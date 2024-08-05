To,

The Members,

A and M Jumbo Bags Limited

CIN: L25202GJ2011PLC065632

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the 14th Boards Report of the Company together with the

Standalone Audited Statement of Accounts for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025.

1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS & RESULTS:

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Companys financial performance on Standalone basis during the financial year ended on March

31, 2025 as compared to the previous financial year, is summarized as below:

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (Rs. in Lakhs except EPS) Particulars FY 2024-25 FY 2023-24 Revenue from Operations 1,497.91 338.22 Other Income 9 - Total Income 1,506.91 338.22 Less Total Expenses 1,493.71 340.80 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 13.20 (2.58) Tax Expense - - Exceptional Item - - Profit/(Loss) after Tax(PAT) 13.20 (2.58) Earnings per share

(EPS) 0.16 (0.10)

The Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025 forms part of the

Annual Report.

*Due to ongoing dispute with regards to the ownership of subsidiary, company is not able to prepare

the consolidated details.

2. COMPANYS PERFORMANCE

During the financial year under review, the company has made a revenue from operations of Rs. 2289.83

Lakhs as compared to Rs. 338.22 Lakhs during last financial year. During the financial year under review,

the Company has grown its business and earned gross profit of Rs. 16.82 lakhs as compared to loss of Rs.

10.44 lakhs during last financial year.

3. DIVIDEND:

Your Directors do not declare any dividend for the financial year under review due to conservation of

Profits of the Company.

4. UNPAID DIVIDEND AND INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the IEPF Authority

(Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund] Rules, 2016 ("the IEPF Rules"), all unpaid or unclaimed dividends

are required to be transferred by the Company to the IEPF; established by the Government of India, after

completion of 7(seven) years. Further, according to the IEPF Rules, the shares on which dividend has not

been paid or claimed by the shareholders for 7(seven) consecutive years or more shall also be transferred

to the demat account of the IEPF Authority.

However, your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of 7(seven) years

in Unpaid Dividend Account. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to

Investor Education and Protection fund (IEPF).

5. NATURE OF BUSINESS AND ANY CHANGES THEREIN:

During the financial year under review, the Companys core business operations remained consistent with

its primary objectives.

6. CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE:

During the financial year under review, the Company has not changed its registered office address.

However, after the closure of financial under review and before the date of Board Report, the company

has shifted its registered office address from Office No. 403, Fourth Floor, Money Plant Business, Nr.

Bhavik Publication, Silver Oak College Road, Gota, Ahmedabad, Gujarat -382481, to B-912, 9th Floor, Swati

Trinity, Applewoods Townships, Shela, Ahmedabad-380058, Gujarat, India w.e.f. 01st June, 2025.

7. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the financial year under review, the Board of Directors, after careful consideration of the

Companys financial performance and future strategic requirements, determined that no amount was

required to be transferred to any specific reserves. Consequently, no transfer to reserves was made by

the Company for the period under review.

8. REPORT ON PERFORMANCE OF SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE

COMPANIES:

Due to the fraudulent activities of an unauthorized individual at Nanuan Finance Private Limited (now

Komalay Finance Private Limited], a wholly-owned subsidiary of A and M Jumbo Bags Limited, the

financial records for the subsidiary from the 2022-23 financial year onwards are unavailable.

This lack of data prevented us from preparing a consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the auditors

have used the standalone financial figures of the parent company, A and M Jumbo Bags Limited, to prepare

the financial statements for the period under review.

Please find a statement outlining the key features of our subsidiaries financial statements in Form AOC-1,

attached as "Annexure-I" to the companys financial statement.

The Company doesnt have any joint venture or Associate Company.

9. SHARE CAPITAL :

As on March 31, 2025, the Authorized, Issued, Subscribed and Paid-Up share capital of the Company

was as follows:

Share Capital No. of Equity Shares of Face

value of Rs. 10/- each Total Amount (In Authorized Capital 1,20,00,000 12,00,00,000 Issued, Subscribed and Paid

up Capital 1,05,00,000 10,50,00,000

10. LISTING INFORMATION:

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed with NSE EMERGE Platform and in dematerialized form. The

ISIN No. of the Company is INE749Y01014.

Further, during the financial year under review, National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE], vide its

letter dated 05/08/2024, has granted approval for the revocation of suspension in trading of the

Companys equity shares w.e.f 13th August, 2024.

11. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENT WITH RELATED PARTIES:

During the financial year under review, there were no contract or arrangement with related parties of the

Company.

It is pertinent to note that for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, certain provisions of the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations), including the

complete corporate governance requirements specified under Regulation 15(2] thereof, were not

applicable to the Company, as the Company is listed on the SME Exchange. Specifically, the provisions of

Regulation 23 pertaining to Related Party Transactions were not applicable to SME listed entities during

the financial year under review.

12. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE

EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

During the financial year under review:

A. Conservation of Energy-

i. ) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: None

ii. ) The steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate sources of energy: None

iii. ) The capital investment on energy conservation equipment: None

B. Technology Absorption-

i. ) The effort made towards technology absorption: None

ii. ) The benefit derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import

substitution: None

iii. ) In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning

of the financial year) -

a. The details of technology imported: None

b. The year of import: None

c. Whether the technology has been fully absorbed: None

d. If not fully absorbed, are as where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof:

None

iv. ) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: None

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings &Expenditure:

i. ) Details of Foreign Exchange Earnings: Nil

ii. ) Details of Foreign Exchange Expenditure :Nil

13. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the copy

of Annual Return of the Company as on March 31, 2025 will be uploaded on the website of the Company

at the following web address: https://aandmiumbobags.com/investor.html .

14. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

In terms of Section 118(10) of the Act, the Company is in compliance with the Secretarial Standards issued

by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) with respect to Meetings of Board of Directors and

General Meetings and such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

15. PARTICULARS OF INVESTMENTS, LOANS, GUARANTEES AND SECURITIES:

During the financial year under review, the particulars of Investments and Loans covered under Section

186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"] have been duly disclosed in the financial statements provided

in this Annual Report. It is affirmed that the Company has not issued or provided any guarantees or

securities to any party during the reporting period.

16. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE

COMPANY:

Except as disclosed elsewhere in this report, no material changes and commitments which could affect

the Companys financial position have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company (i.e.,

March 31, 2025] and the date of this report (i.e. September 5, 2025].

17. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

(A) BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors of the Company is characterized by a balanced composition, maintaining an

optimum mix of Executive and Non-Executive Directors. The Directors have demonstrated active

participation in all Board and Committee meetings, which significantly enhances the transparency of

decision-making processes and adds substantial value to the Companys strategic direction. The Board is

effectively led by the Chairman, who is instrumental in taking strategic decisions, formulating policy

guidelines, and providing unwavering support to the Executive Directors, business heads, and associates.

The Board of Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2025, are as follows:

Name of the Director Designation DIN Mr. Savankumar S. Shinghala Managing Director 08548046 Mr. Siddharth J Patel Non-Executive & Non Independent

Director 08766790 Mr. Ankitkumar S Agrawal Non-Executive & Independent Director 10118085 Mrs. Shweta Saparia Non-Executive & Independent Director 10083476

The Board received a declaration from all the directors under Section 164 and other applicable provisions,

if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 that none of the directors of the company is disqualified under the

provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"] or under the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure

Requirements] Regulations 2015.

(I) APPOINTMENT:

During the financial year under review, no directors have been appointed on the Board of the Company.

(II) CHANGE IN DESIGNATION:

During the financial year under review, the Board proposed to the shareholders to consider and approve

the change in designation of Mrs. Shwetaben A Saparia (DIN: 10083476] from Additional Non-Executive

Independent Director to Non-Executive Independent Director. The shareholders approved the same at the

13th Annual General Meeting held on 30th October, 2024.

(III) REGULARISATION:

During the financial year under review, there is no regularisation is proposed for the Directors.

(IV) RESIGNATION:

During the financial year under review, no resignation was received from any of the Directors of the

Company.

(V) RETIREMENT BY ROTATION / REAPPOINTMENT:

In accordance with the provisions of the Act, none of the Independent Directors are liable to retire by

rotation.

During the period under review, Mr. Siddharth Jayantilal Patel was liable to retire by rotation and

accordingly he was reappointed by the shareholders at the 13th Annual General Meeting held on 30th

October, 2024.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act 2013, Mr. Savankumar S Shingala,

Managing Director of the Company, retires by rotation at the ensuing 14th Annual General Meeting and

being eligible, has offered himself for reappointment. The said Director is not disqualified from being re-

appointed as a Director of a Company as per the disclosure received from him pursuant to Section 164 (1)

and (2) of the Companies Act, 2013. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration

Committee, your Board proposes and recommends the re-appointment of Mr. Savankumar S Shingala.

