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Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd Company Summary

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6.27
(-4.57%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd Summary

Onesource Industries & Venture Limited, formerly known Onesource Ideas Ventures Limited, was incorporated on December 8, 1994 and was promoted by the Sons of the Late K Ramakrishna Pillai, the Promoter of K R & Sons Jewellery, Coimbatore, to establish a modern manufacturing plant for gold jewellery at Coimbatore and showrooms in Coimbatore and Madras. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Onesource Ideas Venture Limited to Onesource Industries & Ventures Limited on August 24, 2024. The Company took over the manufacturing facilities of K R & Sons Jewellery and made small modifications.

The installed capacity is 2835 kg pa of gold jewellery. The company made a public issue in May 95 to finance the project. They started retail sales operations in Jan.95.

To support the sales operations, manufacture of hand-made jewellery was undertaken by the Company. The Madras showroom was made functional since mid-1995. The Management and the promoter & promoter group of the Company got changed consequent to takeover of the Company by Mr.

Vibhu Maurya through the Open Offer process on 12 February, 2022. During the year 2025, the Company is trading in agriculture commodities mainly rice, pulses and grains. Presently, Company is engaged in the trading of food grains, rice and pulses, including the export of these products, catering to a large and growing consumer base across both urban and rural areas.

With a strong domestic procurement network, it has established a robust market presence to meet diverse consumer needs. This strategic diversification not only enhances product portfolio but also strengthens the agri-based industry, paving the way for sustained growth and long-term success.
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