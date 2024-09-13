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Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd Split

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6.27
(-4.57%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Onesource Ideas CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split18 Jul 202413 Sep 202413 Sep 2024101
The Board of Directors of the Company at its board meeting held today on 18th July, 2024 considered and approved the proposal to subdivide/ split 1 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each into 1 equity share of Re.1/- each subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and other regulatory authorities. Clarification pertaining to sub-division of shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ONESOURCE IDEAS VENTURE LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ONESOURCE IDEAS VENTURE LTD (530805) RECORD DATE 13/09/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from Face Value of Rs.10/- each To Fave Value of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 13/09/2024 DR-715/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE125F01024 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 13/09/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 29.08.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20240829-17 dated August 29, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code ONESOURCE IDEAS VENTURE LTD (530805) New ISIN No. INE125F01032 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 13-09-2024 (DR- 715/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.09.2024) With respect to Sub-division of Equity Shares fully paid up with effect from 13th September 2024 (Record Date), Please be informed that the sub-division of Equity Shares will take effect under the New ISIN i.e, INE125F01032 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024)

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