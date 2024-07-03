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Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd Share Price Live

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6.49
(3.51%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:09:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open6.4
  • Day's High6.49
  • 52 Wk High14.92
  • Prev. Close6.27
  • Day's Low6.27
  • 52 Wk Low 1.79
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E7.29
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.17
  • EPS0.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.96
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹6.4

Prev. Close

₹6.27

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹6.49

Day's Low

₹6.27

52 Week's High

₹14.92

52 Week's Low

₹1.79

Book Value

₹2.17

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.96

P/E

7.29

EPS

0.86

Divi. Yield

0

Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2025

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4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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19 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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9 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Split

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Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:47 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.97%

Non-Promoter- 71.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 71.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.94

-0.18

-0.22

-0.37

Net Worth

4.02

2.9

2.86

2.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.09

0.09

2.37

0.29

yoy growth (%)

0

-96.21

705.93

207.16

Raw materials

0

0

-2.19

-0.25

As % of sales

0

0

92.2

86.66

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.04

-0.01

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.1

-1.88

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0.04

0

Working capital

-0.07

-0.11

0.15

-0.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-96.21

705.93

207.16

Op profit growth

-31.23

-70.08

410.16

232.72

EBIT growth

-27.63

-94.19

2,761.26

-3,593.48

Net profit growth

-27.46

-94.04

2,510.05

2,316.61

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

0.3

0.93

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.3

0.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.23

Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,971.95

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,089.05

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.6

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.6

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

415.3

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shibhu Maurya

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ankit Kotwani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sachin Maurya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Atul Chauhan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Harshaben Tolaram Bhagwani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rahul Kumar Lalwani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ritik Wagh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Ravi Prajapati

Registered Office

F-4 4th Flr Sindur Pantheon Pl,

346 Pantheon Road Egmore,

Tamil Nadu - 600008

Tel: 91-044-42134343

Website: http://www.osivl.com

Email: cs@osivl.com; anugrahajewellersltd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Onesource Industries & Venture Limited, formerly known Onesource Ideas Ventures Limited, was incorporated on December 8, 1994 and was promoted by the Sons of the Late K Ramakrishna Pillai, the Promote...
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Reports by Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd is ₹19.96 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd is 7.29 and 2.89 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd is ₹1.79 and ₹14.92 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd?

Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 99.18%, 3 Years at 76.00%, 1 Year at 250.28%, 6 Month at -19.31%, 3 Month at -10.43% and 1 Month at -15.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 71.02 %

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