(B) KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

As on March 31, 2025, the Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP") of the Company are as follows:

Name of the KMP Designation Date of Appointment Mr. Savankumar S. Shinghala Managing Director 04th March, 2023 Mr. Hitendra Jain Chief Financial Officer 06th November, 2024 Ms. Bhawna Rajawat Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer 01st November, 2024

CHANGES IN THE KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

(I) APPOINTMENT

During the financial year under review, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and

Remuneration Committee, the Board had appointed Ms. Bhawna Rajawat as the Company Secretary and

Compliance w.e.f. 01st November, 2024 in their board meeting held on 29th October, 2024.

(II) RESIGNATION

During the financial year under review, Ms. Shilpy Jaiswal has tendered her resignation from the Company

as the Company Secretary and Compliance w.e.f. 30th August, 2024.

18. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

In terms of Section 149 of the Act and other applicable regulations, if any (i) Mrs. Shwetaben Saparia and

(ii) Mr. Ankitkumar Agarwal are the Independent Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2025 and on

the date of this report (i.e. September 5, 2025).

As required under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements), (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the Independent Directors have given the

necessary declaration that they meet the criteria of independence laid down under Section 149(6) of the

Companies Act, 2013 and do not suffer from any disqualifications specified under the Act. Such

declarations include the confirmation to the effect that the Independent Directors have included their

names in the Database maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs and they have paid the

necessary fees for the said registration and shall renew the registration timely.

19. DISCLOSURES RELATED TO BOARD, COMMITTEES AND POLICIES:

(i) BOARD MEETINGS ("BoD")

The Board of Directors of the Company meets at regular, predetermined intervals to oversee the

Companys affairs, provide strategic direction, and make decisions pertaining to business policy, strategy,

financial performance, compliance, and risk management.

An annual calendar of Board and Committee Meetings is prepared and provided to all Directors in advance.

This enables Directors to plan their schedules and participate in discussions. Notices for all Board and

Committee Meetings are issued in adherence to the timelines prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013,

and the Secretarial Standards (SS-1) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The Directors

have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial

Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and

operating effectively.

During the financial year under review, the Board of Directors met 07 (Seven) times. Each meeting was

conducted in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules framed thereunder,

as well as the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The intervening

gap between any two consecutive Board Meetings did not exceed the maximum period prescribed by the

Companies Act, 2013. The detailed attendance records and dates of these meetings are set forth below:

Name of Director Savankumar S

Shingala Siddharth

Jayantilal Patel Ankitkumar S

Agrawal Shwetaben A

Saparia Date of Meeting April 5, 2024 yT / August 2, 2024 / September 6, 2024 yT / October 9, 2024 / October 23, 2024 / November 1A, 2024 V March lO, 2025 V if V

S: Present x: Absent "-" Not entitled / Not Applicable

(ii) AUDIT COMMITTEE ("AC")

The Audit Committee of the Board stands duly constituted in strict conformity with Section 177 of the

Companies Act, 2013, and Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers] Rules, 2014, as

amended.

The comprehensive scope and precise Terms of Reference for the Audit Committee have been meticulously

framed and are in strict alignment with the provisions stipulated under Section 177 of the Companies Act,

2013, and other applicable regulatory frameworks. The Committee operates within the ambit of these

meticulously defined Terms of Reference.

During the financial year under review, the Audit Committee convened 5 (five] times. The particulars

pertaining to the Committees constitution and the details of its meetings are enumerated below:

Name of Director Ankitkumar S

Agrawai Shwetaben A

Saparia Savankumar S

Sh ingala Date of Meeting April 5, 2024 S S S August 2, 2024 s V V October 3, 2024 s V V Movember 14, 2024 s s s March 10, 2025 s

S: Present x: Absent Not entitled / Not Applicable

During the financial year under review, the Board of Directors of the Company unanimously accepted all

recommendations tendered by the Audit Committee, reflecting the Boards commitment to the

Committees oversight functions. Furthermore, no personnel were denied access to the Audit Committee,

underscoring its independent functioning and robust information-gathering capabilities.

