-0.18
-0.22
-0.37
Net Worth
4.02
2.9
2.86
2.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.09
0.09
2.37
0.29
yoy growth (%)
0
-96.21
705.93
207.16
Raw materials
0
0
-2.19
-0.25
As % of sales
0
0
92.2
86.66
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.04
-0.01
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.1
-1.88
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0.04
0
Working capital
-0.07
-0.11
0.15
-0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-96.21
705.93
207.16
Op profit growth
-31.23
-70.08
410.16
232.72
EBIT growth
-27.63
-94.19
2,761.26
-3,593.48
Net profit growth
-27.46
-94.04
2,510.05
2,316.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
0.3
0.93
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.3
0.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,971.95
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,089.05
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.6
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.6
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
415.3
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shibhu Maurya
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ankit Kotwani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sachin Maurya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Atul Chauhan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Harshaben Tolaram Bhagwani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rahul Kumar Lalwani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ritik Wagh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Ravi Prajapati
F-4 4th Flr Sindur Pantheon Pl,
346 Pantheon Road Egmore,
Tamil Nadu - 600008
Tel: 91-044-42134343
Website: http://www.osivl.com
Email: cs@osivl.com; anugrahajewellersltd@gmail.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Onesource Industries & Venture Limited, formerly known Onesource Ideas Ventures Limited, was incorporated on December 8, 1994 and was promoted by the Sons of the Late K Ramakrishna Pillai, the Promote...
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Reports by Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd
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