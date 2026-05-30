Board Meeting 30 May 2026 19 May 2026

Onesource Industries And Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Standalone Financial Statements/Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2026 and to take on record the Reports of the Auditors thereon. 2. any other business with the permission of the chair.

Board Meeting 18 Feb 2026 18 Feb 2026

Board of directors of the Company through a resolution passed in its meeting dated February 18, 2026, has allotted 77,50,000 (Seventy-Seven Lakhs Fifty Thousand) fully convertible warrants (Warrants) at a price (inclusive of both the Warrant Subscription Price and the Warrant Exercise Price) of Rs. 6.10/- per warrant (Warrant Issue Price), aggregating to Rs. 4,72,75,000/- (Rupees Four Crore Seventy Two Lakhs Seventy-Five Thousand Only), on a preferential basis to the following Three investors (forming part of Non-Promoter Group category) (Allottees) in the following manner

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Onesource Industries And Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2025 and any other business with the permission of Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, 14th February, 2026 Submission Of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine-Months Ended on 31.12.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Onesource Industries And Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2025. Submission of financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30-09-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2025) Submission of Newspaper publication of the Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2025 1 Sep 2025

Inter alia, to consider and approve:- (1) the raising of funds by way of issuance of Convertible Warrants on a preferential basis, in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, read with the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules made thereunder, and to consider other matters with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Onesource Industries and Ventures Limited (the Company) pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2025) Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Onesource Industries and Ventures Limited (the Company) pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2025) Revised Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Onesource Industries and Ventures Limited (the Company) pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:06.09.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025

Onesource Industries And Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve following matters 1. To consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2025 along with the limited review report thereon. 2. To consider other routine matters with the permission of chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today, i.e., on Tuesday, 12th August, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2025)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2025 23 Jul 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting held today, i.e., on Wednesday, 23rd July, 2025.

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2025 1 Jul 2025