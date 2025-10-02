The Board approved the Notice convening the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, to be held on Tuesday, 30th September, 2025, at 12:30 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). A and M Jumbo Bags Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2025 A and M Jumbo Bags Limited has informed the Exchange regarding voting results of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 02.10.2025) A and M Jumbo Bags Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2025 (As per NSE Announcement dated on: 08.09.2025) A and M Jumbo Bags Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2025 through Video Conferencing(VC)/Other Audio Video Means (OVAM) facility. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.09.2025)