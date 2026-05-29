Board Meeting 29 May 2026 22 May 2026

Financial Results PARAMPARA DAIRY DELIGHTS LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the audited standalone financial results for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 29.05.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Jan 2026 12 Jan 2026

A and M Jumbo Bags Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the agenda items considered, approved by Board of Directors vide Circular Mode on January 12, 2026.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 A and M Jumbo Bags Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board Meeting held on November 14, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2025 5 Sep 2025

A and M Jumbo Bags Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 05, 2025.

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2025 28 Aug 2025