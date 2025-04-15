159:10 Rights Issue Of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ONESOURCE INDUSTRIES AND VENTURES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ONESOURCE INDUSTRIES AND VENTURES LIMITED (530805) RECORD DATE 15/04/2025 PURPOSE Issue of 159 (One Hundred Fifty Nine) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 10 (Ten) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 15/04/2025 DR-610/2025-2026 *Note: As per Terms of Payment : 100% of Issue Price payable at the time of Application (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.04.2025) Outcome of the Right issue Meeting for withdrawal of the Rights Issue of Equity Shares of Onesource Industries and Ventures Limited (the Company) This is with reference to our letter of offer dated Monday, April 07, 2025 on raising of fund by issuing 48,89,25,000 (Forty Eight Crores Eighty Nine Lakhs Twenty Five Thousand) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each (Rupee One Only) of the Company for cash at a price of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) per rights equity share (the issue price) aggregating up to Rs. ?48,89,25,000 (Forty Eight Crores Eighty Nine Lakhs Twenty Five Thousand Only) (the issue) on a rights basis to the public eligible equity shareholders of our Company in the ratio of 159 (One Hundred Fifty Nine) rights equity shares for every 10 (Ten) fully paid-up equity shares (159:10) held by the public eligible equity shareholders of the Company on the record date i.e Tuesday, April 15, 2025. The Rights Issue was opened from Wednesday, April 30, 2025 to Thursday, May 29, 2025. In this connection, due to non-receipt of minimum subscription under Regulation 86(2) of SEBI (Issue of Capital Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, we would like to inform that the Right Issue Committee of the Board at its meeting held on today i.e May 30, 2025 has decided to withdraw the said Rights Issue. In this regards we are under process to give instruction to all the banks for unblocking of amount. If the amount blocked in the bank account of the investors is not unblocked within 4 days of this communication, the investor may contact the Registrar to the issue i.e Skyline Financial Services Private Limited at ipo@skylinerta.com. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:00 PM and concluded at 05:35 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2025)