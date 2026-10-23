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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
10.1
9.76
9.76
3.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
677.92
514.93
511.72
124.95
Net Worth
688.02
524.69
521.48
128.63
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,605.95
1,294.06
1,129.04
917.92
779.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,605.95
1,294.06
1,129.04
917.92
779.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
22.83
20.14
21.98
18.13
16.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,590
|69.08
|1,09,132.55
|385.2
|0.26
|2,656.1
|692.92
Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd
MANIPALHOS
625.5
|197.32
|82,276.84
|115.53
|0
|1,048.3
|116.5
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
813.4
|108.31
|79,169.06
|167.6
|0.25
|782.92
|91.83
Aster DM Quality Care Ltd
ASTERDM
654.35
|184.32
|57,037.89
|-14.3
|0.27
|725.73
|49.23
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
724
|274.24
|54,658.97
|47.78
|0.14
|489.45
|122.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
SAURABH SOOD
ED / MD / Promoter
Dharminder Kumar Nagar
Whole-time Director
KAPIL GARG
Non Executive Director
KABIR KISHIN THAKUR
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nakul Anand
Independent Non Exe. Director
U P Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Usha Rajeev
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul Kumar
1st Floor, Tower-B, Paras Twin,
Haryana - 122002
Tel: +91 124 430 2163
Website: http://www.parashospitals.com
Email: cs@parashospitals.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Paras Healthcare Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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