(iii) NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE ("NRC")

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is duly constituted in strict accordance with the provisions

of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of the Board and

its Powers) Rules, 2014. The Committees terms of reference are meticulously framed to ensure full

compliance with the aforementioned statutory requirements.

The comprehensive scope and precise Terms of Reference for the Nomination and Remuneration

Committee have been meticulously framed and are in strict alignment with the provisions stipulated under

Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, and other applicable regulatory frameworks. The Committee

operates within the ambit of these meticulously defined Terms of Reference.

During the financial year under review, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee convened two

times. As on March 31, 2025 the detailed composition of the Committee and details of its meetings are

provided below:

Name of Director Shwetaben

A Saparia Ankitkumar

S Agrawal Siddharth Jayantilal Pate! Date of Meeting Octobers, 2024 S ? V October 23, 2024 ?/

S: Present x: Absent "-" Not entitled / Not Applicable

Pursuant to any resignation or appointment of a Director/KMP within the Company, the Board diligently

reviews and, where necessary, promptly adjusts the constitution of its committees. This proactive

approach ensures continuous adherence to the stipulated requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, and

other pertinent statutory provisions governing board committees.

Further, in adherence to Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has formally adopted a

comprehensive Nomination and Remuneration Policy. This policy sets forth the explicit criteria for

determining the qualifications, positive attributes, and independence of directors, as well as the framework

for the remuneration of directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), and other employees. This policy is

readily accessible on the Companys official website at https://aandmjumbobags.com/investor.html .

During the financial year under review, the Board of Directors of the Company unanimously accepted all

recommendations tendered by the Nomination and Recommendation Committee, reflecting the Boards

commitment to the Committees oversight functions. Furthermore, no personnel were denied access to the

Audit Committee, underscoring its independent functioning and robust information-gathering capabilities.

(iv) STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE ("SRC")

In compliance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors has

duly constituted the Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The terms of reference for the Committee are

framed to diligently oversee and address all matters concerning the interests and grievances of the

Companys security holders, including its shareholders, debenture holders, and other security holders.

Pursuant to the provisions of sub-section (5) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has

adopted a formal policy outlining the scope and functions of the Committee. This policy is specifically

designed to facilitate the prompt consideration and resolution of grievances raised by the security holders.

During the financial year under review, the Committee convened one (1) meeting. The Company has

systematically addressed and resolved all complaints received from its security holders. As of March 31,

2025, there were no complaints pending resolution and the composition of the Stakeholders Relationship

Committee and details of its meetings are provided below:

Name of Director Ankitkumar S

Agrawa! Shwetaben A

Saparia Savankumar S

Shingala Siddharth

Jayantilal Pate! Date of Meeting Octobers, 2024 V ? V

S: Present x: Absent "-" Not entitled / Not Applicable

The Board is committed to maintaining the appropriate composition of its committees. In the event of any

resignation or appointment of a Director, the Board proactively reviews and, where necessary, promptly

adjusts the constitution of its committees. This ensures continuous adherence to the stipulated

requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, and other pertinent statutory provisions governing board

committees.

(v) INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING

In adherence to Clause VII of Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, the independent directors of the

Company convened a separate meeting. During this meeting, they meticulously reviewed the performance

of the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole. They also evaluated the performance of the

Chairman, considering the perspectives of both executive and non-executive directors. Furthermore, the

independent directors assessed the quality, quantity, and timeliness of information flow between the

management and the board.

The company has a robust orientation program for newly appointed independent directors. This program

familiarizes them with the companys business, operations, and their specific roles and responsibilities.

The orientation includes presentations and discussions led by the Chairman, Executive Directors, and

senior management.

As on March 31, 2025 the following are Independent Directors and during the financial year under review,

the Independent Director meet once the details are provided below:

Name of Director Ankitkumar S

Agrawa! Shwetaben A

Saparia Date of Meeting March 10 P 2025 ?

20. STATEMENT REGARDING OPINION OF THE BOARD WITH REGARD TO INTEGRITY,

EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE (INCLUDING THE PROFICIENCY) OF THE INDEPENDENT

DIRECTORS APPOINTED DURING THE YEAR:

During the financial year under review, The Board of Directors has evaluated the Independent Directors

and is of the opinion that the integrity, expertise, and experience (including proficiency] of these

Independent Directors are satisfactory.

