Onesource Industries & Ventures Ltd Management Discussions

Annexure B

The Management of the Company is pleased to present its report on the Industry Scenario including on the Companys performance during the financial year 2024-25.

A. GLOBAL ECONOMY OVERVIEW:

The Global growth remained stable but subdued through 2024, and recent developments have significantly altered the outlook. Following sweeping tariff measures by the United States on April 2, 2025—bringing tariff rates to century-high levels—and subsequent global trade tensions, the IMFs April 2025 reference forecast downgraded global growth projections to 2.8% in 2025 and 3.0% in 2026, down from earlier estimates of 3.3% for both years. These estimates fall well below the 20002019 historical average of 3.7%. Advanced economies are expected to grow at 1.4% in 2025, with the US forecast lowered to 1.8% (a 0.9 percentage point downgrade) and the euro area to 0.8%. Emerging market and developing economies are projected to grow at 3.7% in 2025 and 3.9% in 2026.

Global headline inflation is expected to ease to 4.3% in 2025 and 3.6% in 2026, though the decline is slower than previously anticipated. Advanced economies are facing upward inflation revisions, while emerging markets see marginal downward changes. The global outlook is now dominated by heightened downside risks, including elevated trade policy uncertainty, reduced investment sentiment, asset repricing, and foreign exchange volatility. These risks are compounded for economies already experiencing debt stress, potentially leading to financial instability and challenges to the international monetary system.

To mitigate risks and restore stability, coordinated global action is essential. Policymakers must promote a rules-based and predictable trade environment, enhance transparency, and reduce uncertainty. Central banks should fine-tune monetary stances to balance inflation control and growth support, while using targeted foreign exchange interventions to contain volatility. Macroprudential measures must be activated to safeguard financial stability. Fiscal policy should aim to restore buffers through credible medium-term consolidation plans, while maintaining critical expenditures in areas such as health, infrastructure, and energy security. Structural reforms in labour, product, and financial markets can boost productivity, reduce debt overhang, and narrow cross-country disparities. Additionally, with aging populations and shifts in migration patterns, long-term growth prospects and external balances will be increasingly influenced by demographic dynamics. As global financial conditions tighten, resilience in emerging markets will depend on prudent debt management, sustained policy discipline, and strengthened international cooperation. For corporates, especially in trade-linked sectors, strategic agility and risk management will be key to navigating this evolving macroeconomic landscape.

B. INDIAN ECONOMY OVERVIEW:

Resilience Amid Global Uncertainties

India has solidified its position as the worlds fastest-growing major economy over the past decade, demonstrating remarkable resilience despite global uncertainties in FY 2024-25. Real GDP growth stood at 6.5%, a decline from 9.2% in FY 2023-24. According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the real GDP was estimated at 187.95 lakh crore, while nominal GDP rose by 9.9% to 331.03 lakh crore. The Gross Value Added (GVA) increased by 6.4% to 171.80 lakh crore.

Sectoral Performance

The sectoral performance showcased mixed but largely positive results. Agriculture recorded a growth of 3.8%, supported by favourable monsoon conditions, while the construction sector expanded by 8.6%, driven by infrastructure projects. Financial, real estate, and professional services reported a robust 7.3% growth, reflecting sustained market activity. The trade, hotels, transport, and communication sectors grew by 6.4%, indicating a rebound in consumer demand.

Inflation and Monetary Policy

Retail inflation dropped significantly to 3.16% in April 2025, marking the lowest level since July 2019. This decline was attributed to reduced food and fuel prices, coupled with the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) strategic monetary policies. In response to the inflation trends, the RBI reduced the repo rate to 6.00%, adopting an accommodative stance to support both growth and economic stability.

Challenges and Strategic Responses

While Indias growth prospects remain strong, potential risks include global economic slowdowns, geopolitical tensions, and inflationary pressures due to unforeseen supply shocks. However, the RBIs accommodative monetary stance is likely to bolster consumption and investment, while government policies, such as increased capital expenditure and tax incentives, are expected to sustain growth momentum. Additionally, stabilized global commodity prices and a resilient services sector are anticipated to support continued economic activity.

