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Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd Balance Sheet

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10.85
(-0.46%)
Jun 1, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.5

10.5

10.5

10.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.73

-1.9

-1.79

0.01

Net Worth

8.77

8.6

8.71

10.51

Minority Interest

Debt

7.71

7.35

6.67

6.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.48

15.95

15.38

17.15

Fixed Assets

3.98

4.05

4.05

4.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

2

2

2

2

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Networking Capital

10.19

9.68

9.01

10.79

Inventories

0

0

0

1.76

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

21.98

3.38

0.05

0.05

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10.06

10.07

9.99

9.99

Sundry Creditors

-21.24

-3.04

-0.29

-0.29

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.61

-0.73

-0.74

-0.72

Cash

0.26

0.19

0.27

0.27

Total Assets

16.47

15.96

15.37

17.15

Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd : related Articles

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