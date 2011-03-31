Orind Exports Ltd Share Price directors Report
ORIND EXPORTS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
DIRECTORS REPORT
TO THE SHAREHOLDERS
Your Directors hereby present you the 18th Annual Report together with the
Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2011.
(Rs. in Lacs)
Financial Results: 2010-11 2009-10
Gross Revenue 11.22 124.47
Profit before depreciation,
Interest, Tax and provisions (7.60) (1629.78)
Less:
- Depreciation 0.43 0.57
- Interest & Financial Charges 0.19 0.62 0.04 0.61
Less: Provision for Tax:
Current Year - -
Provision for Tax for earlier years - -
Fringe Benefit Tax - -
Deferred Tax (0.08) (0.08) 38.38 38.38
Profit (Loss) after Tax (8.14) (1668.77)
Add: Balance Brought forward
from earlier year (1565.22) 103.55
Transfer to General Reserve - -
Balance carried to Balance Sheet (1573.36) (1565.22)
DIVIDEND:
In view of inadequacy of loss, the Directors regret their inability to
recommend any dividend.
BUSINESS REVIEW:
Your Companys turnover and margins are not satisfactory due to the
inability of Orissa Industries Ltd to supply refractories against Companys
orders. Due to liquidity crunch faced by it, OIL has not been able to repay
the Companys advances.
As on 31st March 2011 your companys paid up capital was of Rs. 1461.66
lakhs. Your company has reserve and surplus of Rs. NIL lakhs as on
31.03.2011.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT
Management Discussion and Analysis report as required under the Listing
Agreement with Stock Exchange is enclosed vide -Annexure A
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Pursuant to the provisions contained in the revised clause 49 of the
listing agreement, the company has taken requisite steps to comply with the
various provisions stipulated in the same. The following are furnished as
separate annexure forming part of this Directors Report:
a. Report on Corporate Governance together with the Auditors Certificate
on the compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance (Annexure-B)
b. Certificate from Chief Executive Officer / Chief Finance Officer
regarding the financial statements presented to the board (Annexure- C)
c. Declaration regarding Compliance with Code of Conduct. (Annexure-D)
EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION SCHEME
The Company does not have any stock option scheme for employees.
SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT
The secretarial compliance report as given by the practicing Company
Secretary for the Financial Year 2010-11 is enclosed herewith. (Annexure-E)
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Pursuant to Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956 the Directors
confirm that:
i. for the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting
standards have been followed.
ii. appropriate accounting policies have been selected and applied
consistently, and have made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company as at 31st March, 2011 and of the profit of the Company for the
year ended on 31st March, 2011.
Hi. proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
iv. the Annual Accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.
PUBLIC DEPOSIT
The Company during the year under report did not invite or accept any
deposit from the public under section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956.
LISTING OF SECURITIES
The securities of the Company are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.
DIRECTOR
Shri. S.K. Dasgupta retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General
Meeting and, being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. Directors
hold following shares in the company as mentioned against each: Sri S K
Dasgupta-2000 shares, Sri J K Jhunjhunwala-600 shares, Sri K K Taneja-3000
shares and Sri K K Panda-5100 shares.
PERSONNEL
There was no employee in respect of whom information is required to be
given pursuant to Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the
Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975.
AUDITORS
M/s Ray & Ray, Chartered Accountants, Kolkata, retire at the completion of
the Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer themselves for
reappointment.
OTHER INFORMATION
Particulars required to be furnished pursuant to Section 217 (1)(e)
Companies Act. 1956 read with the Companies (Disclosure of particulars in
the report of the Board of Directors) Rules 1988:
i. Part A and B of the Rules, pertaining to conservation of energy and
technology & absorption, are not applicable to the Company since it is not
engaged in any manufacturing or research & development activities.
ii. Foreign Exchange earning & outgo:
Foreign Exchange earning : Rs Nil
Foreign Exchange outgoing : Rs Nil
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Your Directors are pleased to place on record their sincere gratitude to
the Governments, Banks and Business Constituents, Members & Employees for
their cooperation and assistance
ANNEXURE-A
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT
Industry structure and developments:
Growth and performance of your Company, which is in refractory trade, is
directly linked to the performance of Steel Industry as it is the largest
consumer of refractory products. To sustain inflation, the prices of steel
products are under constant watch of the Central Government. This has
created an adverse impact on the cost of manufacture of allied products.
However, there has been an increase in demand of steel in India and the
neighboring countries.
Opportunities, threats, risks and concern:
By virtue of long experience and vast knowledge of refractory business,
your management is confident that company will start benefiting from rising
demand and stable prices of refractory products provided there has been
input of funds by the promoters.
Like any other business, refractory business is likely to have new entrants
in view of the expanding markets. The industry is likely to witness a
number of mergers, acquisition and consolidation. However, with the
experience of the management and continuous thinking on its part, Your
Directors are hopeful of meeting such challenges successfully.
Segment wise performance:
The turnover of the Company declined from Rs. 11.46 lakhs in the previous
year to Rs 2.38 lakhs during the year under review. However, there are
plans to take up Total Refractory Management contracts involving supply and
maintenance of refractory products of consumers provided there has been
adequate fund in hand.
Internal Control Systems & Their Adequacy:
The Company has introduced a proper internal control system commensurate
with its size and nature of its business The internal control system has
been reviewed from time to time by the Audit Committee of Board level.
Steps are being taken to introduce a proper Internal Audit System with the
growth of the business.
Cautionary Statement:
Some of the statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis,
describing the Companys objectives, estimates and expectations may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and
regulations. Actual results might differ substantially from those expressed
or implied. The Company takes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify
or revise any forward looking statements on the basis of any subsequent
developments, information or events.
