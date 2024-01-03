Orind Exports Ltd Management Discussions

Orind Exports Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
ORIND EXPORTS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Industry structure and developments:
Growth and performance of your Company, which is in refractory trade, is
directly linked to the performance of Steel Industry as it is the largest
consumer of refractory products. To sustain inflation, the prices of steel
products are under constant watch of the Central Government. This has
created an adverse impact on the cost of manufacture of allied products.
However, there has been an increase in demand of steel in India and the
neighboring countries.
Opportunities, threats, risks and concern:
By virtue of long experience and vast knowledge of refractory business,
your management is confident that company will start benefiting from rising
demand and stable prices of refractory products provided there has been
input of funds by the promoters.
Like any other business, refractory business is likely to have new entrants
in view of the expanding markets. The industry is likely to witness a
number of mergers, acquisition and consolidation. However, with the
experience of the management and continuous thinking on its part, Your
Directors are hopeful of meeting such challenges successfully.
Segment wise performance:
The turnover of the Company declined from Rs. 11.46 lakhs in the previous
year to Rs 2.38 lakhs during the year under review. However, there are
plans to take up Total Refractory Management contracts involving supply and
maintenance of refractory products of consumers provided there has been
adequate fund in hand.
Internal Control Systems & Their Adequacy:
The Company has introduced a proper internal control system commensurate
with its size and nature of its business The internal control system has
been reviewed from time to time by the Audit Committee of Board level.
Steps are being taken to introduce a proper Internal Audit System with the
growth of the business.
Cautionary Statement:
Some of the statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis,
describing the Companys objectives, estimates and expectations may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and
regulations. Actual results might differ substantially from those expressed
or implied. The Company takes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify
or revise any forward looking statements on the basis of any subsequent
developments, information or events.
For and behalf of the Board of Director
Place: Kolkata (K.K.Panda)
Date : 5th August 2011 MD&CEO