Future Growth Prospects

Looking ahead, India is expected to maintain its position as the worlds fastest-growing major economy, with the IMF forecasting growth rates of 6.2% in 2025 and 6.3% in 2026, outpacing many of its global counterparts, while the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) estimates a more optimistic 6.5%, supported by strong economic fundamentals and strategic policy measures. Further, the IMF projects global economic growth to be much lower, at 2.8 per cent in 2025 and 3.0 per cent in 2026, highlighting Indias exceptional out performance.

Conclusion: Navigating Global Headwinds

Indias economic outlook for 2025 and 2026 is among the brightest globally, as highlighted by the IMF. Despite uncertainties and revised downward growth forecasts for other large economies, India is positioned to retain its leadership in global economic growth. With ongoing reforms in infrastructure, innovation, and financial inclusion, the country is poised to navigate challenges effectively. The IMFs projections underscore Indias resilience, reinforcing its growing significance in the global economic landscape. As global challenges persist, India not only withstands economic turbulence but also actively contributes to shaping a dynamic and resilient global growth narrative.

C. COMPANY OVERVIEW AND OUTLOOK:

The Company is Incorporated on 08th December, 1994, Presently Our company is engaged in the trading of food grains, rice and pulses, including the export of these products, catering to a large and growing consumer base across both urban and rural areas. With a strong domestic procurement network, the company has established a robust market presence to meet diverse consumer needs. This strategic diversification not only enhances our product portfolio but also strengthens our position in the agri-based industry, paving the way for sustained growth and long-term success.

Our company believes in creating a strong consumer facing front end and invests heavily in grains. As our Company deals in trading of Food Grains, Exporting, and marketing play a key role in ensuring that the corporate and products brands communicate and reach out to the customers in proper way; helping the Company in selling its strong value proposition of purity, quality and healthy grains. As part of its sales and marketing efforts, company regularly communicates with the consumer on various platforms to increase awareness of our Products.

D. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

Opportunities:

• Growing domestic market.

• Compliance with Quality Standards

• Large Potential Domestic and International Market.

• Vast export marked to explore.

• Existing Customer Relationship

• Existing Relationship with Suppliers

• Optimal Utilization of Resources

• Improving operational efficiencies

• Outsourcing and Business Process Management

Threats:

• Competition from other developing countries.

• Geographical Disadvantage.

• Political/Economic Instability.

• To make balance between price and quality.

Our Company purchases the food grains, pulses and rice from local market by way of auction in large quantity and further export the Products after clearing the Quality check to the wholesalers. Our business model is B2B (Business to Business Basis) as we deal in bulk trading of food grains, pulses and rice. Increased Competition from Local & Big Players and other developing countries and Change in Government Policies are major threats to the Company.

E. SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company is primarily engaged in the Trading of Agro Commodities, which in the context of AS 117 on “Operating Segments” constitutes a single reporting segment. Further, there are no reportable geographical segments.

F. OUTLOOK AND FUTURE PROSPECTS:

Indias retail industry is one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing sectors, driven by increasing urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, changing consumer preferences, and a surge in e-commerce adoption. Contributing over 10% to the countrys GDP and around 8% to employment, India has become the worlds fifth-largest global retail destination, ranked 63 in the World Banks Doing Business 20 23 report. The sector is expected to reach a market value of US$ 2 trillion by 2032, supported by a sizeable middle class, expanding urban consumer base, and significant interest from global retail giants The Company continues to explore the possibilities of expansion and will make the necessary investments when attractive opportunities arise. Government reforms have further enhanced the ease of doing business, attracting foreign investment and enabling 100% FDI in certain segments, making India one of the most promising global retail markets.