21. ANNUAL EVALUATION OF DIRECTORS, COMMITTEE AND BOARD:

The Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, and of the Directors

individually, as well as the evaluation of all the committees i.e., Audit Committee, Nomination and

Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, and other Committees of Board of

Directors.

The Board adopted a formal evaluation mechanism for evaluating its performance and as well as that of its

committees and individual directors, including the Chairman of the Board. The exercise was carried out by

feedback survey from each Directors covering Board functioning such as composition of Board and its

Committees, experience and competencies, governance issues etc. Separate exercise was carried out to

evaluate the performance of individual directors including the Chairman of the Board who were evaluated

on parameters such as attendance, contribution at the meeting, etc.

The various criteria considered for evaluation of Executive Directors included qualification, experience,

knowledge, commitment, integrity, leadership, engagement, transparency, analysis, decision making,

governance, etc. The Board commended the valuable contributions and the guidance provided by each

Director in achieving the desired levels of growth. This is in addition to evaluation of Non-Independent

Directors and the Board as a whole by the Independent Directors in their separate meeting being held every

year.

22. DISCLOSURES WITH RESPECT TO DEMAT SUSPENSE ACCOUNT/ UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE

ACCOUNT:

a. aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the suspense account lying at the

beginning of the year: Nil

b. number of shareholders who approached listed entity for transfer of shares from suspense account

during the year: Nil

c. number of shareholders to whom share were transferred from suspense account during the year: Nil

d. aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the suspense account lying at the end

of the year: Nil Annual Report 2025 76

e. voting rights on shares which remain frozen till the rightful owner of such shares claims the shares: Nil

23. DIRECTORS TRAINING AND FAMILIARIZATION:

The Company undertakes and makes necessary provision of an appropriate induction programme for new

Directors] and ongoing training for existing Directors.

The new Director(s) are introduced to the Company culture, through appropriate training programmes.

Such kind of training programmes helps develop relationship of the directors with the Company and

familiarize them with Company processes.

The management provides such information and training either at the meeting of Board of Directors or at

other places.

The induction process is designed to:

• build an understanding of the Companys processes and

• fully equip Directors to perform their role on the Board effectively

Upon appointment, Directors receive a Letter of Appointment setting out in detail, the terms of

appointment, duties, responsibilities and expectations from them.

24. EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION PLAN:

The Company has not provided stock options to any employee during the year

25. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

The Companys Board constantly committed to upholding the standards of corporate governance,

integrating robust principles into its operational framework over the years. In accordance with Regulation

15(2] of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the provisions

pertaining to corporate governance, as specified in Regulations 17 to 27, clauses (b) to (i) of Regulation

46(2], and Paragraphs C, D, and E of Schedule V, are not applicable to a listed entity that has exclusively

listed its specified securities on the SME Exchange.

The Company securities are listed on the SME Exchange, the aforementioned corporate governance

provisions do not apply to the Company. Consequently, a separate Corporate Governance Report is neither

mandated nor included as part of this Annual Report.

26. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS AND ANALYSIS:

Your attention is drawn to the perception and business outlook of your management for your company for

current year and for the industry in which it operates including its position and perceived trends in near

future. The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as stipulated under Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing

Obligations & Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015 is attached and forms part of this Directors

Report.

27. PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

During the financial year under review, the Company has not invited, accepted, or renewed any deposits

from the public, nor has it received any deposits deemed to be public deposits within the purview of

Sections 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013, read in conjunction with the Companies (Acceptance of

Deposits] Rules, 2014, and other allied rules and circulars.

Consequently, the requirements for furnishing details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the

Companies Act, 2013, or the details of deposits that are not in compliance with the said Chapter, are not

applicable to the Company for the reporting period.

28. STATUTORY AUDITOR:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and

Auditors] Rules, 2014 and based on the recommendation of Audit Committee the Board of Directors

proposed to the Shareholders for the appointment of M/s. A.K. Ostwal & Co., Chartered Accountant (Firm

Registration Number: 107200W], as a Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of 5 (five] years

commencing from the conclusion of the 13th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 18th Annual

General Meeting to be held in Financial Year 2028-29, the shareholders approved the said appointment at

the 13th Annual General Meeting held on 30th October, 2024.

29. OBSERVATIONS OF STATUTORY AUDITORS:

The Auditors Report does not contain any observations / qualifications / disclaimers made by the

Statutory Auditors in their report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025 read with the explanatory

notes therein are self- explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further explanation or comments from

the Board under Section 134(3] of the Companies Act,2013.

30. REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY STATUTORY AUDITORS:

There were no incidences of reporting of frauds by Statutory Auditors of the Company under Section

143(12] of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

31. INTERNAL AUDITOR:

During the financial year under review, the Board considered the recommendation of Audit Committee and

appointed M/s. Kanudawala & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number:

135176W) as an Internal Auditor to conduct an internal audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-

25.

32. OBSERVATIONS OF INTERNAL AUDITOR:

During the financial year under review, the Internal Auditors Report does not contain any observations /

qualifications / disclaimers made by the internal Auditors. The internal audit reports were reviewed and

deliberated at the audit committee meeting and Board meeting.

33. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The company maintains an internal financial control system designed to ensure the orderly and efficient

conduct of its business, safeguard its assets, prevent and detect fraud and errors, and ensure the accuracy

and completeness of accounting records.

The system includes adequate controls commensurate with the size and nature of the companys business.

These controls are regularly reviewed to ensure they are operating effectively. Management is responsible

for the design and implementation of internal controls, while the Audit Committee oversees their

effectiveness and the integrity of financial reporting.

The financial statements are prepared in accordance with applicable Accounting Standards. The internal

audit function periodically reviews the internal controls and provides its findings to the Audit Committee

for review and necessary action.

Based on the reviews conducted, the internal financial controls are considered adequate for the

companys operation.

34. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors, pursuant to the provisions

of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and

Remuneration of Managerial Personnel] Rules, 2014, appointed M/s. Himanshu S K Gupta, Company

Secretaries, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the financial year ended March 31,

2025.

The Secretarial Audit Report, issued by M/s. Himanshu K Gupta & Associates, Ahmedabad, Company

Secretaries, in the prescribed Form MR-3, is annexed to this Report as "Annexure-IV" and forms an

integral part of the Directors Report. Secretarial auditors observation(s) in secretarial audit report

and directors explanation thereto -

Observation 1: The Company did not consolidate the financial statements of its subsidiary as required

under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, citing an ongoing ownership dispute

which has restricted access to the subsidiarys information.

Response: The Company acknowledges that the regulatory requirement to consolidate the financial

statements of our subsidiary. As many of you are aware, there is an ongoing ownership dispute concerning the

subsidiary, which has regrettably limited our access to its financial information. We want to be clear that this

is a temporary situation that is not a result of any internal governance failures. Our team is actively engaged

in resolving this dispute as quickly as possible, and we will proceed with the necessary action.

Observation 2: The promoter did not submitted disclosure under Regulation 31(4] of the SEBI (SAST)

Regulations, 2011 to the Company owing to the Promoter being non-traceable, hence the company was

unable to file the said disclosure.

Response: It is clarified that the non-submission of the required disclosure under Regulation 31(4) is a direct

consequence of a personal issue involving the promoter, who is currently non traceable. As this is a matter

outside the companys control, we have taken all reasonable steps within our purview. The companys

management has and will continue to communicate with the relevant regulatory authorities and trying for

the information. This is an isolated incident related to an individuals circumstances and does not reflect a

systemic issue with our corporate compliance.

Observation 3: For the financial year 2024-25, the large corporate disclosures as per the SEBI circulars

dated November 26, 2018, August 10, 2021 (updated April 13, 2022], and October 19, 2023 was not

applicable however, the required non-applicability confirmation was not filed..

Response: The Company clarifies that the large corporate disclosures were not applicable to our company for

the financial year 2024-25. However, recognizing that while the main requirement did not apply, the non-

applicability confirmation should have been filed. Weve updated our process to make sure we file this

disclosure on time from now on.

Observation 4: The Company was unable to update details of Trading Window closure on NSDL/CDSL portals

during the year as required under SEBI (PIT] Regulations, 2015; management attributed this to depository

access being linked with the contact details of non-traceable promoters.

Response: The inability to update the trading window closure details on the NSDL and CDSL portals was due to the

portals access being linked to the contact details of the aforementioned non-traceable promoters / Directors. While

this was an unfortunate technical and legacy issue, please be assured that the companys internal trading window

closure policy was fully complied with at the time. The Company is proactively working with the depositories and is

in process to updated the access details to align with the current management, thereby rectifying this issue.

