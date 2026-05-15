|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|11 May 2026
|15 May 2026
|15 May 2026
|8:17
|41
|8:17 Rights Issue of Equity Shares
|8:17 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ONIX SOLAR ENERGY LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with eUect from the under mentioned date: - DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ONIX SOLAR ENERGY LIMITED (513119) RECORD DATE 15.05.2026 PURPOSE Issue of 08 (Eight) Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each for Cash at a Premium of Rs.41/- per share on Rights Basis for every 17 (Seventeen) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 15/05/2026 DR-631/2026-2027 * Rights Issue Price of Rs.51/- per Rights Equity Share (including premium of Rs.41/- each) payable on application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.05.2026)
|Rights
|12 Feb 2026
|18 Feb 2026
|18 Feb 2026
|23:103
|536
|23:103 Right Issue of Equity Shares
|23:103 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ONIX SOLAR ENERGY LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ONIX SOLAR ENERGY LIMITED (513119) RECORD DATE 18.02.2026 PURPOSE Issue of 23 (TWENTY-THREE) Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each for CASH at a Premium of Rs.536/- per share on Rights Basis for every 103 (ONE HUNDRED AND THREE) Equity Shares held* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 18/02/2026 DR-823/2025-2026 Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.01.2026)
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