G. RISKS & CONCERNS:

The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. The Company is concerned about prevailing exposure norms, financial position, entry of new players in the market, rising competition from banks & multilateral agencies, uncertain business environment, fluctuation in rupee, likely increase in cost of capital due to volatile market conditions. Further, the state of business and policy environment in the country also has a cascading effect on the interest-rate regime, cost and availability of raw materials and gestation period & capital outlays required for raw material. Key business risks are highlighted below:

Business Risk

To mitigate the risk of high dependence on any one business for revenues, the Company has adopted a strategy of expansion in different segments and to diversify its portfolio. The Company has also made changes in its objects so that they can enter in different segments and reduce the business risk.

Legal & Statutory Risk

The Company has no material litigation in relation to contractual obligations pending against it in any court in India or abroad. The Company Secretary, compliance and legal functions advise the Company on issues relating to compliance with law and to pre-empt violations of the same. The Company Secretary submits a quarterly report to the Board on the Compan ys initiatives to comply with the laws of various jurisdictions. The Company also seeks independent legal advice wherever necessary.

Human Resource Attrition Risk

The Company key assets are its employees. In a highly competitive market, it is a challenge to address the attrition. The Company continues to accord top priority to manage employee attrition by talent retention efforts and offering a competitive salary and growth path for talented individuals.

Macroeconomic Risks

Companys business may be affected by changes in Government policy, taxation, intensifying competition and uncertainty around economic developments in Indian and overseas market in which the Company operates.

Others

The Company is exposed to risks & fluctuations of foreign exchange rates, and overseas investments exposures.

H. HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Company gives utmost importance to the capacity-building and well-being of its employees. The Industrial Relations in the Company continued to be on a cordial note. There are regular interactions between the management and the representative-associations on issues pertaining to employee welfare. The Company has an atmosphere of trust and cooperation, which results in a motivated work force and consistent growth in the performance. Total no. of Employees in the Company is 7 (Seven) including 1 permanent and 6 temporary employees.

I. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & REVIEW:

The Company has a profit of Rs. 112/- lakhs during the year. The financial performance of the Company for the year 2024-25 is described in detail in the Directors Report under the head Financial Performance of the Company. The management is striving hard to improve its performance in upcoming financial year.

J. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The accounting policies have been consistently applied by the Company and are consistent with those used in the previous year. The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention on an accrual basis. The management accepts responsibility for the integrity and objectivity of the financial statements, as well as for the various estimates and judgment used therein.

K. DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT IN PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT

The Company has followed all relevant Accounting Standards laid down by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) while preparing Financial Statements

L. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Internal Control system and adequacy Internal Control measures and systems are established to ensure the correctness of the transactions and safe guarding of the assets. Thus, internal control is an integral component of risk management. The Internal control checks and internal audit programmers adopted by our Company plays an important role in the risk management feedback loop in which the information generated in the internal control process is reported back to the Board and Management. The internal control systems are modified continuously to meet the dynamic change. Further the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors reviews the internal audit reports and the adequacy and effectiveness of internal controls.

M. ANALYSIS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Details are mentioned and forms part of Audited Financial Statements Note number 43 of the Company.

As per the recent amendments to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we give below additional information in respect of financial parameters that are applicable to our company:

Detail of Significant changes (i.e. change of 25% of more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios, along with detailed explanation therefore as under:

(i) Debtors Turnover - 124.74

(ii) Inventory Turnover - 49.09

(iii) Interest Coverage Ratio - Nil

(iv) Current Ratio -4.72

(v) Debt Equity Ratio - 0.02

(vi) Operating Profit Margin (%) -0.021%

(vii) Net Profit Margin (%)- 1.60%

N. DETAILS OF ANY CHANGE IN RETURN ON NET WORTH AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR ALONG WITH A DETAILED EXPLANATION THEREOF:

Sr. No. Particulars 2023-24 2023-24 Changes Reason 1. Return on Net Worth 0.28 0.013 19.87 Increase in net income compared to previous year

O. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Certain statements in “Management Discussion and Analysis” section may be forward looking and are stated as required by applicable laws and regulations. Many factors may affect the actual results, which could be different from what the Management envisages in terms of future performance and outlook.