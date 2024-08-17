Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorPackaging
Open₹10.85
Prev. Close₹10.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.86
Day's High₹10.85
Day's Low₹10.85
52 Week's High₹12
52 Week's Low₹5.75
Book Value₹9.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.39
P/E7.05
EPS1.54
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.73
-1.9
-1.79
0.01
Net Worth
8.77
8.6
8.71
10.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.68
5.83
6.15
5.23
yoy growth (%)
-53.93
-5.21
17.45
15.74
Raw materials
-2.39
-3.54
-3.6
-3.77
As % of sales
89.21
60.78
58.63
72.05
Employee costs
-0.36
-1.06
-0.98
-0.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.04
0.03
0.48
0.35
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.19
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.03
-0.13
-0.11
Working capital
1.17
-4.31
4.62
0.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.93
-5.21
17.45
15.74
Op profit growth
-145.12
10.86
9.08
208.8
EBIT growth
-26.93
35.16
13.4
310.39
Net profit growth
1,881.53
-99.52
60.4
13,912.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.08
2.71
5.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.08
2.71
5.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.34
0.97
0.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,665.1
|59.28
|15,098.05
|74.28
|0.12
|455.46
|125.45
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,841
|40.57
|13,580.84
|100.14
|0.21
|532.07
|1,113.42
EPL Ltd
EPL
208.34
|21.11
|6,679.43
|42.8
|0
|353.1
|36.86
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
599.9
|10.9
|3,881.52
|115.6
|0
|742.39
|372.17
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
420.9
|18.63
|3,029.99
|66.35
|0
|1,925.24
|467.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Savankumar S Shingala
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Siddharth J Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ankit Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia
B No 100 Bhagwati Rice Mills,
Opp Hp Petrol Pump Jetalpur,
Gujarat - 382426
Tel: 91-9173398575
Website: http://www.aandmjumbobags.com
Email: info@aandmjumbobags.com
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Parampara Dairy Delights Limited was originally incorporated as A and M Jumbo Bags Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 27, 20...
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Reports by Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd
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