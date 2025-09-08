AGM 30/09/2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th September, 2025 Intimation of Book Closure for AGM & e-voting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2025) Submission of Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.10.2025)