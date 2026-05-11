Board Meeting 11 May 2026 6 May 2026

Onix Solar Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Various matters in connection with the Rights Issue. Board at its meeting held today, i.e. on May 11, 2026, has, inter alia considered, approved and fixed the terms of the rights issue including issue price and Record Date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2026)

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2026 20 Apr 2026

Onix Solar Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2026. Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :23.04.2026). Submission of Revised Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :27.04.2026)

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2026 13 Apr 2026

Onix Solar Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Onix Solar Energy Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Proposal to raise funds through issuance of equity shares and/or other permissible securities including by way of a rights issue or any other mode permitted under applicable law subject to requisite regulatory and statutory approvals. Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, 17Th April, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17.04.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Right Issue of Equity Shares Board considered and approved the following terms of the Rights Issue:- a) Instrument being Issued: Fully paid-up Equity Shares of Face Value of 10/- each. b) Type of Issuance: Rights Issue of Fully paid-up Equity Shares. c) Total number of Rights Equity Shares and Rights Issue size: 45,76,305 Rights Equity Shares each for an amount aggregating to 249,86,62,530/- (? 24986.63 Lakhs) (assuming full subscription). d) Rights Issue Price: 546/- per Rights Equity Share (including premium of 536/- each) payable on application. e) Rights Entitlement Ratio: The Rights Equity Shares are being offered on a Rights basis to Eligible Equity Shareholders in the ratio of 23 (Twenty Three) Rights Equity Shares For Every 103 (One Hundred And Three) Fully Paid-Up Equity Shares Held on The Record Date. f) Record date: Wednesday, February 18,2026 for determining the shareholders eligible to apply for the equity shares in the Rights Issue. g) The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for credit of dematerialized Rights Entitlement: INE173M20012 h) Right Issue Schedule: (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.01.2026)

Board Meeting 21 Jan 2026 16 Jan 2026

Onix Solar Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2025. The Board of Directors in their board meeting held today, 21st January 2026 have approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 21.01.2026)

Board Meeting 16 Jan 2026 9 Jan 2026

Increase in Authorised Capital & Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. To increase in Authorised share capital of the Company 2. To approve draft notice and decide day, date and place for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 3. Any other items with the permission of chairperson Dear Sir / Madam, With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e., Friday, 16th January, 2026 have, inter alia, transacted and approved the following businesses (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/01/2026)

Board Meeting 29 Dec 2025 22 Dec 2025

Onix Solar Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/12/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Proposal to raise funds through issuance of equity shares and/or other permissible securities, including by way of a rights issue or any other mode permitted under applicable law, subject to requisite regulatory and statutory approvals. Onix Solar Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/12/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Proposal to raise funds through issuance of equity shares and/or other permissible securities, including by way of a rights issue or any other mode permitted under applicable law, subject to requisite regulatory and statutory approvals (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 25.12.2025) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Monday, 29th December, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:29.12.2025)

Board Meeting 24 Dec 2025 24 Dec 2025

Intimation for Appointment of Directors

Board Meeting 17 Dec 2025 12 Dec 2025

Onix Solar Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To increase Authorised share capital of the Company 2. Proposal for raising of funds 3. To approve draft notice and decide day date and place for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company The Board Meeting to be held on 17/12/2025 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16.12.2025)

Board Meeting 29 Nov 2025 20 Nov 2025

Onix Solar Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2025. Onix Solar Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on i. e. Wednesday, 26th November 2025 is now adjourned to 29th November 2025 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year and quarter ended on 30th September 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 26.11.2025) Results - Sept 2025 Results - Sept 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.11.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Onix Solar Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Onix Solar Energy Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Onix Solar Energy Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025.

Board Meeting 13 Oct 2025 13 Oct 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. on Monday, 13th October, 2025

Board Meeting 8 Sep 2025 2 Sep 2025

Onix Solar Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve to approve board report and other business. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 12 Aug 2025

Onix Solar Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2025 5 Aug 2025

Onix Solar Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To take note of resignation of Company Secretary and Statutory Auditor and appointment of Company Secretary and Statutory Auditor. Outcome of BM held on Friday, August 08, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2025 5 Jun 2025