Panchatv Bharat Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
4.1
4.1
3.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
8.53
4.95
0
Net Worth
12.63
9.05
3.39
Minority Interest
Debt
14.18
7.74
7.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
26.81
16.79
11.05
Fixed Assets
0.13
0.16
0.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.06
0
Networking Capital
26.05
13.13
10.26
Inventories
16.86
10.69
7.7
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.8
8.58
4.49
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.37
4.23
3.89
Sundry Creditors
-4.27
-9.27
-4.96
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.71
-1.1
-0.86
Cash
0.6
3.45
0.61
Total Assets
26.79
16.8
11.07
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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