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Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd Share Price Live

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10.85
(-0.46%)
Jun 1, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open10.85
  • Day's High10.85
  • 52 Wk High12
  • Prev. Close10.9
  • Day's Low10.85
  • 52 Wk Low 5.75
  • Turnover (lac)0.86
  • P/E7.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.89
  • EPS1.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.39
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

₹10.85

Prev. Close

₹10.9

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.86

Day's High

₹10.85

Day's Low

₹10.85

52 Week's High

₹12

52 Week's Low

₹5.75

Book Value

₹9.89

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.39

P/E

7.05

EPS

1.54

Divi. Yield

0

Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2025

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5 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:52 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.30%

Non-Promoter- 98.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.5

10.5

10.5

10.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.73

-1.9

-1.79

0.01

Net Worth

8.77

8.6

8.71

10.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.68

5.83

6.15

5.23

yoy growth (%)

-53.93

-5.21

17.45

15.74

Raw materials

-2.39

-3.54

-3.6

-3.77

As % of sales

89.21

60.78

58.63

72.05

Employee costs

-0.36

-1.06

-0.98

-0.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.04

0.03

0.48

0.35

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.19

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.03

-0.13

-0.11

Working capital

1.17

-4.31

4.62

0.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.93

-5.21

17.45

15.74

Op profit growth

-145.12

10.86

9.08

208.8

EBIT growth

-26.93

35.16

13.4

310.39

Net profit growth

1,881.53

-99.52

60.4

13,912.99

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.08

2.71

5.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.08

2.71

5.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.34

0.97

0.32

Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,665.1

59.2815,098.0574.280.12455.46125.45

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,841

40.5713,580.84100.140.21532.071,113.42

EPL Ltd

EPL

208.34

21.116,679.4342.80353.136.86

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

599.9

10.93,881.52115.60742.39372.17

Uflex Ltd

UFLEX

420.9

18.633,029.9966.3501,925.24467.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Savankumar S Shingala

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Siddharth J Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ankit Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia

Registered Office

B No 100 Bhagwati Rice Mills,

Opp Hp Petrol Pump Jetalpur,

Gujarat - 382426

Tel: 91-9173398575

Website: http://www.aandmjumbobags.com

Email: info@aandmjumbobags.com

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Parampara Dairy Delights Limited was originally incorporated as A and M Jumbo Bags Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 27, 20...
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Reports by Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd share price today?

The Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd is ₹11.39 Cr. as of 01 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd is 7.05 and 1.10 as of 01 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd is ₹5.75 and ₹12 as of 01 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd?

Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.13%, 3 Years at -17.93%, 1 Year at 66.92%, 6 Month at 59.56%, 3 Month at -3.13% and 1 Month at -5.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.31 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.69 %

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