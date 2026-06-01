Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.73
-1.9
-1.79
0.01
Net Worth
8.77
8.6
8.71
10.51
Minority Interest
Debt
7.71
7.35
6.67
6.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.48
15.95
15.38
17.15
Fixed Assets
3.98
4.05
4.05
4.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
2
2
2
2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Networking Capital
10.19
9.68
9.01
10.79
Inventories
0
0
0
1.76
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.98
3.38
0.05
0.05
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.06
10.07
9.99
9.99
Sundry Creditors
-21.24
-3.04
-0.29
-0.29
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.61
-0.73
-0.74
-0.72
Cash
0.26
0.19
0.27
0.27
Total Assets
16.47
15.96
15.37
17.15
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.