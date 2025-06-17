|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Jun 2025
|11 Jul 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., June 11, 2025 Notice of EGM to be held on 11th July,2025 at 02:00 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17.06.2025) Extra Ordinary General Meeting -Outcome. 1. To Regularisation of additional Director of Mr. Khilan Savaliya, Mr. Umeshkumar Singh, Mr. Harpreet Singh, Authorised share capital, offer and issue Preferential Share,increase limit under section 186. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :11.07.2025) EGM Meeting Outcome and Scrutinizer Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated On : 12.07.2025)
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