Observation 5: The Company filed PDF disclosures with the Stock Exchange regarding (i) the change in

designation of Ms. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia and (ii) the appointment of Ms. Bhawna Rajawat as Company

Secretary, but did not submitted the requisite XBRLs as mandated under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR)

Regulations, 2015

Response: The Company hereby states that the requisite XBRL filings for the change in designation of Ms. Shwetaben

Arvindbhai Saparia and the appointment of Ms. Bhawna Rajawat as Company Secretary were not submitted,

despite the PDF disclosures being timely filed with the Exchange. This was a procedural lapse related to the filing

format, not the content of the disclosure. Further, Weve updated our process to make sure we file this disclosure on

time from now on. The core information was made public in a timely manner through the PDF filing, maintaining

full transparency

35. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost

Records and Audit] Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, the Company is not required to maintain

Cost Records under said Rules.

36. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9] of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies

(Meetings of Board and its Powers] Rules, 2014, a listed Company and every such class of companies as

prescribed thereunder are required to frame a Vigil Mechanism to provide a mechanism which ensures

adequate safeguards to employees and Directors from any victimisation on raising of concerns of any

violations of legal or regulatory requirements, incorrect or misrepresentation of any financial statements

and reports, etc.

The Company has framed an appropriate Vigil Mechanism Policy and further re-affirms that the Company

is committed to adhere to the highest standards of ethical, moral and legal conduct of business operations.

The Whistle Blower Policy of the Company is also available on the website of the Company at the link:

https://aandmiumbobags.com/pdf/8-Whistle%20Blower%20Policy.pdf .

37. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

In todays economic environment, risk management is a very important part of the business. The main aim

of risk management is to identify, monitor and take precautionary measures in respect of the events that

may pose risks for the business. Your companys risk management is embedded in the business processes.

Your company has identified certain risks like price risk, uncertain global economic environment, interest

rate, human resource, competition, compliance and industrial health and safety risk and also planned to

manage such risk by adopting best management practice.

Further, The Board of Directors of the Company has formulated Risk Management Policy and Guidelines to

avoid events, situations or circumstances which may lead to negative consequences on the Companys

businesses and defined a structured approach to manage uncertainty and to make use of these in their

decision-making pertaining to all business divisions and corporate functions. Key business risks and their

mitigation are considered in the annual/ strategic business plans and in periodic management reviews.

38. POLICY ON PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE:

Your company is committed to providing a safe, healthy, and harassment-free work environment for all its

employees, ensuring that every individual is treated with dignity and respect.

In compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and

Redressal] Act, 2013, the company has constituted an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). The companys

policy on the prevention of sexual harassment is comprehensive, prohibiting such behaviour by law and

the companys code of conduct. The policy aims to create and maintain an atmosphere where all employees

can work without fear of harassment or exploitation. During the financial year under review, no complaints

of sexual harassment were received by the Company.

The summary of sexual harassment complaints during the financial year is as follows:

Sl. Particulars No Nos 1 Number of complaints of sexual harassment received 0 2 Number of complaints disposed of during the year 0 3 Number of cases pending for more than 90 days 0

39. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE WITH MATERNITY BENEFIT ACT, 1961:

Your Company is committed to upholding the rights and welfare of its employees, particularly in relation

to maternity benefits. In accordance with the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, the Company has established a

comprehensive formal policy that outlines the provisions and entitlements available to our employees

during maternity leave. The policy aims to ensure that all eligible employees receive the benefits mandated

by the Act, including paid maternity leave, medical benefits, and job security upon their return to work. We

regularly review and update our policy to ensure compliance with any amendments to the Act and to reflect

best practices in supporting our employees.

The summary of maternity benefit-related records for the financial year is as follows:

40. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFTER BALANCE SHEET DATE

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company

which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial

statements relate and the date of the report.

41. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

During the financial year under review, the provisions related to Corporate Social responsibility under

Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

42. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

Your company has adopted the "Code of Conduct on Prohibition of insider trading "and "Code of Conduct

for Directors and Senior Management Personnel" for regulating the dissemination of Unpublished Price

Sensitive Information and trading in security by insiders.

43. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

During the period under review, the personal and industrial relations with the employees remained cordial

in all respects. The management has always carried out systematic appraisal of performance and imparted

training at periodic intervals. The Company recognizes talent and has judiciously followed the principle of

rewarding performance.

