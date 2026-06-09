Onix Solar Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.98
1.98
1.98
1.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.44
1.98
1.77
-0.32
Net Worth
5.42
3.96
3.75
1.66
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.57
0.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.42
3.96
4.32
1.78
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.02
0.19
0.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.08
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.73
0.24
4.02
1.49
Inventories
0
0.27
0.35
0.36
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.31
0
0
2.76
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
37.39
0.04
4
3.98
Sundry Creditors
-0.87
-0.05
-0.17
-0.15
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-33.09
-0.02
-0.16
-5.46
Cash
1.64
3.7
0.03
0.06
Total Assets
5.41
3.96
4.32
1.77
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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