Sl. Particulars

No Nos 1 Number of women employees working 0 2 Number of women employees eligible for Maternity Benefit 0 3 Number of women employees who availed Maternity Benefit 0

44. SEBI COMPLAINTS REDRESS SYSTEM (SCORES)

The investor complaints are processed in a centralized web-based complaints redress system. The salient

features of this system are centralized database of all complaints, online upload of Action Taken Reports

(ATRs) by the concerned companies and online viewing by investors of actions taken on the complaint and

its status. Your Company is registered on SCORES and makes every effort to resolve all investor complaints

received through SCORES or otherwise within the statutory time limit from the receipt of the complaint.

Your Company would like to inform you that it has not received any complaint on the SCORES during

financial year 2024-25.

45. INVESTOR GRIEVANCES REDRESSAL STATUS

During the Financial Year 2024-25, there were no complaints or queries received from the shareholders of

the Company. Company Secretary acts as the Compliance Officer of the Company is responsible for Annual

Report 2025 80 complying with the provisions of the Listing Regulations, requirements of securities laws

and SEBI Insider Trading Regulations. The Investor can send their query to cs@aandmjumbobags.com .

46. OTHER REGULATORY REQUIREMENT

The Company has been complied with all regulatory requirements of central government and state

government and there were no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or

Tribunals during the year impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

47. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 43(a)(ii) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no information as per provisions

of Section 43(a)(ii) of the Act read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules,

2014 is furnished.

48. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 54(1)(d) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares During the financial year under review and hence no

information as per provisions of Section 54(1)(d) of the Act read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share

Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

49. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 62(1)(b) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The Company has not issued any ESOP During the financial year under review and hence no information

as per provisions of Section 62(1)(d) of the Act read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and

Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

50. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 67(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

During the financial year under review, there were no instances of non-exercising of voting rights in

respect of shares purchased directly by employees under a scheme pursuant to Section 67(3) of the Act

read with Rule 16(4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

51. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND

BANKRUPTCY CODE 2016:

No application was filed for corporate insolvency resolution process, by a financial or operational creditor

or by the Company itself under the IBC before the NCLT.

52. DISCLOSURE OF ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL:

During the financial year under review, No orders have been received or passed by any Regulator or Court

or Tribunal which can have impact on the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

53. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND

VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the financial year under review, there has been no one time settlement of loans taken from banks

and financial institutions.

54. MATERIAL CHANGES DURING THE YEAR

During the financial year under review, National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), has granted

approval for the revocation of suspension in trading of the Companys equity shares w.e.f 13th August,

2024.

Other than as mentioned above, there has been no material changes that occurred in the Company.

55. LOANS FROM DIRECTORS:

During the financial year under review, the Company has borrowed amount(s] from Directors and the

same is disclosed in the financial statement.

56. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES:

The disclosures as per Rule 5 of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration] Rules, 2014 have been marked

as "ANNEXURE __".

57. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT:

During the financial year under review, the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report as stipulated

under Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations is not applicable to the Company and hence it does not form

part of this Annual Report.

58. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In terms of Section 134(3)(c) read with Section 134(5] of the Companies Act, 2013, in relation to audited

financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, the Board of Directors

confirms that:

(i) In the preparation of Annual Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2025, the applicable accounting

standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

(ii) Such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are

reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end

of the financial year and of the Profit/Loss of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2025.

(in] Proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the

provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and

detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) The annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 on a going concern basis.

(v) Internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are

adequate and were operating effectively.

(vi)Proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such

systems are adequate and operating effectively.

59. WEBSITE:

As per Regulation 46 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company has maintained a functional website

namely "http://www.aandmjumbobags.com/" containing basic information about the Company. The

website of the Company is also containing information like Policies, Shareholding Pattern, Financial Results

and information of the designated officials of the Company who are responsible for assisting and handling

investor grievances for the benefit of all stakeholders of the Company, etc.

60. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors take this opportunity to thank the customers, shareholders, suppliers, bankers, business

partners/associates, financial institutions, Central and State Government authorities, Regulatory

Authorities, Stock Exchanges and various other stakeholders for their consistent support and

encouragement to the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors A and M Jumbo Bags Limited

S ava n ku m a r S S h i nga l a Siddharth Patel Chairman & Managing Director Director (DIN:08548046) (DIN:08766790)

Place: Ahmedabad Date: 05/09/2025